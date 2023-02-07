ZANESVILLE, OH – Many joined The Dancing Divas tonight for an evening of dancing. The Dancing Divas in Zanesville celebrated Valentine’s Day with dinner and dancing. They announced the celebrities for the 2023 Dancing Divas competition. The 8 celebrities for the 11th Season of Dancing with the Divas are Bill Bird, April Gibson, Cedric Harris, Mike King, Bill Shaw, Jamie Trout, Brian Wagner, and Becky Weir. Each celebrity has chosen a different charity to raise money for.

