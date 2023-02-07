ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Alleged victim of SCORPION unit files $5M lawsuit against city, MPD officers

By Julia Baker
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cj6Vi_0kfejO8R00

An alleged victim of the now-defunct Memphis Police Department SCORPION unit has filed a $5 million lawsuit against the City of Memphis and a number of the unit’s officers, including the five charged in the killing of Tyre Nichols.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday, Feb. 7, by Monterrious Harris, 22, with the United States District Court for the Western District of Tennessee.

“Defendant City of Memphis, by and through the Scorpion Unit’s actions in effectuation of its policies, practices or customs, subjected Mr. Harris to a deprivation of his constitutional rights under the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments, under color of state law,” the lawsuit reads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eqktI_0kfejO8R00

According to the suit, on Jan. 4, three days before the fatal arrest of Tyre Nichols, Harris was beaten by the same officers who have received criminal charges in Nichols’ death.

The lawsuit lists the plaintiffs as the City of Memphis, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean and John Does 1-4, individually and in their capacities as law enforcement officers.

Harris is represented by Andrew Mark Horvath, Jarrett Michael Dean Spence and Robert L. J. Spence Jr.

The lawsuit alleges the defendants “acted willfully, maliciously, unreasonably, recklessly and with deliberate indifference” and were “motivated by evil motive or intent and involved willful, reckless and callous indifference to Mr. Harris’ constitutional and federally protected rights.”

According to the lawsuit, on Jan. 4, Harris was visiting his cousin at Twin Oaks Apartments when he was swarmed by officers, who appeared to be “a large group of assailants” and who wore black ski-masks and all black clothing while brandishing guns and other weapons. The officers yelled expletives and made threats to Harris if he did not get out of his car.

Harris, who thought he was a victim of a carjacking, panicked and attempted to reverse his vehicle. He struck an object behind his vehicle before he got out with his hands raised and a beating ensued.

“Consistent with the beating visited upon Mr. Nichols, the SCORPION Unit then exacted a swift, violent and continuous physical assault on Mr. Harris that included punching, stomping and dragging him across concrete,” the complaint reads. “Fortunately, residents of the apartment complex heard the loud shouting and noise and came outside to investigate.

“In all likelihood, the presence of these Good Samaritan witnesses prevented further harm to Mr. Harris.”

The beating lasted one to two minutes while Harris screamed for help from his cousin, who had gone inside of the apartment.

The officers arrested Harris and filed criminal charges against him, which, according to the suit, were false.

Harris received 10 charges, according to court records: convicted felon in possession of a handgun, criminal trespassing, evading arrest, intentionally evading arrest in auto, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, possession of controlled substance to manufacture/sell, possession of controlled substance, tampering or fabricating evidence and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Harris posted a $75,000 bail four days after his arrest. He spent some of his detention at Regional One Health due to injuries sustained during the arrest.

MPD affidavit tells a different story

According to an MPD affidavit filed Jan. 4, Mills, Martin, Haley, Smith and Bean, and three other officers, including Preston Hemphill, who was recently fired for his part in Nichols’ beating, were investigating Twin Oaks Apartments. The apartment complex at 3647 Outland Road is on the Shelby County District Attorney General Office’s anti-trespassing program.

Harris drove at the officers at a high speed before stopping, according to the affidavit. One of the investigators, who smelled marijuana, ordered Harris to roll down his window and step out of the vehicle.

Harris reversed his car at a high speed, stopped, and then fled while throwing a bag containing a green leafy substance on the ground.

The affidavit says the officers detained Harris and found additional drugs and weapons on him, but it does not mention any physical altercations.

Harris said he did not know the gun, which belonged to his cousin, was in the car, according to the lawsuit.

When Harris, who is 5’10” and weighs 145 pounds, arrived at the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center at 201 Poplar Ave., an on-duty nurse ordered that he be hospitalized for emergency treatment, also according to the lawsuit.

He suffered from bleeding from the head, a swollen left eye and a bruised, gashed and swollen leg, and was transported to Regional One Health.

Photos taken nine days after the incident — and included in the suit — show a gash to Harris’ forehead and a bruise on his left eye.

“Fortunately, unlike Mr. Nichols, Mr. Harris survived his encounter with the SCORPION Unit and is alive and able to recount the events,” the lawsuit reads.

‘A group of violent aggressors’

According to the lawsuit, the SCORPION unit officers were trained to falsify affidavits. It was “a group of violent aggressors, employed by the Memphis Police Department, to terrorize African American communities in Memphis, Tennessee.”

The SCORPION unit was allowed to patrol the streets with no supervision and without proper training, the lawsuit also alleges.

“Upon information and belief, the SCORPION Unit was comprised of law-enforcement officers who did not meet typical qualification requirements for joining a specialized unit within the Memphis Police Department, including, but not limited to, possessing violent criminal records, less than five (5) years’ experience, and not completing at least the equivalency of an associate’s degree in educational or training hours,” the lawsuit reads.

It also alleges the officers listed in the suit, as well as other SCORPION unit members, routinely used excessive force and assaulted citizens during arrests.

According to the suit, more than 90% of the citizens targeted by the SCORPION unit were African American, and the city did not prevent the police department’s officers from using excessive force.

Others who the lawsuit claims had unconstitutional encounters with the SCORPION unit include Damecio Wilbourn and Romelo Hendrix in February 2022; Dativus Collier in May 2022; Sebastian Johnson and Kendrick Johnson Ray in August 2022; and Maurice Chalmers-Stokes in October 2022.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Inmate’s death at 201 Poplar ruled homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An inmate’s death after an altercation with jailers at the Shelby County Jail was classified a homicide in an autopsy report. At the time, details were limited as to what happened, but on Friday, a medical examiner report rules Freeman’s death a homicide. Gershun Freeman, 33, died last Oct. 5 at 201 Poplar. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN News 2

Officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death added to DA’s ‘Giglio List’ of compromised witnesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The arrest of five Memphis police officers could lead to hundreds of other cases getting dropped, according to a former assistant district attorney. Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley, and Tadarrius Bean have been added to the county’s Giglio list, according to a document obtained by News […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Former officer Preston Hemphill used 'personally owned handcuffs' to try to arrest Tyre Nichols, MPD report says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The State of Tennessee's Department of Commerce and Insurance has released decertification documents for former MPD officer Preston Hemphill. He was the sixth officer fired for his involvement in Tyre Nichols' arrest Jan. 7, 2023. Decertification in the state of Tennessee by the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission would make him ineligible for police work in the state.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 multi-million-dollar lawsuits against Kroger following mass shooting dismissed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In 2022, three lawsuits were filed against Kroger and the third-party sushi company SnowFox/JFE Franchising alleging that gross negligence by the companies enabled the 2021 mass shooting at the New Byhalia Road store in Collierville. Two of those suits have been voluntarily dismissed. One case against...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Shelby County ADA pleads to DUI; sentenced to just under a year, with all but two days suspended

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Assistant District Attorney has pleaded guilty to a DUI charge, and will serve two days in jail. Monica Timmerman plead guilty to a charge of driving under the influence Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. She was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison, with all but 48 hours of that suspended, according to the court record. She was ordered to serve those 48 hours, but gets credit for 18 hours already served.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis Police officer still critical after library shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer continues to fight for his life, one week after being shot in the head in an East Memphis Library. Officer Geoffrey Redd is still listed in critical condition, according to MPD. Meanwhile, those around him are continuing to hope for the best.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Teen with ankle monitor among 4 charged in vehicle theft, pursuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four teenagers have been charged in a stolen vehicle pursuit that took place in Hyde Park on Thursday afternoon, one of whom was wearing an ankle monitor from a previous incident at the time of his arrest. According to Memphis police, at 2:24 p.m. Thursday, officers...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Grandmother robbed and carjacked in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grandmother who has fallen on hard times was carjacked at gunpoint along with her 7-year-old granddaughter outside an East Memphis hotel. Linda Orange is visibly shaken after being carjacked and robbed outside the Extended Stay America on Quail Hollow Road in East Memphis just after midnight Thursday. Police said three suspects […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Bossip

Oink Boys: Lying Memphis Cop Preston Hemphill Drew His Gun On Tyre Nichols On Sight, Also Possessed Unauthorized “Personal” Handcuffs

The Memphis police officers who murdered Tyre Nichols are really the bottom of the barrel when it comes to boys in blue and that’s saying a lot when you consider the long history of abusive policing in America. Each and every day we get new details that deepen the depths of their despicable depravity. Today is no different.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mom fights son at school, chases kids with knife: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say showed up at a high school to fight her son and chased kids with a knife. According to reports, on Thursday, officers responded to a fight call at Booker T. Washington High School in south Memphis. Once there, a school officer told police that Tameka […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman says she was carjacked by kids as young as 10

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman described one of the scariest moments of her life after she says she was carjacked at gunpoint by a 10-year-old boy and others. The victim says she was carjacked by four kids who stole her 2012 Infiniti on Pearce Street in North Memphis on the morning of Dec. 10.  […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Arby’s employee steals money, hides it in napkin: Police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged with stealing money from his job and hiding it in a napkin, police say. According to reports, officers responded to a theft complaint at a Millington Arby’s. The store manager stated that employees noticed the drawer was short. Police looked at video footage and saw Jimmy Plater, a […]
MILLINGTON, TN
fox13memphis.com

Whitehaven shooting leaves one child dead overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One child is dead after an overnight shooting in Whitehaven, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said. Officers responded to a shooting at about 12:15 a.m. on Friday to a shooting in the 1600 block of Kirkwood Drive. According to MPD, the child was taken to Regional...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy