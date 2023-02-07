ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC couple to sit with Jill Biden at State of the Union

By Finn Hoogensen
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19AUqk_0kfehV8i00

WASHINGTON (PIX11) – A New York City couple will be seated with first lady Jill Biden during the president’s State of the Union address Tuesday night.

New Yorkers Maurice Barron and Kandice Barron are among the roughly two dozen guests invited to sit in the first lady’s viewing box during President Joe Biden’s speech. Each guest was invited by the White House because they represent issues or themes in the president’s speech, or they embody specific Biden administration policies.

President Biden to address cancer, opioid epidemic in State of the Union address

The Barrons’ 3-year-old daughter, Ava, is a survivor of a rare form of pediatric cancer, according to the White House. Maurice Barron wrote a letter to President Biden thanking him for his commitment to the Cancer Moonshot initiative.

The Cancer Moonshot initiative’s goal is to reduce the cancer death rate by half within 25 years and improve the lives cancer survivors and people with cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute .

The Barrons received fortunate news in 2020, when doctors declared Ava’s cancer to be in remission.

“Their family’s story is one of hope and possibility, inspiring us to continue working towards a future where we end cancer as we know it,” the White House said in a news release.

In addition to the Barrons, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Ukraine Ambassador Oksana Markarova and other high-profile guests will be seated with the first lady.

Bono, the lead singer of U2, was invited for his activism in the fights against HIV/AIDS and extreme poverty.

RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells, the mother and stepfather of Tyre Nichols, will be in attendance as well. Nichols died after he was severely beaten by multiple police officers during a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee, in January. His death has reignited calls for police reform across the country.

Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, was also invited to sit with the first lady. Paul Pelosi was violently attacked by an intruder at their California home in fall of 2022.

President Biden will deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at 9 p.m. Watch the State of the Union live on pix11.com

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Brooklyn woman dragged by husband’s car dies; organs donated: family

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Jennifer Patino, a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman who was dragged by her husband’s car late last month, died at a hospital Sunday shortly before her organs were harvested for donation, her family told PIX11 News on Monday. “My parents decided it would be a good thing to do,” Patino’s older sister, Mayra, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Suspect found unfit to stand trial in Bronx attack on NYC transit worker

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man accused of attacking a transit worker at a Bronx subway station was deemed unfit to stand trial on Thursday, officials said.  Alexander Wright was charged with assault in the Aug. 11, 2022 attack, which left Anthony Nelson with broken bones. Wright allegedly harassed people outside the Pelham Bay Park […]
BRONX, NY
HollywoodLife

Jill Biden Stuns In Shiny Purple Dress For 2023 State Of The Union

First Lady Jill Biden always makes a statement with her fashion choices! Whether she’s speaking out on an important issue or meeting with fellow world leaders, Dr. Jill Biden, 71, always looks fantastic when making public appearances. She rocked a purple dress as she arrived for the 2023 State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 7.
WOMEN - Wild Orchid Media and Education Network, Inc.

Disgraced Former NY Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo Carves Up Biden on Border Crisis

In a scathing report against POTUS, Cuomo says “The Southern states were right.”. Cuomo has recently been very critically outspoken against President Biden’s chaotic open border policy and lighting up this administration’s level of preparedness to address the situation at the border as unprepared, even going as far as to claim that the “southern states were right.”
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

Don Lemon Looks Miserable In MATCHING Outfit With Feuding 'CNN This Morning' Co-Anchor Kaitlan Collins After Rocky Week

Their stylists have been warned. Don Lemon and his CNN This Morning co-star Kaitlan Collins kept it civil in matching outfits following a tumultuous week. The two were decked out in olive green to show their union in the New York City studio on Thursday, while their other co-host Poppy Harlow was the odd man out in lilac purple, RadarOnline.com can reveal.The two played nice for their segments — but we couldn't help but notice Lemon and Collins were twinning while delivering today's news, nearly one week after his outburst made headlines.It appeared that CNN's golden boy, 56, finally realized...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon

It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Matt Gaetz Honors Accused Murderer at Committee Hearing

When members of the House Judiciary Committee convened for their first meeting of the year last week, the new Republican majority instituted a change in procedure: Before every hearing, everyone in the room would recite the Pledge of Allegiance.The honor of leading the first pledge was given to Corey Beekman, a U.S. Army National Guard combat veteran who traveled to Capitol Hill at the invitation of his congressman, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).“It is my pleasure and distinct honor to introduce to the committee Staff Sergeant Corey Ryan Beekman, an American hero and a constituent of mine residing in Pensacola, Florida,”...
PENSACOLA, FL
PIX11

Missing Brooklyn man, 19, found dead with gunshot to head: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police who’d been looking for a missing Brooklyn man found his body on freight train tracks in the borough; the 19-year-old victim had a gunshot wound to the head, officials said Thursday.  Deandre Matthews was reported missing on Monday. On Tuesday, police responded to a 911 call for someone on the freight […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The US Sun

US launches Minuteman III missile from Vandenberg base in show of nuclear force days after Chinese spy balloon shot down

THE United States Air Force has launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean in a reported show of nuclear force. Air Force officials blasted the test ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California, on Thursday evening amid rising tensions between China and North Korea.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
HipHopWired

Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Takes Another Swipe At “Woke” Democrats

NYC’s Mixxy Mayor, Eric Adams, is again picking a fight with “Woke” Democrats. Adams double-downed on his initial remarks while directing criticism toward the New York City Council members. Following President Biden’s State of The Union address to the nation, Adams appeared on Morning Joe on Wednesday morning. The Mayor, who doesn’t miss an event […] The post Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Takes Another Swipe At “Woke” Democrats appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Center Square

Poll: Mayor Eric Adams' job approval rating drops to 37%

(The Center Square) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams' approval rating has dropped to just 37%, as Big Apple voters worry more about increasing crime, rising housing costs and the city's growing homeless problem. The Quinnipiac University poll of about 1,300 registered voters found slightly more than a third of voters gave the Democrat positive marks compared to 43% who disapproved of his job performance. That's a reversal of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MC

Why Are Black Families Leaving New York City?

Has New York City become too expensive for black families? It seems that black children in particular are becoming less of the population in the communities which had led someone to believe that their families are fleeing the city. When asked directly, the families not only confirm the reason, but they give an explanation for why they chose to leave. The answer is one that New York City has heard more than once.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Gov. Murphy signs bill increasing minimum SNAP benefits in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed a bill that nearly doubles the minimum SNAP benefits available to New Jersey residents.  The bill will ensure that every SNAP household in New Jersey will receive at least $95 in benefits each month. The federal government began providing emergency food assistance allotments to SNAP […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
PIX11

PIX11

64K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy