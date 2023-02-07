Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Dancing With the Divas Announced Their Celebrities for the 2023 Season
ZANESVILLE, OH – Many joined The Dancing Divas tonight for an evening of dancing. The Dancing Divas in Zanesville celebrated Valentine’s Day with dinner and dancing. They announced the celebrities for the 2023 Dancing Divas competition. The 8 celebrities for the 11th Season of Dancing with the Divas are Bill Bird, April Gibson, Cedric Harris, Mike King, Bill Shaw, Jamie Trout, Brian Wagner, and Becky Weir. Each celebrity has chosen a different charity to raise money for.
richlandsource.com
What's the future of the former Holiday Inn in downtown Mansfield?
MANSFIELD -- The financial future of the former Holiday Inn in Mansfield -- a downtown staple for nearly four decades and a key part of the emerging Imagination District -- is in serious jeopardy. A group of local (public and private) leaders are trying to figure out how to help...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
3 More Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond Locations To Close
Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it will shutter 150 more stores across the country.
tourcounsel.com
Summit Mall | Shopping mall in Fairlawn, Ohio
Summit Mall is a one-story, 850,000-square-foot (79,000 m2) enclosed shopping mall located at 3265 W. Market Street in the Akron suburb of Fairlawn and with the closing of both Chapel Hill Mall and Rolling Acres Mall, is the only remaining mall in Summit County. Edward J. DeBartolo Sr.'s DeBartolo Corporation...
Confederate flag displayed at Akron school
The display included a Confederate Flag background with photos on it.
tourcounsel.com
Colony Square Mall | Shopping mall in Zanesville, Ohio
Colony Square Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Zanesville, Ohio. Opened in 1981, the anchor stores are Cinemark Theatres, Dunham's Sports, Planet Fitness, TJ Maxx, Five Below, Jo-Ann Fabrics, and JCPenney. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Elder-Beerman. It is owned by Time Equities, Inc. On...
tourcounsel.com
Belden Village Mall | Shopping mall in Canton, Ohio
Belden Village Mall is a shopping mall in Jackson Township, Stark County, Ohio, United States, a suburb of Canton. Its current anchor tenants are Dave & Buster's (in the upper level of the former Sears), Dillard's (formerly Higbee's), and Macy's (formerly O'Neil's, later May Company Ohio, then Kaufmann's). Belden Village...
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – People Trapped in Elevator
Fairfield County – Emergency crews are heading to Baltimore to assist multiple people who are trapped in an elevator. According to early reports fire departments have been dispatched to 1051 South Main Street in Baltimore. Several people have been reported to be stuck in the elevator due to a power outage at the structure.
Ohio man, volunteer for church, gets life for raping two girls; “God has forgiven me”
Pringle sexually abused one victim when she was 12 and 13 years old and another victim was 16.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Motorcycle Crash with Vehicle in Fairfield County
Fairfield – A motorcycle crash has emergency crews heading to the scene around 6 pm on Thursday in Berne Township. According to early reports, the crash occurred in the area of 3600 Duffy road in Lancaster. Dispatch reported that the crash occurred between a vehicle and a motorcycle in a head-on collision.
richlandsource.com
City of Mansfield sues 30-plus companies over alleged contamination at airport
MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield is suing a litany of companies it claims is responsible for alleged contamination in the soil and water at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport. The 49-page complaint, listing more than 30 defendants, was filed in Richland County Common Pleas Court by outside attorneys engaged by the city in January.
dayton247now.com
SOFAST lists southern Ohio's most wanted
OHIO (WKEF) -- The Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) has released their most wanted list for this week. On the list on Robert Hackney Jr. and Cydney Hackney, both of whom are wanted in Noble County. Robert Hackney Jr., 40, is wanted for Complicity in the Commission of...
Woman used fake check to steal thousands from Newark bank, police say
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Newark police are looking for a woman after she used a fake check to withdraw thousands of dollars from a local bank. Licking County Crime Stoppers announced Thursday it will offer a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a woman captured by security cameras. The photos taken […]
Ohio man dies after house trailer falls on top of him
An Ohio man died on Sunday after a house trailer fell on top of him. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call on Sunday afternoon in reference to a male trapped under a house trailer on Keene Twp Rd 47. Officials say they found 52-year-old Robert Guthrie dead at the scene. Officials […]
Toxic Air Pollution From Fracking in Ohio Causes Serious Health Problems
Some residents of Belmont County in eastern Ohio have long suffered from headaches, fatigue, nausea and burning sensations in their throats and noses. They suspected these symptoms were the result of air pollution from fracking facilities that dominate the area, but regulators dismissed and downplayed their concerns.
‘Wasn’t trying to kill him’: Man calls 911 after shooting at truck driver
A man who fired a shot at a truck driver, while driving on I-71 Wednesday evening, told a 911 dispatcher he believed the truck driver was trying to run him off the road.
