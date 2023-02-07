Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Is Furious With Tonight's Super Bowl Ending
The Chiefs and the Eagles played a classic in the Super Bowl on Sunday night. Until the final minute, that is. A questionable penalty called on the Eagles secondary led to the game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. NFL fans are pretty furious. "Classic NFL. Two powers. Great games. Elite, ...
Jalen Hurts Told Nick Sirianni to Knock It Off During the Super Bowl
VIDEO: Jalen Hurts protecting Nick Sirianni from himself.
NFL World Reacts To Rihanna's Halftime Show Performance
Take a bow, Rihanna. The legendary artist put on quite a show at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night. Rihanna, who performed hits like "Diamonds," "All Of The Lights," "Umbrella" and more, got a standing ovation at the end of her performance on Sunday night. It was pretty ...
Comments / 0