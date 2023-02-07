ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles London hired as Titans passing game coordinator

By Matt Urben
 2 days ago
The Atlanta Falcons have another coaching vacancy they must fill after quarterbacks coach Charles London accepted a position with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday.

London, who joined the Falcons in 2020 when Arthur Smith was hired as head coach, will take over as the passing game coordinator/QBs coach for the Titans in 2023. Tennessee previously fired offensive coordinator Todd Downing along with a handful of assistants.

The Titans interviewed London a few weeks ago for their offensive coordinator vacancy, but they gave the job to Tim Kelly, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday afternoon.

One potential candidate to replace London is Falcons running backs coach T.J. Yates, who is a former NFL quarterback and would seem to be a logical choice for Arthur Smith’s staff.

