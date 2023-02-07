Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler spent most of this season campaigning for teammates Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro to make the NBA All-Star Game. Butler doesn't have the same interest to participate, so he was likely ecstatic Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam was chosen as the injury replacement for Kevin Durant. Siakam makes his second appearance in the game, also doing so in the 2019-20 season. He is averaging a career-high 25 points, eight rebounds and 6.2 assists.

