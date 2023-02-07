The brand new Ford BlueOval City complex is under construction in but already on the map, right alongside its counterpart, the also-under-construction BlueOvalSK Battery Park in Kentucky. Ford BlueOval City is on track to begin producing all-electric vehicles in 2025, and is already “light years” ahead of where it was just a few months ago, according to The Blue Oval. Both of these facilities are part of Ford’s $50 billion dollar investment in EVs, but each also represents a pivotal turning point in the automaker’s long and illustrious history – as such, The Blue Oval wanted to pay tribute to that past in some small way, and that’s precisely what it has done with some surrounding road names.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO