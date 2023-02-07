ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hypebeast.com

Egyptian Archaeologists Discovered a 4,300-Year-Old Mummy in Cairo

One of the oldest in recorded history. This past Thursday, archaeologists discovered a 4,300-year-old mummy in Cairo — one of the oldest in recorded history. The tomb was found 50-feet beneath the surface in Saqqara, an ancient burial ground and UNESCO World Heritage Site located just south of the capital.
TheDailyBeast

Don’t Blame the Egyptians for This Ancient Greek Kink

In July 1838, as he considered the prospect of marriage, Charles Darwin, took a sheet of paper and made a list of pros and cons. Pros included the possibility of children, companionship (marriage was “better than a dog”), and having someone to take care of the house. The drawbacks involved the “terrible loss of time,” potential quarrels, and financial burdens of a wife. Among the advantages of bachelordom, he wrote was “not [being] forced to visit relatives.” This problem, however, was easily dealt with. After some flirtations, he settled upon Miss Emma Wedgewood, the daughter of his favorite uncle and,...
msn.com

This SCARY Mummified Creature Has Just Emerged From An Egyptian Tomb

Slide 1 of 54: In 2019, archaeologists digging at the Qubbat al-Hawā burial site in southern Egypt unearthed 10 mummified crocodiles. A recent 2023 study has finally confirmed these ancient reptiles date back over 2,300 years to the pre-Ptolemaic era (i.e. before 304 BC). Rather uniquely, they were found in a well-preserved condition, with their sizes ranging from six to 11 feet (1.8-3.5m) long. It's believed these crusty crocs were mummified as an offering to the crocodile-headed Egyptian god, Sobek. Pictured here is another mummified crocodile found in Egypt, held in the Crocodile Museum of Kom Ombo.
ARTnews

Archaeologists Uncover Intact 52-Foot-Long Ancient Papyrus from 50 BCE

Egyptian archaeologists have uncovered an intact ancient papyrus, dating back to 50 BCE, in what experts in the country are calling the first discovery of its kind in a century. The 52-foot-long papyrus was found in the Saqqara archaeological area. The ancient artifact contains declarations and spells from the Pharaonic Book of the Dead to assist those who have passed away in their afterlives. Egypt’s Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mostafa Waziri, announced the discovery earlier this week during an Archaeologists’ Day event organized by the Egypt Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. Waziri said the papyrus, which...
TheDailyBeast

Did Russian Archaeologists Really Discover a New Ancient Culture?

Do you ever find yourself performing a task only to find that someone—possibly even you—has already done the work? Something similar happened to a team near the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, in Siberia, in 2018. While construction workers were flattening land in preparation for a new cemetery, they discovered that they were on the site of a 2,000-year-old tomb. What are the chances? Now, scientists from the Siberian Federal University claim that the tomb holds evidence of a new, previously unknown ancient culture. But does it?According to the story, first published in Haaretz and now making the rounds on archeological...
ARTnews

Archaeologists Have Uncovered a New Royal Tomb in Luxor, Egypt

A previously undiscovered ancient royal tomb has been uncovered by a joint Egyptian-British team excavating in Luxor, Egypt, officials announced in a press release and on social media over the weekend. Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, noted that the most recent find could be a tomb dating back to Ancient Egypt’s 18th Dynasty (1550–1292 BCE). Archaeologists believe it could possibly be the tomb of a royal wife or princess. The team will continue working at the cemetery, which was partially damaged by flooding with sand and limestone deposits in antiquity. The flooding has deteroriated many of the internal...
Variety

‘The Army Is Not What We Think’: How Prime Video’s ‘Dark Hearts’ Provides a Nuanced View of French Special Forces in Iraq

After exploring the tumults of French politics in “Baron Noir,” Oscar-nominated French-Lebanese filmmaker Ziad Doueiri (“The Insult,” “The Attack”) immerses audiences into the rough world of French Special Forces in Iraq in “Dark Hearts.” Ordered by Amazon Prime Video in France, “Dark Hearts” is set on the eve of the battle for Mosul in October 2016 and follows the lives of men and women who are part of a commando group deployed in Iraq to fight ISIS. They are tasked with exfiltrating the daughter and grandson of an important ISIS leader who will only cooperate with them on this condition....
Ujwal Sharma

Tutankhamun: The Boy King of Ancient Egypt

Tutankhamun, popularly known as King Tut, was an Egyptian pharaoh of the 18th dynasty who ruled from approximately 1332 to 1323 BC. He is one of the most well-known pharaohs of ancient Egypt, thanks in large part to the discovery of his nearly intact tomb in 1922 by British archaeologist Howard Carter. In this article, we will explore the life and legacy of Tutankhamun, delving into the history and cultural significance of this fascinating figure.
Journeyswithsteve

What to See in Cairo - A City of Contrasts

Cairo is a city of paradoxes, full of ancient historic sites and neighborhoods, modern suburbs, fantastic museums, delicious and exotic food, and colorful but chaotic and crowded streets. As part of a tour package to Egypt provided by Gate1 Travel, we spent several days experiencing all that Cairo has to offer.
ScienceAlert

Ancient Goo Spills The Secrets of How The Egyptians Mummified Their Dead

An analysis of the residue on ceramics found in an ancient embalming workshop has given us new insights into how ancient Egyptians mummified their dead. Even more astonishingly, a team of scientists has been able to link different substances to the specific parts of the body on which they were used. This discovery is, in part, thanks to the residues themselves, which were studied using biomolecular techniques; but many of the vessels were intact, including not just the names of their contents, but instructions for their use. "We have known the names of many of these embalming ingredients since ancient Egyptian writings were...

