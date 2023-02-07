Read full article on original website
FBI raids former US vice-president’s homeMecoTipsCarmel, IN
Whitestown drunk driver gets 6 years after crash paralyzed victim.George WinnerWhitestown, IN
Westfield and Carmel Indiana: Top Destinations for Entrepreneurs in Hamilton County, IndianaFYNL.coHamilton County, IN
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched soundRoger MarshIndiana State
Indy's Newest Restaurant Brings Downtown Cool to the NorthsideRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change
No one will ever know how the NFC Championship Game would have turned out had Brock Purdy not gotten injured, but San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is hoping the circumstances surrounding his team’s loss will inspire a significant rule change. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Niners 31-7 after both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback... The post Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Philadelphia’s Shane Steichen viewed as frontrunner to land Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching job
Jeff Saturday coached his last game with the Indianapolis Colts on Jan. 8. Ever since, team owner Jim Irsay, general
Colts reportedly pivoting away from Jeff Saturday in HC search
The Colts have delivered this hiring period’s top non-Sean Payton-related headlines. Both the team’s steady interest in retaining Jeff Saturday and its connection with a third round of interviews have injected confusion into a drawn-out search. As this process (presumably) hits the homestretch, neither may be in the...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Basketball official retires after final game at Hoosier Gym. 'It's an absolute jewel.'
Dave Berkemeier’s final night as a basketball official was memorable for many reasons, including the location, his officiating partner and the people in the crowd. Berkemeier, 69, worked his final game last week at the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, a bit of good fortune for the Rushville native. The eighth-grade boys and girls doubleheader Feb. 1 between Hamilton Heights and Tipton was a makeup date due to a weather postponement. ...
Report: 1 notable candidate remains in running for Colts job
The Indianapolis Colts have narrowed their search for a new head coach, and one notable candidate has now survived multiple rounds of cuts. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Friday that New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is out of the running for the Colts job. He joins Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and Cincinnati... The post Report: 1 notable candidate remains in running for Colts job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL world reacts to huge Titans news
The Tennessee Titans promoted pass-game coordinator Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator on Tuesday. Kelly’s promotion comes in response to head coach Mike Vrabel letting former offensive coordinator Todd Downing go earlier in the offseason. “Titans elevate Tim Kelly to Offensive Coordinator while making several new additions and changes,” the team announced on Tuesday in a Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Titans news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sean Payton revealed how Ron Rivera’s grim employment prospects are
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton revealed a grim detail about Ron Rivera’s employment status leading the Washington Commanders. Sean Payton spilled some major tea on Radio Row in the lead-up to Super Bowl 57 in Arizona. The brand-new head coach of the Denver Broncos must be forgetting that...
49ers safety Jimmie Ward threatens Eagles stars A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith (Video)
Like several other 49ers players, safety Jimmie Ward is still yapping after his team lost in the conference championship round. Bitter doesn’t even begin to describe how the San Francisco 49ers felt after their NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. There was talk of the “script.” There were...
Latest Derek Carr, Saints trade update sounds good for New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints could see a true successor to Drew Brees if the talks with quarterback Derek Carr continue trending in a positive direction. The New Orleans Saints may have lost Sean Payton, but they could still land the talent they need to turn around their franchise: Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.
Fun 2023 Super Bowl prop bets for Chiefs vs. Eagles
The Super Bowl is the single best sporting event to bet on. Whether you’re betting on the side, the total, or a number of player props, it’s up to you. On top of all of those, there are also plenty of fun or “exotic” props you can wager on.
Best NFL Super Bowl Promo Codes for Eagles Fans: Claim OVER $4,000
The Eagles are on the verge of winning their second Super Bowl title in five years and I’m feeling confident we get it done. Our offensive and defensive lines have a big advantage on the Chiefs and our skill-position players are flat-out better than theirs. Thankfully, even if you’re...
