The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center plans to shut down March 10, officials told NPR in a Feb. 10 report. The data tracker had been running since March 3, 2020 — when access to moving data on the outbreak was sparse. At the time, the CDC and the World Health Organization were not yet providing real-time data. The tool was launched by Lauren Gardner, PhD, an engineering professor at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University, and run mostly by women. It cost $13 million and has garnered more than 2.5 billion views since its launch.

1 DAY AGO