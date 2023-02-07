ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KUTV

Utah Black Chamber plans soft launch of Black History Museum

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Black Chamber is taking full advantage of the much-anticipated arrival of NBA All-Star events in Salt Lake City. "So we have a huge weekend planned where we are going to be exposing the communities that are coming to see Utah to the Black community,” said Nikki Walker, Utah Black Chamber board member.
KUTV

Sandy principal loses four family members in Turkey earthquake

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A Sandy principal says he lost four of his family members in the Turkey earthquake. "I feel terrible. I'm praying for them; I'm trying to help them in any way I can," he said. Hanifi Oguz, principal of Beehive Science and Technology Academy, said he...
KUTV

Utah's newest wedding venue

KUTV — Utah's newest outdoor venue is now open in Santaquin!. It is located in the middle of an orchard set on 52 arches. Echo Ray spoke to Elora about the new venue and a $15,000 complete wedding giveaway. For more information visit hiddenorchards.com. Follow Fresh Living on social...
KUTV

Toddler receiving care at Salt Lake hospital, battery found lodged in esophagus for weeks

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An Arizona couple has been spending a lot more time in their neighboring state of Utah after their toddler swallowed a lithium button battery. "He was only 15-months-old, so he wasn't walking yet. Being a baby, he was just eating stuff," Erica McMillan said of her son Luke, noting that he was like any baby wanting to explore this big, new world. However, Luke's curiosity prompted concern when a battery had unknowingly become lodged in his esophagus.
KUTV

Plane removed from January crash site near Weber, Rich counties

HUNTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A small plane was recovered from a crash site on the border of Weber and Rich counties. "The recovery team did an outstanding job airlifting the plane and prepping it to be towed off the mountain," Weber County officials said. A multi-county search and rescue...
KUTV

Should the Utah State Hospital move out of Provo?

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Since 1885, the Utah State Hospital – once known as the Territorial Insane Asylum – has sat on the same plot of land, nestled against the mountains on the far east side of Provo. But there’s a discussion on Capitol hill this...
KUTV

Murray police identify victim of fatal auto-pedestrian crash

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have released the identity of the individual who was killed in the auto-pedestrian crash that occurred in Murray Thursday morning. Representatives of the Murray City Police Department identified the victim as 44-year-old Dixie Edgar of Salt Lake City. The crash took place just before...
KUTV

79-year-old man dies after house fire in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A 79-year-old man has died after a house fire in Utah County. Fire personnel were dispatched to the scene at 800 South and 200 East in Springville just before 2 p.m. Friday after a neighbor saw smoke coming from the home. Officials said the neighbor...
KUTV

31-year-old man arrested in connection to Salt Lake City bank robbery

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 31-year-old man was arrested by Salt Lake City police after he was accused of robbing a bank. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they received reports on Wednesday a short time after 10 a.m., when a man entered a bank near 400 East 300 South and demanded money from employees.
KUTV

Multi-vehicle crash at Murray intersection leaves pedestrian dead

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Murray authorities are no longer looking for a vehicle that may have been involved in a deadly auto-pedestrian crash on Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 6 a.m. Feb. 9, 2023, on westbound 4500 South at the 500 West intersection, according to a statement from the Murray City Police Department. The lanes remained fully closed through most of the morning commute.
