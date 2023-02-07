ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Three Colts head coaching candidates reportedly informed they're out of running

INDIANAPOLIS — At least three of the eight men who reportedly went through two rounds of interviews for the Colts head coaching job have been ruled out of the job. Cincinnati offensive coordinator Brian Callahan has been informed he’s not getting the gig, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, and Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has also been informed he’s out of the running, according to BallySports reporter Mike Silver.
Larry Brown Sports

Could Cardinals be dropping hint with head coach delay?

The Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts are still in the process of hiring new head coaches, and the Cardinals have reportedly made a decision that might serve as some sort of hint behind their thinking. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that the Cardinals do not plan to hire a head coach this week, and will... The post Could Cardinals be dropping hint with head coach delay? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports

49ers legend Joe Montana says Brock Purdy should be starter if healthy, casts doubt on Trey Lance's readiness

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana -- the player who was universally accepted as the NFL's greatest of all time after winning four Super Bowls, three Super Bowl MVPs and two NFL MVPs with the San Francisco 49ers -- has a hard-line stance about who the next long-term 49ers starting quarterback should be. He has voiced his opinion about the position before, saying Jimmy Garoppolo should be the guy over the more mobile Trey Lance, the quarterback San Francisco spent four draft picks -- three first-round picks and a third-round pick -- to select third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Yardbarker

Gisele Bundchen reportedly helped Tom Brady make 'final' retirement decision

There's yet another sign that Tom Brady is serious about staying retired "for good" this time. Johnni Macke of Us Weekly reported that a source revealed Brady "turned to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen when deciding if he should retire from the NFL for the second time" after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys last month.
Popculture

Tom Brady Reportedly 'Talked' Through Second Retirement With Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are no longer married, but that doesn't mean they have stopped supporting each other. According to Us Weekly, the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback turned to his ex-wife when deciding if he should retire for a second time. "Tom and Gisele are on cordial...
NBC Sports

Derek Carr’s visit with the Saints has concluded

Derek Carr finished two days in New Orleans, visiting with the Saints, Sean Fazende of Fox 8 reports. The quarterback’s wife, Heather, accompanied him on the trip, Fazende adds. Carr and several of the team’s brass, including coach Dennis Allen and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, had dinner Wednesday night...
Larry Brown Sports

Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job

Josh McCown has secured his first coaching job in the NFL. McCown has been hired by Frank Reich to join the Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff. McCown reportedly will serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach. The #Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their QB coach position under Frank Reich, sources say. The 17-year veteran QB finally... The post Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job

Kliff Kingsbury headed off to Thailand after he was fired by the Arizona Cardinals, and it seemed for a while like he had no interest in coaching in the NFL next season. He is at least entertaining the idea, however. Kingsbury met with the Houston Texans on Friday about a potential job on new head... The post Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Athlon Sports

Cardinals Owner Announces Significant Update To Coaching Search

The Arizona Cardinals are one of two NFL teams in need of a head coach, along with the Indianapolis Colts. Cardinals fans, who have waited nearly five weeks since the team fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury to find out who would succeed him, will have to wait just a little bit longer. Team owner ...
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady seemingly puts comeback talk to rest with 1 move

Tom Brady retired last offseason only to announce his return roughly a month later, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion seems much more certain about his decision this time. Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 1, and he has since put it in writing. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Brady filed a letter with the... The post Tom Brady seemingly puts comeback talk to rest with 1 move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
