Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Severe weather alert: National Weather Service issues storm update for Los Angeles and Oxnard region in CaliforniaStanleyLos Angeles, CA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Bugsy Siegel's Mysterious Home and the Haunts of the Very RichHerbie J PilatoBeverly Hills, CA
500 monthly payments to Americans, new project to redistribute budget surplusUSA DiarioLong Beach, CA
Related
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Officially Signs With Dodgers As He Attempts Big League Return
One former Red Sox hurler is attempting an MLB comeback
Cubs sign former Rookie of the Year
The Chicago Cubs have signed a former Rookie of the Year Award recipient. Chicago agreed to terms on a contract with right-handed pitcher Michael Fulmer. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports and The Athletic first reported the deal on Friday afternoon. “Free-agent right-hander Michael Fulmer in agreement with Cubs,” Rosenthal tweeted. Free-agent right-hander Michael Fulmer in agreement with Cubs, sources Read more... The post Cubs sign former Rookie of the Year appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dodgers sign former Silver Slugger outfielder
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a move to sign a former Silver Slugger outfielder as Spring Training nears. The Dodgers signed former Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta on Friday. Peralta spent nine seasons with the D-Backs before they traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays last season. Peralta entered free agency in the offseason and Read more... The post Dodgers sign former Silver Slugger outfielder appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Former Cubs Broadcaster To Be Television Voice Of The Cardinals
Bally Sports Midwest recently announced that former Chicago Cubs broadcaster Chip Caray is taking over as the television play-by-play voice of the St. Louis Cardinals. Chip Caray’s father Skip was a longtime announcer with the Atlanta Braves and grandfather Harry Caray was a legendary announcer for the Cubs. “I’m...
Yardbarker
Braves land in Southeast Division in The Athletic’s hypothetical MLB expansion
The MLB is experimenting with a bevy of new rules in the 2023 season, including larger bases and a pitch clock. The league is also implementing new scheduling elements that will result in every club playing each other. However, a monumental change is on the horizon — MLB expansion.
Popculture
MLB All-Star Pitcher Retires After 15 Seasons
Darren O'Day, who recently spent time with the Atlanta Braves, is retiring from baseball. The 40-year-old pitcher went to social media at the end of January to announce his retirement after playing for multiple MLB teams for 15 seasons. O'Day is known for his sidearm delivery, which led to him having a strong career.
Yardbarker
Yankees could wait until the trade deadline to acquire star Cubs left fielder
The New York Yankees have one of the more disappointing position battles unfolding in left field this upcoming spring training. General manager Brian Cashman failed to find a legit competitor, signing a few low-level free agents to compete alongside Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Estevan Florial. Rafael Ortega and Willie Calhoun will earn reps this spring, but I wouldn’t expect them to provide legitimate competition.
Angels News: Halos Free Agent Pitching Target Signs With National League Team
He's been linked to the Angels all offseason long.
MLB preparing to take over local broadcasts if necessary
Major League Baseball is getting set to take over telecasts if the Sinclair Broadcast Group subsidiary operating regional networks does not broadcast, at a cost of about $1 billion, commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday after an owners' meeting.
Yardbarker
Dodgers adding former Gold Glove winner
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost one former Gold Glove winner this offseason in Cody Bellinger but are now bringing in another one. Robert Murray of FanSided reported Friday that the Dodgers have agreed to sign free-agent outfielder David Peralta. The deal is pending a physical. Alden Gonzalez of ESPN added his contract for the 2023 season is worth $6.5 million. The modest contract is in line with the Dodgers' well-known desire to shed payroll this offseason.
Dodgers News: LA Inks Long-Time Diamondbacks Outfielder to Multi-Million Dollar Deal
The Dodgers add some lefty-swinging outfield depth on a major league deal.
Yu Darvish contract extension with Padres includes notable clause
The San Diego Padres signed pitcher Yu Darvish to a contract extension on Thursday that will keep him tied to the organization through the 2028 season. Darvish’s camp made sure the Padres would not be able to get around that commitment, either. ESPN’s Buster Olney reported Friday that Darvish’s five-year deal with San Diego includes... The post Yu Darvish contract extension with Padres includes notable clause appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
True Blue LA
The Dodgers have more to do after finally retiring Fernando Valenzuela’s number
The Dodgers finally, finally announced their intent to retire Fernando Valenzuela’s number. Rather than focus on the negatives of the delay, including not making this obvious decision while Vin Scully was still alive or while Jaime Jarrín was still active with the team, I will instead focus on the team doing the right thing.
College football expansion: Big 12 looking to add members again
College football realignment took another huge turn when Texas and Oklahoma confirmed they will leave the Big 12 and move to the SEC a year earlier than expected, set to move in the summer of 2024. Now that leaves the Big 12 looking for a way to respond in a way that puts itself in position to ...
chatsports.com
Orioles announce minor league coaching and development staffs for 2023 season
For the first time in a number of years, the excitement for the MLB-level Orioles is at least as much as or even greater than the excitement of the coming wave of prospects. With Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson already on the team and Grayson Rodriguez hopefully making it on Opening Day, that’s where to find the hype. The farm remains important, of course, with the Orioles needing to keep developing good prospects if they’re going to be able to continually be competitive.
theminaretonline.org
Tampa Bay Rays Finalize Talks for New Stadium Renovation
After ongoing discussions about relocation, the Tampa Bay Rays’ Tropicana Field will undergo a renovation. Arguably rated as one of the worst stadiums in Major League Baseball (MLB), Tropicana Field has been home to the Rays since 1998. Based in downtown St. Petersburg, the location is an inconvenience for residents of Tampa Bay and surrounding cities, requiring fans to take a lengthy drive.
Star Quarterback to Undergo Major Surgery
Following a whirlwind season, the 49ers have received word that star quarterback Brock Purdy, who rose to the national spotlight for taking over the position following injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo and helping lead the team to the playoffs before getting injured himself, has decided to undergo surgery.
chatsports.com
Silver Minings: Howie Long to be honored with special award
As part of the Super Bowl week festivities, Raiders’ Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman Howie Long will be presented with the Pat Summerall Award Thursday night in downtown Phoenix. The award will be presented at the Legends for Charity dinner. The dinner benefits the St. Jude’s Children’s...
Comments / 0