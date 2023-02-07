In the wake of record-breaking rain and snow this winter, experts have cautioned that despite the deluge, California remains in a drought. According to the United States Drought Monitor there are five categories of drought: abnormally dry (D0), moderate drought (D1), severe drought (D2), extreme drought (D3) and exceptional drought (D4). Most of California is now experiencing moderate conditions. And while some places remain in a severe drought, some are classified as being abnormally dry. All this is a big improvement from last month, when much of the state was in severe drought, and 7 percent of California was dealing with exceptional drought.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO