MJF is not only proud of his career as a pro wrestler, but he’s incredibly proud of his Jewish heritage. The AEW World Champion discussed this topic during his recent appearance on WTF With Marc Maron, where the Salt of the Earth calls himself the most prolific Jewish world champion in the history of the business. The champ later credits Bill Goldberg as one of the best Jewish wrestlers in history, but says that the former undefeated superstar couldn’t cut a promo to save his life.

2 DAYS AGO