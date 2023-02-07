Read full article on original website
This Colts-Ravens Trade Sends Lamar Jackson To Indianapolis
There are going to be a lot of eyes on quarterback Lamar Jackson this off-season. One of the most electrifying players in the NFL is set to hit free agency, but it is anyone’s guess if he will truly be available on the market. The Baltimore Ravens will have...
Three Colts head coaching candidates reportedly informed they're out of running
INDIANAPOLIS — At least three of the eight men who reportedly went through two rounds of interviews for the Colts head coaching job have been ruled out of the job. Cincinnati offensive coordinator Brian Callahan has been informed he’s not getting the gig, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, and Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has also been informed he’s out of the running, according to BallySports reporter Mike Silver.
Could Cardinals be dropping hint with head coach delay?
The Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts are still in the process of hiring new head coaches, and the Cardinals have reportedly made a decision that might serve as some sort of hint behind their thinking. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that the Cardinals do not plan to hire a head coach this week, and will... The post Could Cardinals be dropping hint with head coach delay? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
49ers legend Joe Montana says Brock Purdy should be starter if healthy, casts doubt on Trey Lance's readiness
Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana -- the player who was universally accepted as the NFL's greatest of all time after winning four Super Bowls, three Super Bowl MVPs and two NFL MVPs with the San Francisco 49ers -- has a hard-line stance about who the next long-term 49ers starting quarterback should be. He has voiced his opinion about the position before, saying Jimmy Garoppolo should be the guy over the more mobile Trey Lance, the quarterback San Francisco spent four draft picks -- three first-round picks and a third-round pick -- to select third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Yardbarker
Gisele Bundchen reportedly helped Tom Brady make 'final' retirement decision
There's yet another sign that Tom Brady is serious about staying retired "for good" this time. Johnni Macke of Us Weekly reported that a source revealed Brady "turned to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen when deciding if he should retire from the NFL for the second time" after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys last month.
POLL: Who should the Colts hire as head coach?
The Indianapolis Colts are taking their sweet time going through the process of finding their next head coach. There’s a good chance the team doesn’t announce the new head coach until after the conclusion of Super Bowl LVII this weekend. It also appears they are through interviewing candidates for the vacancy, barring a change.
NBC Sports
Reports: Mike Kafka, Brian Callahan informed they won’t be hired as Colts coach
A few days ago, Colts owner Jim Irsay said it would be days, not hours before his team found a new head coach. The club still may not be ready for a hire. But Indianapolis is at least getting tangibly closer to a choice. According to separate reports from Albert...
FOX Sports
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes no longer needs a supporting cast. He creates one
PHOENIX — There sometimes comes a point in a quarterback's career when he makes big money. And then the hard part begins. For the first few years of the QB's career, the franchise does everything it can to cater to his needs, because it can afford to do so.
DeMeco Ryans coaching staff tracker: Who joins the Houston Texans?
The Houston Texans continue to assemble their new coaching staff under DeMeco Ryans, the sixth full-time coach in team history. The Texans’ search has done exactly what Ryans said they would do in his introductory presser: commit to diversity. “You want a diverse staff because players learn differently, so,...
Colts reportedly pivoting away from Jeff Saturday in HC search
The Colts have delivered this hiring period’s top non-Sean Payton-related headlines. Both the team’s steady interest in retaining Jeff Saturday and its connection with a third round of interviews have injected confusion into a drawn-out search. As this process (presumably) hits the homestretch, neither may be in the...
Popculture
Tom Brady Reportedly 'Talked' Through Second Retirement With Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are no longer married, but that doesn't mean they have stopped supporting each other. According to Us Weekly, the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback turned to his ex-wife when deciding if he should retire for a second time. "Tom and Gisele are on cordial...
NBC Sports
Derek Carr’s visit with the Saints has concluded
Derek Carr finished two days in New Orleans, visiting with the Saints, Sean Fazende of Fox 8 reports. The quarterback’s wife, Heather, accompanied him on the trip, Fazende adds. Carr and several of the team’s brass, including coach Dennis Allen and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, had dinner Wednesday night...
Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job
Josh McCown has secured his first coaching job in the NFL. McCown has been hired by Frank Reich to join the Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff. McCown reportedly will serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach. The #Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their QB coach position under Frank Reich, sources say. The 17-year veteran QB finally... The post Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job
Kliff Kingsbury headed off to Thailand after he was fired by the Arizona Cardinals, and it seemed for a while like he had no interest in coaching in the NFL next season. He is at least entertaining the idea, however. Kingsbury met with the Houston Texans on Friday about a potential job on new head... The post Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cardinals Owner Announces Significant Update To Coaching Search
The Arizona Cardinals are one of two NFL teams in need of a head coach, along with the Indianapolis Colts. Cardinals fans, who have waited nearly five weeks since the team fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury to find out who would succeed him, will have to wait just a little bit longer. Team owner ...
Tom Brady seemingly puts comeback talk to rest with 1 move
Tom Brady retired last offseason only to announce his return roughly a month later, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion seems much more certain about his decision this time. Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 1, and he has since put it in writing. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Brady filed a letter with the... The post Tom Brady seemingly puts comeback talk to rest with 1 move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Andy Reid Provides Latest Update On Patrick Mahomes' Ankle
Patrick Mahomes played through a high ankle sprain somewhat seamlessly in each game this postseason, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to one-score wins in both the wild-card round and divisional round. Two weeks after his injury, Mahomes is still battling some limitations, but none that are ...
Breaking: Tom Brady Makes Official Decision On Status For 2023 Season
If there were any doubts about whether or not Tom Brady would stand by his decision to retire from the NFL, they can now be cast aside. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the legendary quarterback, who announced his retirement on Feb. 1, filed a letter with the NFLPA on Friday reconfirming his ...
