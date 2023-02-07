Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. About six months ago my husband announced that we should try bouldering. I announced that breaking my arm in public didn’t seem like a fun way to exercise. Eventually, he convinced me to give climbing a try and after a few sessions, I finally got the appeal. And so far, no broken bones. Bouldering has been slowly growing in popularity, with more climbing gyms seemingly popping up everywhere. HBO Max has recently launched the first season of The Climb with Jason Momoa, which...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO