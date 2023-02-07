Read full article on original website
msn.com
Can We Go to Heaven with Tattoos? Here is What the Bible Says
For many ancient civilizations, tattoos depicted the culture and way of life of the people; for some, they even represented social status. Nowadays, tattoos represent a person's culture, heritage, or personal values. The debate that often comes up these days is, can we go to Heaven with tattoos? Many would...
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
An archeologist claims to have discovered where the childhood home of Jesus is located
Professor Ken Dark, an archeologist from the University of Reading has claimed that he has discovered where the childhood home of Jesus is located in Nazareth. He wrote a book called "The Sisters of Nazareth Convent: A Roman-Period, Byzantine, and Crusader Site in Central Nazareth" where he explains his discovery of Jesus's childhood home.
Washington Examiner
Historians, not just believers, should thank God for the Bible
As they might have said in the 1960s, here’s a kind of story I can “really dig.”. For years, I have loved news accounts showing more and more evidence that the Old Testament was almost as much an account of real history as of faith. In just the past two decades or so, we’ve seen archaeological evidence of real Philistine burial grounds. We have seen evidence of not just the existence but the details of the Bible’s stories about King Hezekiah and the prophet Jeremiah and, famously, of the fortress of and City of David.
What Happened to the Relics Belonging to Jesus
In Christianity, there is a long tradition of the concept that some of Jesus' bodily remains have been preserved and are revered as holy relics. Here are eight stories about relics that are thought to have belonged to Jesus.
The ancient versions of the Bible that does not mention Moses
The Bible is a collection of sacred texts written over the course of many centuries. While Moses is a prominent figure in the Bible, many religious people would be shocked to find out that there are other ancient sacred texts that are considered to be part of the Bible but do not mention Moses.
The Various Translations of The Bible
The Bible is the most widely read and influential book in the world. It has been translated into hundreds of languages, with countless versions and interpretations. With so many different versions of the Bible available, it can be difficult to know which one to choose. To help you make an informed decision, this introduction will explore some of the major differences between various translations of the Bible and explain why different versions exist in the first place. We’ll also discuss how to find a version that best suits your needs and preferences so that you can get more out of reading God’s Word.
Church of England considering whether to stop referring to God as ‘he’
The Church of England is considering whether to stop referring to God as “he” after priests asked to be allowed to use gender-neutral terms instead.The Church said it would launch a new commission on the matter in the spring to decide whether to propose changes or not.Any potential alterations, which would mark a departure from traditional Jewish and Christian teachings dating back millennia, would have to be approved by synod, the Church’s decision-making body.The Rt Rev Dr Michael Ipgrave, Bishop of Lichfield and vice-chair of the liturgical commission responsible for the matter, said the Church had been “exploring the use...
Inspirational Message: Victory is ours through Jesus
Victory is a word that is heard a lot at sporting events and even at the end of some wars, well at least by one country anyway! Ludwig Von Beethoven was a German composer who wrote the famous Symphony Number 5. As you listen to this symphony you will hear, if you know Morse Code, dit-dit-dit-dah (…-), as it is repeated over and over, and is the letter “V.” After World War II, Sir Winston Churchill played that song to the British nation and declared...
Jesus is tempted…
Jesus was tempted in all the ways that we are. The writer of Hebrews says that this is why we can know that we have a sympathetic High Priest. Not only will He serve us as priests do, but He understands our plight now. Jesus was tempted for forty days while He fasted, and we get a glimpse into three specific aims of the devil. Each is very significant and covers the gambit of every possible scheme. ...
Thank God in all things
The Bible is filled with examples of men and women facing different circumstances that serve to promote not destroy God’s peace. Paul is
Don't overlook God's glory in your 2023 faith journey
As people of faith we should not only be grateful for God's favor and grace but we must not overlook another important part of His character. We should not shy away from His glory.
Bible verse of the week: The message of Jesus on love is 'confrontational,' faith leader says
The command to "love your enemies" is "convicting and confrontational" — and should be an example that all Christians follow, a Texas pastor told Fox News Digital.
‘Jesus Revolution’: The True Story Behind the Movement Turned Hollywood Movie
'Jesus Revolution' is based on the true story of a religious movement popular in the '60s and '70s.
‘Consecration’: The Devil Is Back and He’s Killing Nuns and Priests
As both ardent fundamentalists and horror aficionados know, you can’t have God without the Devil. Nonetheless, Consecration contends that it’s sometimes difficult to distinguish between the two, especially when both the devout and the blasphemous behave in a dubious—if not outright alarming—manner. It’s enough to make one swear off religion altogether, especially when it’s practiced at the most perilous cliffside church since Black Narcissus.The latest from Black Death director Christopher Smith, Consecration (premiering Feb. 10 in theaters) follows in the footsteps of so many prior demonic thrillers that it’s a wonder it has any tricks up its sleeve. Alas, the...
Faith | Reflect on ‘inmost room’ rituals to strengthen our faith and hope
Remember when Indiana Jones entered the innermost cave or Obi-Wan Kenobi went into the heart of the Death Star? Old Testament figures also understood the deepest room and entered with fear.
A day with Jesus…
After Jesus is run out of his hometown of Nazareth, He heads back to Capernaum. This is the town of His “bachelor pad” and where He will do more miracles than any other place. Jesus comes into town in time to preach at the synagogue, and everyone is amazed at His great authority over the Scripture. The word authority means persuasion, passion or profound understanding. His teaching is so anointed that a demon reveals itself by asking Jesus why He would invade its territory. Jesus...
This day in Christian history - Scholastica's prayer
Feb 6: What happened on this day in Christianity?
897 - Photius, the Patriarch of Constantinople and an eminent scholar in his time, ultimately met his demise. He had been a foe to Rome — so much as to excommunicate Pope Nicholas I and others connected with him — which would eventually be one of the catalysts for a schism between eastern and western Christianity.
US News and World Report
Church of England Explores Gender Neutral God
LONDON (Reuters) - The Church of England will look into the use of gender neutral terms to refer to God in prayers, but the centuries-old institution said on Wednesday there were no plans to abolish current services. The issue reflects growing global awareness about the assumed usage of pronouns causing...
