Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Louisiana's fastest growing cities
Though it is home to just 557 people total, when it comes to percentages Frierson, La., has experienced the biggest jump since the turn of the century.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – February 5, 2023
Service: Monday, February 6 at 2 pm at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home. Service: Saturday, February 11 at 10 am at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well as unlimited access – $80. Contact your funeral provider or npjnatla@gmail.com . Must be paid in advance of publication. (Notice of Death shown above are FREE of charge. You may email them to npjnatla@gmail.com)
KTBS
Minden child dies from injuries sustained in crash
HAUGHTON, La. -- A Minden child has died from injuries sustained in a crash Monday near Haughton. State police said India Moore, 6, died Tuesday afternoon at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport. Her father, Trodarian Moore, 30, of Minden, is being treated for life-threatening injuries. Troopers said the crash happened...
Sheriff: Possible homicide in Joaquin, seeking person of interest
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is currently working on a possible homicide case in Joquin, Sheriff Kevin Windham reported on Wednesday. Carlos Caporali (Carlos Caporali Manuels) was named by officials as a person of interest in this case, and is believed to be driving a white 1998 Chevrolet S-10 with […]
kalb.com
Suspect arrested in connection to Calcasieu homicide was involved in 2018 armed robbery in Alexandria
WESTLAKE, La. (KALB) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in connection to a Feb. 1, 2023, homicide in Westlake. One of the suspects arrested, Autoria ‘Tori’ Lachney, has connections to a Rapides Parish case and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2019. Her re-arrest has some questioning how she was released already.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston woman arrested in connection to Monroe murder
A Ruston woman was arrested and charged with involvement in a homicide Sunday in Monroe. Nakeya Shelia Baker, 18, of Ruston was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center Monday and charged with criminal conspiracy. According to Monroe Police, officers investigated a homicide Sunday on State Street in southeast Monroe. The investigation...
Man leads State Police on high-speed chase in Jackson Parish; on the run
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. JACKSON PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, around 7:05 AM, the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Department was notified by Louisiana State Police that authorities attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle. According to officials, the vehicle was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 167 near […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Disturbance at store prompts arrest
A 32-year-old man was arrested for causing a disturbance at a convenience store, his second arrest at the location in under two months. Ruston Police responded to the Delta Mini Mart at 200 West California Ave. in Ruston Saturday night regarding a disturbance. Officers were told Duntay Harvey of Ruston...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches man arrested in Sabine Parish with 2.27 pounds of meth
Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announces the arrest of Eric Lamar Samuel, 51 of Natchitoches late Friday night, Feb. 3. Sabine Parish Sheriff Patrol Deputy Jeriah Steinke stopped a vehicle for speeding 70/55 on LA Highway 6 west of Many around 10:30 pm. After a short investigation, Deputy Steinke located a bag containing suspected methamphetamine under the passenger seat. The meth weighed approximately 1,031 grams or 2.27 pounds. The estimated “street value” of the meth is approximately $10,000.
Winn Parish woman accused of stealing items from Dillard’s in Monroe; also arrested for drug offenses
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Winn Parish woman has been arrested for allegedly possessing illegal narcotics and attempting to steal items from the Dillard’s shopping store in Monroe, La. On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 8:53 PM, officers of the Monroe Police Department observed 34-year-old Katie M. […]
kalb.com
APD asking for help identifying Walmart theft suspect
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect seen in the photo above. APD said the suspect is responsible for multiple felony thefts at the Walmart on Coliseum Blvd. from the past four months. If you have any...
Meth traffickers sentenced to more than a decade each
According to United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown, James Pittman, 41, and Jeffery Southern, 51, were sentenced yesterday to more than a combined 24 years in federal prision,
Comments / 0