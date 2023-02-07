Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Accenture (ACN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ACN - Free Report) closed at $285.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.16% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.59%. Heading into today, shares of the consulting company had...
Zacks.com
Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
STWD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $20.21, moving +1.3% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.33%. Wall Street will be looking for positivity...
Zacks.com
Southern Copper (SCCO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
SCCO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $74.46, moving +0.05% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.88% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.59%. Coming into today, shares of the miner had gained...
Zacks.com
PPL (PPL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
PPL (. PPL - Free Report) closed at $28.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.32% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Zacks.com
China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
CAAS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $8.70, moving +0.81% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.33%. Wall Street will be looking for positivity from China Automotive...
Zacks.com
Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
NU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $4.74, moving -1.86% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.33%. Nu Holdings Ltd. will be looking to display strength as...
Zacks.com
ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ACMR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $12.45, moving -1.11% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.33%. ACM Research, Inc. will be looking to display strength as...
Zacks.com
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
UPST - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $16.31, moving -1.33% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.33%. Investors will be hoping for strength...
Zacks.com
FedEx (FDX) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know
FDX - Free Report) closed at $208.62, marking a -0.41% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.73%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.59%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the package delivery...
Zacks.com
Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
RIOT - Free Report) closed at $6.60, marking a -1.2% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained...
Zacks.com
Is WESCO International (WCC) a Potential Stock for Value Investors?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Zacks.com
Is Lumentum (LITE) a Great Stock for Value Investors?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Zacks.com
Is Preferred Bank (PFBC) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's...
Zacks.com
What Makes Methanex (MEOH) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Zacks.com
Is BJ's (BJ) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's...
Zacks.com
Insulet (PODD) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
PODD - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 23, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) of 45 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 164.71%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice and missed once, the average beat being 37.51%.
Zacks.com
ASBFY vs. UTZ: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
ASBFY - Free Report) and Utz Brands (. UTZ - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Zacks.com
Is Ping An Insurance Co. of China (PNGAY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com
Wall Street Analysts Predict a 281.43% Upside in AlloVir, Inc. (ALVR): Here's What You Should Know
ALVR - Free Report) have gained 2.7% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $6.03, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $23 indicates a potential upside of 281.4%.
Zacks.com
How to Find Strong Retail and Wholesale Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
Comments / 0