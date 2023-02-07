Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Egyptian Archaeologists Discovered a 4,300-Year-Old Mummy in Cairo
One of the oldest in recorded history. This past Thursday, archaeologists discovered a 4,300-year-old mummy in Cairo — one of the oldest in recorded history. The tomb was found 50-feet beneath the surface in Saqqara, an ancient burial ground and UNESCO World Heritage Site located just south of the capital.
Ancient Egyptian pharaoh Ramesses II's 'handsome' face revealed in striking reconstruction
Scientists have used facial reconstruction techniques to show what the Egyptian pharaoh Ramesses II looked like in his prime.
Don’t Blame the Egyptians for This Ancient Greek Kink
In July 1838, as he considered the prospect of marriage, Charles Darwin, took a sheet of paper and made a list of pros and cons. Pros included the possibility of children, companionship (marriage was “better than a dog”), and having someone to take care of the house. The drawbacks involved the “terrible loss of time,” potential quarrels, and financial burdens of a wife. Among the advantages of bachelordom, he wrote was “not [being] forced to visit relatives.” This problem, however, was easily dealt with. After some flirtations, he settled upon Miss Emma Wedgewood, the daughter of his favorite uncle and,...
Scans reveal secrets of Egypt's mummified 'golden boy,' buried for 2,300 years
CAIRO — Known as Egypt’s “golden boy,” the mummified remains of a teenager buried 2,300 years ago have long remained shrouded in mystery. Now they have been “digitally unwrapped” by scientists, revealing intimate details that went undiscovered for over a century. Radiologists at Cairo...
msn.com
This SCARY Mummified Creature Has Just Emerged From An Egyptian Tomb
Slide 1 of 54: In 2019, archaeologists digging at the Qubbat al-Hawā burial site in southern Egypt unearthed 10 mummified crocodiles. A recent 2023 study has finally confirmed these ancient reptiles date back over 2,300 years to the pre-Ptolemaic era (i.e. before 304 BC). Rather uniquely, they were found in a well-preserved condition, with their sizes ranging from six to 11 feet (1.8-3.5m) long. It's believed these crusty crocs were mummified as an offering to the crocodile-headed Egyptian god, Sobek. Pictured here is another mummified crocodile found in Egypt, held in the Crocodile Museum of Kom Ombo.
Archaeologists Uncover Intact 52-Foot-Long Ancient Papyrus from 50 BCE
Egyptian archaeologists have uncovered an intact ancient papyrus, dating back to 50 BCE, in what experts in the country are calling the first discovery of its kind in a century. The 52-foot-long papyrus was found in the Saqqara archaeological area. The ancient artifact contains declarations and spells from the Pharaonic Book of the Dead to assist those who have passed away in their afterlives. Egypt’s Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mostafa Waziri, announced the discovery earlier this week during an Archaeologists’ Day event organized by the Egypt Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. Waziri said the papyrus, which...
A Digital Dissection of Egypt's Greatest Pharaoh Reveals Striking Features
Ramesses II, often revered as the 'greatest pharaoh' in Egyptian history, is a man of many faces. In statues and drawings from more than 3,000 years ago, the sacred sovereign is depicted as a handsome, godly man with a rounded face, a prominent nose, and high cheekbones. His mummy, which...
Egyptian mummies covered in gold are rare, and we may have just found the oldest
An ancient Egyptian mummy is the oldest covered with gold, but it's not the oldest ancient Egyptian mummy on record.
Mafia killer arrested after living a double life as a pizza chef, even boasting in public about his food under a fake name
Edgardo Greco, who was a part of the 'Ndrangheta organized crime syndicate, had been working at Italian restaurants in France while on the run.
‘Heads in the sand’: code of silence in Sicilian town that sheltered mafia boss
It is hard to believe that in the small Sicilian town of Campobello di Mazara, where everyone knows each other and their secrets, no one thought to inquire after the identity of the man who had turned up out of the blue, with no known family or friends, over a year ago.
Did Russian Archaeologists Really Discover a New Ancient Culture?
Do you ever find yourself performing a task only to find that someone—possibly even you—has already done the work? Something similar happened to a team near the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, in Siberia, in 2018. While construction workers were flattening land in preparation for a new cemetery, they discovered that they were on the site of a 2,000-year-old tomb. What are the chances? Now, scientists from the Siberian Federal University claim that the tomb holds evidence of a new, previously unknown ancient culture. But does it?According to the story, first published in Haaretz and now making the rounds on archeological...
Archaeologists Have Uncovered a New Royal Tomb in Luxor, Egypt
A previously undiscovered ancient royal tomb has been uncovered by a joint Egyptian-British team excavating in Luxor, Egypt, officials announced in a press release and on social media over the weekend. Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, noted that the most recent find could be a tomb dating back to Ancient Egypt’s 18th Dynasty (1550–1292 BCE). Archaeologists believe it could possibly be the tomb of a royal wife or princess. The team will continue working at the cemetery, which was partially damaged by flooding with sand and limestone deposits in antiquity. The flooding has deteroriated many of the internal...
Shipwreck of 500-Year-Old Floating Castle Found to Contain 'Thrilling Haul'
The 115-foot-long ship, which once belonged to a medieval king, sank in 1495. Now archaeologists have made an "unprecedented" discovery at the wreck.
‘The Army Is Not What We Think’: How Prime Video’s ‘Dark Hearts’ Provides a Nuanced View of French Special Forces in Iraq
After exploring the tumults of French politics in “Baron Noir,” Oscar-nominated French-Lebanese filmmaker Ziad Doueiri (“The Insult,” “The Attack”) immerses audiences into the rough world of French Special Forces in Iraq in “Dark Hearts.” Ordered by Amazon Prime Video in France, “Dark Hearts” is set on the eve of the battle for Mosul in October 2016 and follows the lives of men and women who are part of a commando group deployed in Iraq to fight ISIS. They are tasked with exfiltrating the daughter and grandson of an important ISIS leader who will only cooperate with them on this condition....
Tutankhamun: The Boy King of Ancient Egypt
Tutankhamun, popularly known as King Tut, was an Egyptian pharaoh of the 18th dynasty who ruled from approximately 1332 to 1323 BC. He is one of the most well-known pharaohs of ancient Egypt, thanks in large part to the discovery of his nearly intact tomb in 1922 by British archaeologist Howard Carter. In this article, we will explore the life and legacy of Tutankhamun, delving into the history and cultural significance of this fascinating figure.
Italy's Top Mafia Boss Has Been Arrested. He Leaves a Horrifying Trail of Violence in His Wake
Matteo Messina Denaro, one of Italy’s most wanted men, is known for his alleged involvement in dozens of Mafia-related murders.
Wives of Dead Russian Soldiers Up In Arms As Fur Coat Gifts Taken Back
"Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts" said one woman in a video, holding up a coat, before it was reportedly taken away from her.
What to See in Cairo - A City of Contrasts
Cairo is a city of paradoxes, full of ancient historic sites and neighborhoods, modern suburbs, fantastic museums, delicious and exotic food, and colorful but chaotic and crowded streets. As part of a tour package to Egypt provided by Gate1 Travel, we spent several days experiencing all that Cairo has to offer.
Ancient Goo Spills The Secrets of How The Egyptians Mummified Their Dead
An analysis of the residue on ceramics found in an ancient embalming workshop has given us new insights into how ancient Egyptians mummified their dead. Even more astonishingly, a team of scientists has been able to link different substances to the specific parts of the body on which they were used. This discovery is, in part, thanks to the residues themselves, which were studied using biomolecular techniques; but many of the vessels were intact, including not just the names of their contents, but instructions for their use. "We have known the names of many of these embalming ingredients since ancient Egyptian writings were...
I'm an American who went to Rome for the first time. Here are 12 things that surprised me.
While working remotely and traveling across Europe, I spent two days exploring Rome for the first time. Here's everything that surprised me there.
Comments / 0