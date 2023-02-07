Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
‘Lightheaded, coughing a lot’: 30-year-old man shares symptoms of widow maker heart attack
As a distiller, Dave Conway, then 30, often worked in a hot environment, which included climbing ladders and rolling barrels. He wasn’t so surprised when he felt lightheaded and tired. After Googling his symptoms, he thought he had heat exhaustion, but they didn’t improve and soon he struggled to breath. Again, he turned to the Internet and thought perhaps pneumonia was to blame.
beckershospitalreview.com
Rhinovirus accounted for three-quarters of viral infections for children during the pandemic
The occurrence of rhinovirus and enterovirus among children rose slightly between 2019 and 2020 — surprising some and revealing new insights for pediatricians. "These results were surprising to the people that didn't think rhinovirus was a very significant virus," Natasha Halasa, MD, an author of the research and a professor of pediatrics in the division of pediatric infectious diseases at Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told Healio.
beckershospitalreview.com
Chemicals in plastic may heighten the risk of diabetes in some women
Shower curtains, wallpaper, paints, toys and makeup are just a few of the items in daily life that contain phthalates, a common chemical used in plastics. Now, research suggests that the chemical may be traced to a higher risk of diabetes in white women — who were found to have anywhere between a 30 to 63 percent higher incidence of diabetes, according to the study.
beckershospitalreview.com
Where research stands on a fungal vaccine
HBO's popular zombie show The Last of Us is not the future for fungal infections, but thousands of Americans are hospitalized and hundreds die each year because of fungi, as there are no approved vaccines, NBC News reported Feb. 10. A team of researchers at Athens-based University of Georgia recently...
beckershospitalreview.com
XBB.1.5's prevalence jumps to 75%: 6 CDC updates
The highly transmissible omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 now accounts for about three-fourths of all COVID-19 cases reported nationwide, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published Feb. 10. As of Feb. 11, XBB.1.5 accounted for 74.7 percent of U.S. cases, up from 65.9 percent the week prior. BQ.1.1 remains...
beckershospitalreview.com
Johns Hopkins to sunset COVID-19 tracker
The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center plans to shut down March 10, officials told NPR in a Feb. 10 report. The data tracker had been running since March 3, 2020 — when access to moving data on the outbreak was sparse. At the time, the CDC and the World Health Organization were not yet providing real-time data. The tool was launched by Lauren Gardner, PhD, an engineering professor at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University, and run mostly by women. It cost $13 million and has garnered more than 2.5 billion views since its launch.
beckershospitalreview.com
UC San Diego Health gets $22M gift to create patient monitoring hub using EHR, wearables data
UC San Diego Health has received a $22 million gift to create an artificial intelligence-powered "mission control center." Joan and Irwin Jacobs' donation to the health system's Center for Health Innovation will also create the Jacobs Chancellor's Endowed Chair in Digital Health Innovation for a physician-scientist to lead the mission control center. Mr. Jacobs is the founding Chair and CEO of semiconductor giant Qualcomm.
beckershospitalreview.com
AI in mental health treatment has potential but faces challenges: WHO
A World Health Organization report identified artificial intelligence as a tool that can support mental healthcare through planning and automation. However, it also highlighted a number of challenges with technology in mental healthcare. The report — "Regional digital health action plan for the WHO European Region 2023–2030" — stated that...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 steps to prevent instances of retained surgical items
Although rare, surgical tools or items are unintentionally left inside a patient in about 1,500 out of 28 million surgery operations each year in the U.S., which can result in significant harm. As part of a national workgroup effort, 114 healthcare facilities participated in evidence-based research to identify the best ways to reduce instances of retained surgical items in patient procedures.
beckershospitalreview.com
FDA warns pharmacies, healthcare staff to avoid drug with aluminum risk
The FDA warned healthcare workers and pharmacies on Feb. 9 not to use an unapproved potassium phosphates drug made by Hospira, a Pfizer company, in pediatric patients because the aluminum exposure can be up to double the agency's limit. Toxic exposure levels to aluminum can cause softening of the bones,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Viewpoint: 5 ways for nurses to support a rapidly aging population
There are more than 49 million adults over the age of 65, according to the National Institute on Aging, and the number is expected to increase and so are diseases as more baby boomers reach retirement age throughout the next few years. As such, "While these diseases are rarely inevitable,...
beckershospitalreview.com
WHO warns bird flu's risk to humans could increase: 6 updates
Avian flu has begun to spread to mammals, including minks, otters, foxes and sea lions, and WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, warned that the risk to humans may begin to rise. "For the moment, the WHO assesses the risk to humans as low, but we cannot assume that...
beckershospitalreview.com
Nurse viewpoint: Mandatory staffing ratios are the wrong fight
Mandatory nurse staffing ratios are a temporary solution to a larger issue and will not bring about the respect the profession deserves, Kathleen Bartholomew, MN, RN, a national speaker and nurse advocate, wrote in an op-ed for Nurse.org. Instead, nurses should be advocating for charge nurses to have the authority to set ratios on an hourly basis and "get as many nurses as they request. Period," she said.
beckershospitalreview.com
9 hospitals, health systems facing lawsuits for healthcare data sharing
Hospitals and health systems around the country have been accused of sharing confidential patient information with social media giants such as Meta, Facebook and Google. Here are the nine hospitals and health systems facing lawsuits for alleging sharing healthcare data for marketing purposes:. Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai is being sued over...
beckershospitalreview.com
Seattle outbreak of Shigella in 2 at-risk groups sparks concern
Health experts from the University of Washington in Seattle recently released research about growing cases of drug-resistant Shigella among two populations: gay men and homeless individuals. Though the two populations fall into the classification of risk factors for those who are most prone to contracting the infection, health officials say...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hearing patients loud and clear: How grasping communication preferences builds trust & loyalty
Delivering a remarkable patient experience is a top priority for providers. When it comes to engagement, however, patient preferences can be surprising. Understanding preferences is the foundation for driving the experiences each patient craves. Every few years, RevSpring surveys approximately 1,000 U.S. patients to better understand how they are interacting...
beckershospitalreview.com
Digital Health
The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming on the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies. Faro Health, a cloud-computing company working on digitizing clinical trials, raised $20 million. KeyCare, a digital health platform built with Epic, partnered with York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health. Companies that had...
beckershospitalreview.com
Maryland hospital continues to treat ER patients, perform elective surgeries during ransomware attack
IT systems are still down at Berlin, Md.-based Atlantic General Hospital following a Jan. 29 ransomware attack, Ocean City (Md.) Today reported. The hospital has continued to treat patients in the emergency room and perform elective surgeries during the cyberattack, according to the Feb. 9 story. Pharmacy services have recently been restored, though outpatient imaging and walk-in lab services remain closed.
beckershospitalreview.com
NYC Health + Hospitals new plan to boost physician diversity
New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals unveiled a new effort Feb. 8 to encourage people from underrepresented backgrounds, ranging from middle schoolers to graduate medical students, to join its physician workforce. The new initiative is called Medical Opportunities for Students and Aspiring Inclusive Clinicians, or MOSAIC. The effort includes...
beckershospitalreview.com
CDC unable to identify source of infection spread in Oklahoma
Two Oklahoma counties where 53 residents have become infected with Campylobacter and Shiga-toxin producing E. coli still don't have answers, KFOR 4 News reports. The outbreak, which began in mid-November, led the Oklahoma State Department of Health to begin an investigation alongside the CDC. Initially, the OSDH sent out household surveys in an effort to pin down the cause of the illness outbreak, but now after months of investigation with local, state and CDC partners, the cause remains unknown, officials say.
