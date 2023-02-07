ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

The PARC in Amarillo in need of more space as memberships grows

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Since the Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center, also known as the PARC-- has been in Amarillo, members have been slowly increasing. Around this time last year, the average amount of members in attendance was about 15 during the day. Since just yesterday, attendance was at a high of...
Myhighplains.com

Emma Needs A Good Home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We’ve got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above. Carpet Tech Amarillo is also offering a mix-match and save special. You can save 10%-15%-20% on 1,2,or 3 services. For more...
KFDA

Amarillo chapters of Beta Sigma Phi honor first responders

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo chapters of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority honored first responders today. The sorority delivered baskets of homemade goodies and snacks to over 20 Law Enforcement, Firefighter, and EMS departments in Potter and Randall county. Members of the organization said they wanted to show gratitude...
KFDA

26 year old Amarillo native buys historic $3 million dollar hotel

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The owner of the newest dual branded independent hotel, Cactus Cove Inn & Suites and The Westerner extended stay, Matt Marrs, is a 26-year-old from right here in Amarillo Texas. The finance and economics major stumbled onto the real estate game when he was just 20 years...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Facts you might not know about Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Whether you’re passing through on Route 66 or your end goal is to reach Amarillo by morning, the cultural and economic center of the Texas Panhandle has something to offer to everyone. While it may be best known for its involvement in Route 66 or attractions such as Wonderland Amusement Park […]
Mix 94.1

Is the Big Texan Opening in Westgate Mall?

Amarillo is a great city and has a lot of great touristy things to experience. One of the biggest tourist attractions is the Big Texan. It's the home of the 72oz Steak Challenge, which thousands have tried, but few have accomplished (except for Molly Schuyler, and who's done 3 full meals in 20 minutes). It has its own pet rattlesnake. It's just the epitome of a steakhouse.
KFDA

Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare takes in nearly 9,000 animals in 2022

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In 2022, 8,914 animals came through the Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare building. Amarillo’s intake numbers are comparable to cities triple our size, like Austin and Houston. “Historically, the city of Amarillo has treated animal ownership like rural Texas, and as we change our community...
KFDA

Registration for computer coding class open at Discovery Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Students can enroll into an intermediate computer coding class at the Don Harrington Discovery Center. The Discovery Center is offering a course, Code Your Future: The Next Level, for students from fourth grade to eighth grade. The class will challenge former participants of the program to...
KFDA

City of Amarillo announces 5 more candidates for May election

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo reported this week five more candidates have filed to be on the May 6, ballot. Sam Burnett is now in the race for mayor. Council Place One has the most candidates with Kelsey Richardson and Josh Craft joining the race. Katt Massey...
KFDA

SPORTS DRIVE: Allen Roberson

We chat with Michael Mook about the upcoming WT Invitational that they will be hosting this upcoming weekend!. VIDEO: New grant providing legal and personal aid to those impacted by Opioid Use Disorder. Updated: 16 hours ago. VIDEO: 26 year old Amarillo native buys historic hotel and bar for 3...
KFDA

‘Large tank fire’ in Borger, Highway 152 now open

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - City of Borger has reported a large tank fire that has caused several roadway closings. According to the City of Borger, there is a large tank fire at 3rd and Florida area. Air quality advisory has been issued for the areas South of 3rd Street and...
abc7amarillo.com

WT students lose everything in Canyon apartment fire

CANYON, Texas (KVII) — Two West Texas A&M students lost everything they own in an apartment fire. Miranda Fleming said she woke up around 2 a.m. Saturday to the faint ringing of the fire alarm and what she thought was just blurry vision. But it was actually clouds of...
