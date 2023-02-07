Alleged victim of SCORPION unit files $5M lawsuit against city, MPD officers

An alleged victim of the now-defunct Memphis Police Department SCORPION unit has filed a $5 million lawsuit against the City of Memphis and a number of the unit’s officers, including the five charged in the killing of Tyre Nichols.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday, Feb. 7, by Monterrious Harris, 22, with the United States District Court for the Western District of Tennessee.

“Defendant City of Memphis, by and through the Scorpion Unit’s actions in effectuation of its policies, practices or customs, subjected Mr. Harris to a deprivation of his constitutional rights under the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments, under color of state law,” the lawsuit reads.

According to the suit, on Jan. 4, three days before the fatal arrest of Tyre Nichols, Harris was beaten by the same officers who have received criminal charges in Nichols’ death.

The lawsuit lists the plaintiffs as the City of Memphis, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean and John Does 1-4, individually and in their capacities as law enforcement officers.

Harris is represented by Andrew Mark Horvath, Jarrett Michael Dean Spence and Robert L. J. Spence Jr.

The lawsuit alleges the defendants “acted willfully, maliciously, unreasonably, recklessly and with deliberate indifference” and were “motivated by evil motive or intent and involved willful, reckless and callous indifference to Mr. Harris’ constitutional and federally protected rights.”

According to the lawsuit, on Jan. 4, Harris was visiting his cousin at Twin Oaks Apartments when he was swarmed by officers, who appeared to be “a large group of assailants” and who wore black ski-masks and all black clothing while brandishing guns and other weapons. The officers yelled expletives and made threats to Harris if he did not get out of his car.

Harris, who thought he was a victim of a carjacking, panicked and attempted to reverse his vehicle. He struck an object behind his vehicle before he got out with his hands raised and a beating ensued.

“Consistent with the beating visited upon Mr. Nichols, the SCORPION Unit then exacted a swift, violent and continuous physical assault on Mr. Harris that included punching, stomping and dragging him across concrete,” the complaint reads. “Fortunately, residents of the apartment complex heard the loud shouting and noise and came outside to investigate.

“In all likelihood, the presence of these Good Samaritan witnesses prevented further harm to Mr. Harris.”

The beating lasted one to two minutes while Harris screamed for help from his cousin, who had gone inside of the apartment.

The officers arrested Harris and filed criminal charges against him, which, according to the suit, were false.

Harris received 10 charges, according to court records: convicted felon in possession of a handgun, criminal trespassing, evading arrest, intentionally evading arrest in auto, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, possession of controlled substance to manufacture/sell, possession of controlled substance, tampering or fabricating evidence and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Harris posted a $75,000 bail four days after his arrest. He spent some of his detention at Regional One Health due to injuries sustained during the arrest.

MPD affidavit tells a different story

According to an MPD affidavit filed Jan. 4, Mills, Martin, Haley, Smith and Bean, and three other officers, including Preston Hemphill, who was recently fired for his part in Nichols’ beating, were investigating Twin Oaks Apartments. The apartment complex at 3647 Outland Road is on the Shelby County District Attorney General Office’s anti-trespassing program.

Harris drove at the officers at a high speed before stopping, according to the affidavit. One of the investigators, who smelled marijuana, ordered Harris to roll down his window and step out of the vehicle.

Harris reversed his car at a high speed, stopped, and then fled while throwing a bag containing a green leafy substance on the ground.

The affidavit says the officers detained Harris and found additional drugs and weapons on him, but it does not mention any physical altercations.

Harris said he did not know the gun, which belonged to his cousin, was in the car, according to the lawsuit.

When Harris, who is 5’10” and weighs 145 pounds, arrived at the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center at 201 Poplar Ave., an on-duty nurse ordered that he be hospitalized for emergency treatment, also according to the lawsuit.

He suffered from bleeding from the head, a swollen left eye and a bruised, gashed and swollen leg, and was transported to Regional One Health.

Photos taken nine days after the incident — and included in the suit — show a gash to Harris’ forehead and a bruise on his left eye.

“Fortunately, unlike Mr. Nichols, Mr. Harris survived his encounter with the SCORPION Unit and is alive and able to recount the events,” the lawsuit reads.

‘A group of violent aggressors’

According to the lawsuit, the SCORPION unit officers were trained to falsify affidavits. It was “a group of violent aggressors, employed by the Memphis Police Department, to terrorize African American communities in Memphis, Tennessee.”

The SCORPION unit was allowed to patrol the streets with no supervision and without proper training, the lawsuit also alleges.

“Upon information and belief, the SCORPION Unit was comprised of law-enforcement officers who did not meet typical qualification requirements for joining a specialized unit within the Memphis Police Department, including, but not limited to, possessing violent criminal records, less than five (5) years’ experience, and not completing at least the equivalency of an associate’s degree in educational or training hours,” the lawsuit reads.

It also alleges the officers listed in the suit, as well as other SCORPION unit members, routinely used excessive force and assaulted citizens during arrests.

According to the suit, more than 90% of the citizens targeted by the SCORPION unit were African American, and the city did not prevent the police department’s officers from using excessive force.

Others who the lawsuit claims had unconstitutional encounters with the SCORPION unit include Damecio Wilbourn and Romelo Hendrix in February 2022; Dativus Collier in May 2022; Sebastian Johnson and Kendrick Johnson Ray in August 2022; and Maurice Chalmers-Stokes in October 2022.