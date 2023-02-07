ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tyrus Reveals Big Industry Names He’d Like To Defend The NWA World Title Against

Tyrus is NWA world champion for the first time in his career, and he’s got a laundry list of names he’d like to defend the gold against. The champ spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, where he chose top stars like Dustin Rhodes, Paul Wight, Drew McIntyre, Tommy Dreamer, Nick Aldis, and several others as potential challengers for the Ten Pounds of Charlotte. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Card For Tonight’s NWA Nuff Said PPV Event

The NWA will be presenting their Nuff Said pay-per-view tonight as the event will air on FITE TV at 7 pm EST with the price tag of $24.99. Here is the card:. NWA World Champion Tyrus defends against Matt Cardona (w/ Bully Ray on commentary) NWA National Champion Cyon defends...
New Champions Crowned At NJPW The New Beginning In Osaka

NJPW crowned new champions at Saturday’s The New Beginning in Osaka event. Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Ren Narita defeated Bullet Club’s House of Torture (EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, and SHO) to win the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Titles. Suzuki, Desperado, and Narita ended House of Torture’s second...
Fred Rosser Hopes To Compete In This Year’s G1 Climax Tournament, Talks Training At The NJPW Academy

Fred Rosser has had a successful run with NJPW, but this year he hopes to take it one step further by competing in the promotion’s grueling G1 Climax tournament. The current reigning NJPW STRONG Openweight champion discussed this topic during a recent interview with the NJPW website, where he also touched on how much he’s enjoyed training at the NJPW Academy. Highlights from the interview can be found below, but the full interview can be found here.
Another Match Set for the Impact No Surrender Pre-show, Updated Card

Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham is now official Impact Wrestling’s Countdown To No Surrender pre-show. We noted before how Thursday’s Impact saw Bailey accept Gresham’s challenge for a match at No Surrender. Now Impact has officially announced the match, but for the Countdown To No Surrender pre-show. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw was previously announced for the pre-show.
Another WWE NXT Superstar Announces Injury and Surgery

WWE NXT’s Amari Miller is currently on the shelf with a knee injury. Miller took to Twitter on Friday to announce that she will be undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL next week. She called it a minor setback for a major comeback, and promised to keep fans update on her recovery.
Who WWE Sees as the Top Female Babyfaces and Heels on RAW

A leaked internal list has revealed the top five babyfaces and heels for the WWE RAW women’s division, courtesy of PWInsider. As of this writing, there is no information available on tag teams, but we will keep you updated. Below are the top five female babyfaces and heels for...
AEW Announces Two New Dynamite Events

AEW has announced two new dates for future Dynamite events. They will hold a live Dynamite and Rampage taping on Wednesday, April 26th at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise before going to Baltimore, Maryland at the CFG Bank Arena on Wednesday, May 3rd. Tickets go on sale on February...
Backstage Update on The Bunny’s Condition Following AEW Dynamite Match

The Bunny may have suffered a concussion or orbital bone injury on Wednesday’s Championship Fight Night edition of AEW Dynamite. Dynamite saw The Bunny come up short against AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter in a Title Eliminator match. There was immediate concern for The Bunny’s condition as it appeared she hit her head on the apron, and then they quickly went to the finish. The Bunny was checked on after the match, and then escorted right to the back.
MJF Calls Himself The Most Prolific Jewish World Champion In History, Says He Loves Goldberg But He Was A Bad Promo

MJF is not only proud of his career as a pro wrestler, but he’s incredibly proud of his Jewish heritage. The AEW World Champion discussed this topic during his recent appearance on WTF With Marc Maron, where the Salt of the Earth calls himself the most prolific Jewish world champion in the history of the business. The champ later credits Bill Goldberg as one of the best Jewish wrestlers in history, but says that the former undefeated superstar couldn’t cut a promo to save his life.
Jay White Suffers Defeat In “Loser Leaves Japan” Match

Jay White’s future is up in the air as he lost a “Loser leaves Japan” match to Hikuleo at NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka on Saturday morning when Hikuelo went over with a chokeslam. This seemingly ends White’s run in NJPW in Japan. White is still...
Joey Janela Talks Upcoming Spring Break Event, How GCW Was Able To Snag Kota Ibushi

Joey Janela recently spoke with Fightful about the upcoming GCW Collective shows in Los Angeles, which take place ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39 weekend. During his interview, The Bad Boy discussed his annual JJSB event, which is moving back to just one night this year, as well as how GCW was able to book former NJPW Superstar Kota Ibushi for their shows. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Three AEW Stars Were Unable To Appear On This Week’s Dynamite

Not only has WWE been dealing with visa issues, but AEW has as well. AEW’s Kenny Omega has been away from television because of this, while several NXT stars from the UK have been absent although they’ve started to return. On Tuesday’s NXT episode, Ilja Dragunov returned by...
Matt Taven Talks How Two Stars Leaving ROH Left A Big Hole In The Locker Room

AEW wrestler Matt Taven discussed working as part of the ROH roster in the 2010s on The Undisputed Podcast. He noted that Roderick Strong and Kevin Steen leaving left a big hole in the company’s locker room. Here is what he had to say (via WrestlingInc.com):. “That ROH from...
WWE Announces Two Special Stores and Signings for Elimination Chamber Weekend

WWE has announced two special stores for Elimination Chamber Weekend in Montreal, which will offer exclusive Chamber-related merchandise for locals, plus standard WWE merchandise, replica title belts, and more. WWE La Super Boutique will run on Thursday, February 16 and Friday, February 17 from 10am-9pm, and on Saturday, February 18...
AEW Reportedly Offers Contract to EJ Nduka

AEW has reportedly offered a contract to EJ Nduka. As noted, this week’s AEW Dark episode saw Nduka make his debut for the company, in a loss to Konosuke Takeshita. The match was taped on January 28 in Orlando, Florida. In an update, a new report from the Wrestling...
Update On Ticket Sales For Friday’s WWE SmackDown

WWE will hold SmackDown from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT this Friday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,857 tickets and there are 65 left. It’s set up for 4,922 seats. Here is the updated card for the show:. SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs....

