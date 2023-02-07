Read full article on original website
Related
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Ranger Production Far Less Than Bronco In January
As many are already well aware, the 2023 Ford Ranger is a bit of a lame duck, representing the last year for the current-gen mid-size pickup before the all-new, redesigned 2024 Ranger launches in the U.S. in the coming months. As such, Ford seemingly hasn’t been concerned with building too many 2023 Ranger pickups, and is instead focusing its efforts on filling a massive backlog of Ford Bronco orders, as well as ramping up production of its other hot new models. As such, it isn’t terribly surprising to learn that 2023 Ford Ranger production was far lower than its counterpart at the Michigan Assembly plant last month, the automaker revealed via its latest sales report.
fordauthority.com
Ford Transit Discount Non-Existent In February 2023
Ford Transit discount offers are once again nonexistent in February 2023, as The Blue Oval is not offering any incentive toward the purchase or lease of the van this month. For the sake of context, below is a list outlining the discounts (or better yet, lack of discounts) for the Transit throughout 2022 as well as to date in 2023.
fordauthority.com
2023 Roush F-150 Debuts As Ford F-150 Tremor Alternative
Roush Performance has been offering an array of performance upgrades for Blue Oval models for a number of years now, with some recent additions including the Ford Bronco R series kit and Ford Mustang MagneRide suspension kit. The company also offers turnkey, modified versions of certain FoMoCo vehicles, such as the 2022 Roush Ford F-150, which is a bit of a Tremor rival with a variety of visual and mechanical upgrades. Now, the 2023 Roush F-150 has been revealed, and interestingly enough, it’s a bit different than last year’s offering.
fordauthority.com
NASCAR Ford Team Unexpectedly Sidelines Todd Gilliland For Five Races
NASCAR Ford team, Front Row Motorsports, recently announced that it would field Ford Mustang race cars for rookie driver Zane Smith in six Cup Series events throughout the 2023 racing season. Of those six events, Smith will be taking the place of Cup Series regular Todd Gilliland behind the wheel of the No. 38 Mustang for five – a decision that Gilliland himself was “disappointed” about.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Transit Connect Order Banks Closing Next Week
As Ford Authority reported last October, some retail and dealer stock 2022 Ford Transit Connect orders were canceled by the automaker as it continues to battle various supply chain issues. Ford dealers will have all of their 2022 slots returned to them for the 2023 model year, though impacted orders will have to be reordered as 2023 model year vans. Now, however, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that 2023 Ford Transit Connect order banks are closing next week, too.
fordauthority.com
Ford BlueOval City Roads Pay Tribute To Company’s History
The brand new Ford BlueOval City complex is under construction in but already on the map, right alongside its counterpart, the also-under-construction BlueOvalSK Battery Park in Kentucky. Ford BlueOval City is on track to begin producing all-electric vehicles in 2025, and is already “light years” ahead of where it was just a few months ago, according to The Blue Oval. Both of these facilities are part of Ford’s $50 billion dollar investment in EVs, but each also represents a pivotal turning point in the automaker’s long and illustrious history – as such, The Blue Oval wanted to pay tribute to that past in some small way, and that’s precisely what it has done with some surrounding road names.
fordauthority.com
Ford CEO Jim Farley Says Company Hired 600 Argo Engineers
Last October, some rather surprising news broke revealing that Argo AI – a self-driving tech company backed by Ford and Volkswagen – was shutting down, largely because The Blue Oval discovered that Level 4 and 5 autonomy isn’t expected to be viable or profitable anytime soon. Instead, Ford is focusing on Level 2 and 3 tech and enhancing its existing BlueCruise and ActiveGlide features. Meanwhile, Amazon opted not to save the company prior to its folding, while Ford and VW are looking to sell off much of it. However, both automakers noted from the start that some Argo AI employees would be offered new jobs, and that appears to be the case at The Blue Oval, according to Ford CEO Jim Farley.
New Plus-sized Highlander is a Grand Addition to Toyota Lineup
The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander adds more luxury and more space for road trip luggage at the Chicago Auto Show.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Raptor Off-Roadeo School Officially Revealed
The Ford Bronco Off-Roadeo launched back in 2021 as a curated off-road experience limited to Ford Bronco and Ford Bronco Sport Badlands owners and reservation/order holders, but has since expanded to include multiple locations, all trim levels of the 2023 Bronco Sport, winter dates, and the 4xFun experience, which is open to everyone. As Ford Authority reported last August, the high-performance Ford Bronco Raptor was also slated to get its own Off-Roadeo in 2023, and now, the Ford Bronco Raptor Off-Roadeo school has officially been revealed.
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For Vehicle Seat With Adaptive Ventilation
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a vehicle seat with adaptive ventilation, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on October 5th, 2021, published on February 7th, 2023, and assigned serial number 11571997. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed several seat-related patents in recent months, including...
fordauthority.com
Ford Ranger Incentive Offers Low-Interest Financing In February 2023
A Ford Ranger incentive offers low-interest financing throughout February 2023. This offer is only available in select markets, and only applies to the 2023 Ranger, excluding any remaining 2022 model year pickups. Ford Ranger Discount Offers. Ford Ranger discount and incentive offers vary by market during February 2023. As such,...
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning
The 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning is the second model year for The Blue Oval’s first-ever all-electric pickup. It soldiers on largely unchanged from its prior model year. The 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning continues to be offered in four trim levels:. Pro. XLT. Lariat. Platinum. Changes and Updates. The 2023...
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Performance Demonstrator Teased
Last week, Ford dropped a bombshell on the world of motorsports when it revealed that it would be making its return to Formula 1 racing, a sport that it departed back in 2004 after many successful years. The Blue Oval will be teaming up with Red Bull Racing and providing the team with power units, a partnership that will help the automaker develop its next generation of electrified powertrains for road use, too. However, there was one more interesting tidbit that came out of this announcement – FoMoCo is also working on a brand new Ford F-150 Lightning performance demonstrator vehicle, which CEO Jim Farley just teased via Twitter.
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Carbon Fiber Wheels Revealed
The 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse is a brand new, range-topping variant for the all-new S650 generation pony car, one that offers a bit more performance than the standard GT, along with a host of unique interior and exterior touches as well. In recent days, Ford has revealed quite a bit of information about the new Dark Horse, showing off its many unique interior features, its special Blue Ember paint, and the variety of stripe options that one can add. Now, we’re getting our first look at the carbon fiber wheels that 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse owners can opt for, too.
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Battery Plant Might End Up In Mid-Michigan
FoMoCo and Chinese EV battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) have been looking for a location to build a new Ford EV battery plant in either the U.S. or Mexico for some time now, a search that previously included the state of Virginia. However, Governor Glenn Youngkin rejected those plans – citing the company’s Chinese roots – nixing a $3.5 billion dollar facility that was reportedly set to employ around 2,500 people. That decision drew criticism from Youngkin’s Democratic counterparts – chiefly, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who has been clear that her state is more than willing to play host to that future Ford EV battery plant, which is reportedly “aggressively pursuing” the project. Now, according to The Detroit News, this potential Ford EV battery plant could be built in mid-Michigan, too.
fordauthority.com
Ford Brand Ranked Ninth In Overall Owner Satisfaction
As Ford Authority reported last week, the Ford brand ranked eighth in Consumer Reports‘ most recent car brand owner satisfaction survey, scoring a 71 out of a possible 100 points. To determine these scores, Consumer Reports asked its members one simple question – would they buy the same vehicle again if given the chance? Additionally, the Ford Maverick Hybrid was recently named as one of the most satisfying vehicles on sale today, just this week. Now, Consumer Reports has released its list of the most and least loved car brands, and The Blue Oval has once again made the cut.
ConsumerAffairs
Ever been yo-yo’ed? The next time you go to buy a car, make sure you aren't
A deal is a deal is a deal, right? Apparently not in the eyes of some unscrupulous auto dealers. Gradually over the past couple of years, auto dealers have started leveraging so-called “yo-yo’ing” – a scenario where a consumer buys a car, gets it home, and then a few weeks later, gets a call from the dealership saying that their financing wasn’t approved. The kicker is that the consumer could reapply, but at a higher interest rate and monthly payment.
fordauthority.com
Common Misdiagnosed Ford 5.4L V8 Noises Outlined: Video
YouTuber and Ford technician Brian Makuloco of the channel FordTechMakuloco has provided us with a host of interesting and informative videos over the years, including many that focus on the much-maligned three-valve Ford 5.4L V8. Those clips cover topics such as the penalties of ignoring routine maintenance, ticking noises caused by roller followers, cracked valve covers, why he prefers OE-style plastic composite tensioners, and an easy fix for lean codes. Now, Makuloco is back with yet another Ford 5.4L V8 video, this time outlining some commonly misdiagnosed noises.
fordauthority.com
Ford Backed Redwood Materials Secures $2 Billion DOE Loan
Back in September 2021, Ford announced that it would be teaming up with Redwood Materials – a leading battery materials company – to create a battery recycling and domestic battery supply chain for electric vehicles. The idea behind this partnership is to enable FoMoCo to build EVs at scale, at the lowest possible cost, and with a zero-waste approach. Early last year, Redwood Materials began recycling old batteries for Ford, and in the months since, the company has announced plans to build new facilities in Nevada and South Carolina. Now, Redwood Materials has secured funding from the Department of Energy (DOE) – along with fellow Ford EV partners Ioneer, Syrah Resources, and Solid State.
fordauthority.com
Ford Pro Opens New Customer Service Center In Germany
Ford Pro – The Blue Oval’s dedicated commercial vehicle business – has expanded quickly in Europe, where vans are a particularly important part of the economy, and the Ford Transit lineup was the top-seller last year. In recent months, Ford Pro has launched its mobile service and FORDLiive Connected Uptime System and centers in that region, and now, the commercial entity has opened a new customer service center in Germany, too.
Comments / 0