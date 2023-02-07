Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Owners Under Fire as Once “Dead” U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Angry Tenants Over Reopening DelaysJoel EisenbergOklahoma City, OK
Texas and Oklahoma will pay a combined $100M in fees to leave the Big 12 early and join the SEC in 2024Jalyn SmootAustin, TX
REDW, HoganTaylor Honor Expanded Services to Tribal Nations with Tribal Art DedicationABSEESITALLOklahoma City, OK
"The White People Living There Were a Whole Lot Worse Than the Indians," Says Indian Territory SettlerJudyDGuthrie, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Related
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
LeBron James Took Two Goats To Dinner Party After Breaking All-Time Scoring Record
LeBron James found an interesting way to celebrate after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Injury Report: Thunder and Blazers Both Missing Pieces Ahead of Friday Meeting
Oklahoma City will play its first game post trade deadline after dealing Mike Muscala and Darius Bazley on Thursday. The Thunder continue to push toward the All Star Break after a hot January, which ended with a loss to the Warriors. The Thunder continue to reach a .500 record as the season draws closer to the All-Star break.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Revealed
View the original article to see embedded media. One week after their last encounter, the LA Clippers face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch that will have the Clippers more shorthanded than last time. The biggest thing for the LA Clippers is that they won't have Kawhi Leonard...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Celtics Reportedly ‘Engaged’ with Several Potential Buyout Candidates
The Celtics utilized the trade deadline to improve their depth at the pivot, adding floor-spacing center Mike Muscala. Boston sent Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to Oklahoma City. As Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe first reported, the Celtics are sending their 2029 second-round pick and the worse of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Social Media Jokes Jeanie Buss-Dwyane Wade Interaction at LeBron James Record-Breaking Game Led To Mike Conley Trade To Lakers
LeBron James made NBA history Tuesday night by becoming the No. 1 scorer in NBA history. Several videos of James’ shot and celebration were trending online. But there was one video away from the action that garnered attention as well. Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss was seen giving...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers: D’Angelo Russell’s Hatred of Teammate Paved Way for Trade to LA
Lakers fans need no introduction when it comes to their newest, and old, point guard addition in D'Angelo Russell. The Ohio State product was drafted with the No. 2 pick by the franchise back in 2015 and found himself playing in a system that featured many young pieces and Kobe Bryant at the end of his career.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Luka Dončić Says Playing With Kyrie Irving Will ‘Be a Learning Process’
The Mavericks made the a big splash before the NBA trade deadline, acquiring Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris last Sunday for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and picks. The move gives Dallas a star to pair with Luka Dončić for the rest of the season in an attempt to make a run at an NBA Finals.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pascal Siakam Chosen As All-Star Replacement Ahead of Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler spent most of this season campaigning for teammates Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro to make the NBA All-Star Game. Butler doesn't have the same interest to participate, so he was likely ecstatic Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam was chosen as the injury replacement for Kevin Durant. Siakam makes his second appearance in the game, also doing so in the 2019-20 season. He is averaging a career-high 25 points, eight rebounds and 6.2 assists.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Preview: Dejounte Murray & Hawks Face Spurs
When the San Antonio Spurs traded Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks for four future first-round draft picks, it kicked off the first rebuild of the highly-decorated Gregg Popovich era. San Antonio has succeeded in struggling this year, as they have the second-worst record in the NBA and are well-positioned...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sixers’ Doc Rivers Loved How Tyrese Maxey Played vs. Knicks
The Philadelphia 76ers entered Friday’s matchup against the New York Knicks with revenge on their mind. Last Sunday, when the Sixers paid a visit to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, they got off to a hot start and established a comfortable lead in the opening minutes. Eventually, their...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LA Clippers Trade Reggie Jackson for Mason Plumlee
View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers said goodbye to fan favorite Reggie Jackson today in a move that the team legitimately needed to make. Reggie Jackson and a 2028 second-round pick were sent to the Charlotte Hornets for Mason Plumlee. The Clippers desperately needed a...
