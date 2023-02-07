Read full article on original website
Freezing fog advisory lifts, cold mix of sun and clouds remain
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While some North Texans woke up to a freezing fog advisory, others needed a warm coat. That advisory ended for Cooke, Grayson and Montague Counties at 10 a.m. And the cold weather will fade as well, with highs rising into the upper 50s and lower 60s. North Texans will see a mix of sun and clouds. Then a cold front slides through on Friday as winds pick up from the north. Morning temperatures Friday peak in the upper 30s. Highs will only reach the mid 40s. But it will feel colder when factoring in a stiff wind from the north-northwest between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts up to 30-35 mph. A good deal of cloud cover will blanket the metroplex, too. Rain is also possible. By Saturday it's back in the mid 50s for highs with sunshine. Increasing clouds creep back in on Sunday with highs again in the upper 50s.Then, Monday into Tuesday, the next frontal system brings rain and potential thunderstorms to the region. Highest rain chances will move in overnight Monday into Tuesday. Highs are in the 60s.
fox26houston.com
Cool, breezy Wednesday evening in the 50s
A strong cold front has pushed across SE Texas bringing with it a big drop in temperatures. Temperatures have dropped close to 30 degrees today and it gets even colder tonight with most areas dipping to the 40s. Another cold front is set to arrive Thursday night but should come through dry. Temps get up to near 70 ahead of that front Thursday before it turns colder heading into the weekend. Friday will be much cooler and breezy with wind gusts over 30 mph possible. Coldest temperatures are expected Saturday morning as we get close to freezing. We heat up again next week ahead of another storm system that will bring showers Monday and the chance for rain & a few storms that could impact date plans on Valentine's Day.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Sunny today, another cold front heading our way
AUSTIN, Texas - The rain clouds are long gone and now it's time to enjoy a beautiful Winter day. Yes, it will be cold and uncomfortable this morning but the sunshine and a southerly wind will warm us up in a hurry. Highs heading for the 70s with a 100%...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Some rain or snow then chilly, warming by the weekend
The storm system responsible for this afternoon’s wet weather is currently centered over the southeast corner of Oklahoma and will track northeastward. As it does so, it will produce light rain for much of central Kansas, mainly for areas around and East of I-135. Overall thinking this will be a chilly rain through this afternoon.
fox44news.com
Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Cool weather is expected through the weekend. Saturday morning will be the coldest with overnight lows dropping into the mid 20s to low 30s across nearly all of North and Central Texas. Highs will be in the middle 50s.
Wintry Mix Is Possible For Much Of Oklahoma To End the Week
It's been a damp week in Oklahoma! But we won't complain about that because Oklahomans never complain about moisture. And it's looking like more wet stuff will fall from the sky to end out our soggy and chilly week. So far February 2023 in Oklahoma has been an interesting dose...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Rainy morning with a sunny, windy afternoon
AUSTIN, Texas - A tale of two days coming up... rainy and stormy in the morning and then sunny, drier and windy for the afternoon. Brief heavy rain, lightning and small hail are possible with some of the storms. After the upper low ejects out of Texas, the skies clear...
Our Water: January Drought Totals
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Valley started off 2023 in January with little rainfall and higher-than-average temperatures. Overall, we saw between 4 and 6 degrees of higher temperatures across the state according to the Texas Water Development Board. In the Concho Valley, our weather tracking takes place at Mathis Field Airport and in the […]
natureworldnews.com
Cross-Country Storm Brings Possible Severe Thunderstorms, Flooding to Southern US
In the Southern US, flooding and potentially severe thunderstorms are possible due to the cross-country storm that is moving across the nation. The South may experience severe weather and flooding this week due to a storm that is moving across the eastern US. Meanwhile, some areas of the Midwest will experience snow.
Major flooding to hit East Texas, Southwest Arkansas
After the recent heavy rains, East Texas and Southwest Arkansas may see lakes and rivers rise another foot, pushing them into moderate or major flood stages.
Rain, Chills For Tuesday As Winter Storm Sets In
A rainy chilly start to the day! We've had several crashes on metro roads this morning. Please be careful!. No ice we are all above freezing where the precipitation is falling. Unfortunately, northwestern and western Oklahoma will miss out on most of the moisture out of this storm. The main...
Tress are more susceptible to oak wilt after a winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — With cleanup efforts ramping up around the Austin area and landscapers booked out for months, Texas A&M Forest Service experts are now warning against oak wilt. Oak wilt is one of the most destructive tree diseases in the U.S. and has killed oak trees in Central...
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: A taste of springtime in February ahead
Our recovery from the early weekend chill began this Sunday, but a more dramatic rebound in temperatures will take hold by midweek as the jetstream pattern will favor several days of well above-normal warmth in the week ahead. Some showery skies over southeastern VA and eastern NC Sunday evening will...
KOAT 7
Impact Day: Winter storm moves through New Mexico today
A winter storm moving through New Mexico on Tuesday has canceled or delayed classes in Albuquerque and across New Mexico. Albuquerque can expect to see impact weather through noon today as snow showers continue to fall across the state and the metro. No advisories have been issued for the city,...
natureworldnews.com
Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Rattle Buffalo While Severe Thunderstorms Form Over Texas, Power Outage Continues
Locals in Buffalo were alarmed by a magnitude 3.8 earthquake, and severe thunderstorms are forecast for Texas, making the continuing power outage more challenging. Only a few days after the state was pummeled by a brutal ice storm that froze roadways and cost the lives of at least seven people, parts of the Rockies and the West will likely receive snow, and possibly severe thunderstorms will start to form in Texas.
Oak wilt poses a threat to Texas trees after ice storm, arborists warn
Destruction wrought by an early-February ice storm locally felled many of our local trees and greatly reduced their canopies, opening wounds that could lead to more dead trees, arborists warn.
System To Eye Iowa with Rain and Accumulating Snow Wednesday Night Through Thursday Night.
A weak pulse of energy moved through yesterday and now a stronger storm system will impact the forecast area later Wednesday night through Friday with a risk for rain, snow and gusty winds, so read on for details...
Can I burn my tree stumps, fallen branches post-storm?
As Central Texas pivots into recovery mode following last week's ice storm, many properties have been littered by fallen trees, branches and discarded limbs.
