This Animal Video Would Be Really Odd In Most States, Not Wyoming
Wyoming is the land of 'OH, WOW'. You never know what is coming around the corner. Devil's Tower standing tall above the surrounding areas. the view of Casper from the top of Casper Mountain. looking at a cliff with names of those pioneers that passed through here on the Oregon...
Wyoming is Growing, Where Are the New Residents Moving From?
“Employment opportunities have always been the driving factor for Wyoming’s migration trend, but the pandemic played a significant role in 2020. Many people chose to relocate to less populated, lower cost areas during the pandemic, and the increased availability of remote work made this possible.” ~ State of Wyoming Department of Administration & Information.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota joins lawsuit against ATF pistol regulations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is joining 24 other states in a lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Friday that the state will join a North Dakota lawsuit that opposes the ATF rule that requires a pistol with a stabilizing brace to be registered as a “short-barreled rifle” with the federal government or risk imprisonment.
Which Wyoming Road Ranks As One Of The Worst In The Country?
Interstate 80 travels through 11 states and is one of the top 10 deadliest and most dangerous to drive in the United States. Wyoming has over 400 miles of I-80 and ranks as one of the worst stretches of road in the country. High Winds, winter weather, black ice, speed...
cowboystatedaily.com
Local Control Sways Close Vote To Kill Wyoming Rodeo Ban Bill
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. House Bill 95, titled the “Working Animal Protection Act,” would have made it so local boards and governments couldn’t enact bans on rodeos and other activities that feature working animals. “This isn’t just about protecting rodeo, it’s about...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Require Conservation Stamp To Hunt Wyoming Shed Antlers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Bills before the Wyoming Legislature that would restrict shed antler hunting for nonresidents could essentially ruin people’s Western “Easter egg hunts,” says a Montana outdoorsman who hunts antlers in Wyoming. “I refer to shed hunting as the ultimate...
Is It Really True That Wyoming Is A Maple Syrup State?
10 years ago, the University of Wyoming put out a report that said the Cowboy State could actually produce maple syrup. 10 years later, with the help of a grant, the maple syrup production testing is beginning. On as recent episode of the University of Wyoming's Barnyards & Backyards: Rural...
Wyoming Has One of the Top 20 ‘Best State Capitals for Safety’
Anytime your state capital lands on the top of a list, out of all fifty states, especially in the top twenty, it gives you a feeling of pride inside. A recent study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed "2023's Best State Capitals for Safety & More" and Cheyenne ranked overall at the 19th spot. Somewhat surprising is the fact that seventeen of the country's state capitals are the most populated cities in their respective states (including ours).
Facebook Poll Says The Best Pizza In Wyoming Is In Lusk, Agree?
February 9th is National Pizza Day and Wyoming may not be known as a pizza state, but we do have some great choices for pizza. The History of pizza dates back to the ancient Egyptians, Romans and Greeks, flatbread with toppings was a common meal for many. The pizza we...
These Wyoming Slopes Rank First in U.S. Skiing Destinations
If there's one thing Wyoming's mountain ranges are suitable for, it's skiing. From Laramie to Cody, our state is home to stunning winter landscapes perfect for carving up powder or enjoying a session of nordic skiing. But according to Trip Advisor, only one Wyoming slope is one of the United States Best Places to Ski in 2023. Can you guess where?
Banner Wyoming Medical Center is Wyoming’s Only Level II Trauma Center
Banner Wyoming Medical Center recently announced that they have been verified as the only Level II Trauma Center in the state. That's according to a press release from the hospital, which stated that, as the largest hospital in Wyoming, the American College of Surgeons designated Banner WMC as that only Level II Trauma Center in Wyoming.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Reminds Motorists That Road Closures Mean Don’t Drive on Them
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is reminding motorists that if a road is closed, that means don't drive on them. The WHP posted a photo to Facebook on Thursday, showing the current conditions of Wyoming 213. "Wyoming 213 still has horrible conditions and is currently closed," the Wyoming Highway Patrol wrote....
Two Brave Souls Travel 500 Miles Across Wyoming on Dirt Bikes
There have been several adventurous people that have dreamt of conquering Wyoming's roads, but none quite like these two gentlemen. Ari and Zack decided to ride their motorcycles (dirt bikes?), completely across the states, only on non-paved roads. Now for Wyoming, you would think that wouldn't be that hard, but...
Is A Front License Plate Required In Minnesota?
There are many rules of the road and it can be hard to remember ones that you don't have to think about too much. Most of the things we learn when getting behind the wheel for the first time become second nature but what about the ones that aren't?. A...
hubcityradio.com
HB1133 passes the South Dakota House
PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The South Dakota House passed HB1133 dealing with the issue of the definition of a commodity for the purpose of eminent domain. The bill’s prime sponsor, Representative Karla Lems of Canton talks about what the bill is about. District 22 Representative Roger Chase of Huron explains that...
Cynthia Lummis Calls Out President Biden for Taking Credit for Lower Unemployment Rates
President Biden is currently delivering his State of the Union address and is tackling a number of points that his advocates and opponents have brought to him. Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis is watching the address, and is offering live updates on social media with her thoughts. In his speech, Biden...
Wyoming High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard: Feb. 6-11, 2023
Week 10 of the prep basketball season in Wyoming for girls means the regular season is winding down. There are two weeks left for Class 1A and 2A schools and only three weeks left for Class 3A and 4A schools. The lower three classes have some key conference games this...
Proposal to help dwindling pheasant population panned
LINCOLN — Pheasant hunting in South Dakota generates an estimated $220 million a year in retail spending and causes an annual flood of 120,000 orange-clad hunters into the state. But a Nebraska state senator’s effort to try to replicate that kind of economic impact by increasing Nebraska’s shrinking pheasant...
westsideconnect.com
Expert: Drought not quite over
In the wake of record-breaking rain and snow this winter, experts have cautioned that despite the deluge, California remains in a drought. According to the United States Drought Monitor there are five categories of drought: abnormally dry (D0), moderate drought (D1), severe drought (D2), extreme drought (D3) and exceptional drought (D4). Most of California is now experiencing moderate conditions. And while some places remain in a severe drought, some are classified as being abnormally dry. All this is a big improvement from last month, when much of the state was in severe drought, and 7 percent of California was dealing with exceptional drought.
Harriet Hageman Introduces First Bill in Response to Biden’s Ban on New Energy Leases
Representative Harriet Hageman has introduced her first bill as Wyoming's Congresswoman. That's according to a press release from Hageman's office, which stated that Rep. Hageman introduced the POWER Act. "This legislation would require the President and federal agencies to obtain the approval of Congress before prohibiting or delaying new energy,...
