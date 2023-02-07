Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
hometownbroadcasting.com
2/13/23 Sturgeon Report Day Two
The second day of the 2023 Winnebago Sturgeon spearing season was considerably slower than yesterday. Continued warm weather today likely caused spearers to leave the ice early. Because of this, only 261 fish were harvested throughout the system (42 juvenile females, 93 adult females and 126 males). This is about half the fish that were registered yesterday.
2/12/23 MakerSpace at Town Square Community Center
GREEN LAKE, WI, — Whether it’s creating beaded jewelry, drawing a. beautiful picture, or crafting a collage, the MakerSpace is the perfect place for you! The. MakerSpace, a free community crafting space, is located in Town Square Community Center,. 492 Hill Street in Green Lake. It is open...
2/12/23 Ribbon Cutting with Rachel PM’s Digital Marketing
Fond du Lac, Wis. – Envision Greater Fond du Lac hosted ribbon cuttings with member organization, Rachel PM’s Digital Marketing, to celebrate her successful re-brand of her business. Rachel Peichl-McGee, owner, started her business right about the time COVID hit. Although that was a tough time, Rachel was...
2/11/23 Award Winning Bassist Danielle Nicole Plays Thrasher Opera House
Green Lake, Wis. – Danielle Nicole will make her debut on the historic Thrasher Opera House stage on Friday night, February 24, at 7:30 p.m. Founding member, lead singer, and bass player of internationally acclaimed Blues/Rock band Trampled Under Foot, Danielle Nicole Schnebelen stepped out on her own in 2015 with her debut album “Wolf Den.” In 2018, Nicole returned with a follow-up release via Concord Records entitled “Cry No More,” garnering a 2019 Grammy Nomination for Contemporary Blues Album and 2 Blues Music Awards for Bassist and Female Contemporary Artist, among a slew of Blues Blast Music Awards and 3 Independent Blues Awards.
2/11/23 Spring Election Information from League of Women Voters of the Ripon area
Ripon, WI – On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, a primary election will be held for the statewide office of Supreme Court Justice. Following that the general election will be held for the two candidates who proceed from the primary election. These are non-partisan elections. So why is it important to vote in a spring non-partisan election? There are several reasons.
