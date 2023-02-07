ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill becomes second abortion trigger ban

CASPER —Wyoming has another trigger abortion ban up for consideration. The “Life is a Human Right Act,” sponsored by Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, aims to go further than Wyoming’s existing trigger ban, preventing abortion in cases of incest or rape and allowing district attorneys and the Wyoming attorney general to sue abortion providers.
Property Tax Relief Bills Die After Freedom Caucus Blocks Them

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The last of a pair of bills the Wyoming Legislature was considering to change the state Constitution and reclassify residential property so it is not lumped in with industrial and agriculture properties failed Wednesday. Lawmakers became interested in the idea after...
Wyoming Senate Takes Rare Mid-Session Day Off Friday

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The 67th Legislature is more than halfway through its 40-day session and state senators found themselves with a rare mid-session weekday off Friday. State Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, credited the extra day away from committee meetings and floor debate to the...
Wyoming Senate OKs $1.2 Million For Pro-Coal Litigation

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature voted Thursday to expand Gov. Mark Gordon’s ability to use $1.2 million in funding for lawsuits to protect Wyoming coal. But it’s unclear if the money that would be freed up with House Bill 69 will be...
Wyoming State Rep. Says No Truth To Ethics Complaint

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An ethics complaint was filed Wednesday afternoon against state Rep. Jon Conrad, R-Mountain View, alleging that his status as a registered lobbyist in Wyoming, along with his occupation and source of campaign donations creates a conflict of interest for the lawmaker.
Wyoming Emergency Rental Assistance Ends on June 30

Another pandemic program is ending, as the Wyoming Department of Family Services announces that payments to help Wyomingites cover their rent and housing will stop this summer, if not sooner. The Wyoming Department of Family Services will distribute the final rental and utility assistance payments from Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance...
Local Control Sways Close Vote To Kill Wyoming Rodeo Ban Bill

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. House Bill 95, titled the “Working Animal Protection Act,” would have made it so local boards and governments couldn’t enact bans on rodeos and other activities that feature working animals. “This isn’t just about protecting rodeo, it’s about...
Bill Would Give Wyoming Doctors Free Pass To Prescribe Alternative Drugs For COVID

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming House of Representatives wants doctors to have a lot of latitude in prescribing medications to treat COVID-19. The Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee wrestled with House Bill 119 on Wednesday morning, which would authorize Wyoming physicians to...
Wyoming House effort to stay on Mountain Standard Time dies in committee

CASPER, Wyo. — Time and again, another effort this year by state lawmakers to get Wyoming on one set time has failed in the state House. This year’s bill, HB0246, was sponsored by Rep. Pepper Ottman (R), and on Tuesday, Feb. 7, it met the same fate as HB0071 in 2021. Both bills sought to end the annual “spring forward” and “fall back” switch between Mountain Standard Time and Mountain Daylight Time by making Mountain Standard Time the state’s sole time. HB0071 fell on the House Floor in March 2021. HB0246 died in committee on Tuesday.
Wyoming Drone Pilot Says Angry Resident Threatened To Turn Dogs On Him

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. RJ Pieper of Rock Springs is a professional photographer who frequently uses drones, who says he understands that not everybody is always happy when his aerial devices buzz overhead. Testifying before the Wyoming House Judiciary Committee on Friday, he recalled being...
Wyoming House Speaker Makes Emotional Plea For Elderly Fraud Victims

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An emotional plea from the Wyoming House’s most powerful member punctuated the sometimes-dire results for elderly or disabled victims of financial scams. “Dog poo,” said a tearful Rep. Albert Sommers about how one such victim was left living in pet...
Chuck Gray’s Declared Open Season On Election Equipment; Lawmakers May Have Hit Their Limit

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Proposed legislation that would have given the Wyoming Secretary of State authority to question and revoke certain election equipment was stripped Tuesday morning. There were two important amendments made to the bill titled “Election Equipment – Federal Certification” by Secretary of...
