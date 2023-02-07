ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CBS DFW

Freezing fog advisory lifts, cold mix of sun and clouds remain

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While some North Texans woke up to a freezing fog advisory, others needed a warm coat. That advisory ended for Cooke, Grayson and Montague Counties at 10 a.m. And the cold weather will fade as well, with highs rising into the upper 50s and lower 60s. North Texans will see a mix of sun and clouds. Then a cold front slides through on Friday as winds pick up from the north. Morning temperatures Friday peak in the upper 30s. Highs will only reach the mid 40s.  But it will feel colder when factoring in a stiff wind from the north-northwest between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts up to 30-35 mph. A good deal of cloud cover will blanket the metroplex, too. Rain is also possible. By Saturday it's back in the mid 50s for highs with sunshine. Increasing clouds creep back in on Sunday with highs again in the upper 50s.Then, Monday into Tuesday, the next frontal system brings rain and potential thunderstorms to the region.  Highest rain chances will move in overnight Monday into Tuesday. Highs are in the 60s.  
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Cool, breezy Wednesday evening in the 50s

A strong cold front has pushed across SE Texas bringing with it a big drop in temperatures. Temperatures have dropped close to 30 degrees today and it gets even colder tonight with most areas dipping to the 40s. Another cold front is set to arrive Thursday night but should come through dry. Temps get up to near 70 ahead of that front Thursday before it turns colder heading into the weekend. Friday will be much cooler and breezy with wind gusts over 30 mph possible. Coldest temperatures are expected Saturday morning as we get close to freezing. We heat up again next week ahead of another storm system that will bring showers Monday and the chance for rain & a few storms that could impact date plans on Valentine's Day.
TEXAS STATE
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Some rain or snow then chilly, warming by the weekend

The storm system responsible for this afternoon’s wet weather is currently centered over the southeast corner of Oklahoma and will track northeastward. As it does so, it will produce light rain for much of central Kansas, mainly for areas around and East of I-135. Overall thinking this will be a chilly rain through this afternoon.
WICHITA, KS
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: Rainy morning with a sunny, windy afternoon

AUSTIN, Texas - A tale of two days coming up... rainy and stormy in the morning and then sunny, drier and windy for the afternoon. Brief heavy rain, lightning and small hail are possible with some of the storms. After the upper low ejects out of Texas, the skies clear...
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Our Water: January Drought Totals

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Valley started off 2023 in January with little rainfall and higher-than-average temperatures. Overall, we saw between 4 and 6 degrees of higher temperatures across the state according to the Texas Water Development Board. In the Concho Valley, our weather tracking takes place at Mathis Field Airport and in the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KVUE

Tress are more susceptible to oak wilt after a winter storm

AUSTIN, Texas — With cleanup efforts ramping up around the Austin area and landscapers booked out for months, Texas A&M Forest Service experts are now warning against oak wilt. Oak wilt is one of the most destructive tree diseases in the U.S. and has killed oak trees in Central...
AUSTIN, TX
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: A taste of springtime in February ahead

Our recovery from the early weekend chill began this Sunday, but a more dramatic rebound in temperatures will take hold by midweek as the jetstream pattern will favor several days of well above-normal warmth in the week ahead. Some showery skies over southeastern VA and eastern NC Sunday evening will...
VIRGINIA STATE
KOAT 7

Impact Day: Winter storm moves through New Mexico today

A winter storm moving through New Mexico on Tuesday has canceled or delayed classes in Albuquerque and across New Mexico. Albuquerque can expect to see impact weather through noon today as snow showers continue to fall across the state and the metro. No advisories have been issued for the city,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
natureworldnews.com

Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Rattle Buffalo While Severe Thunderstorms Form Over Texas, Power Outage Continues

Locals in Buffalo were alarmed by a magnitude 3.8 earthquake, and severe thunderstorms are forecast for Texas, making the continuing power outage more challenging. Only a few days after the state was pummeled by a brutal ice storm that froze roadways and cost the lives of at least seven people, parts of the Rockies and the West will likely receive snow, and possibly severe thunderstorms will start to form in Texas.
TEXAS STATE

