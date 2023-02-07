ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

ocalahorseproperties.com

Matt Varney – Ocala’s Top Real Estate Agent in 2022

2022’s Top Real Estate Agent in Ocala & Marion County Florida:. Ocala Horse Properties’ Matt Varney is the top realtor of Ocala and Marion County for 2022. While many agents are strong in either sales or listings, Matt is a strong leader in both, with numbers for both sales AND listing volumes coming in at nearly $75,000,000. His listings and sales volume totaled an impressive $149,104,800. The next closest farm agent totaled $48,277,655, more than a hundred million dollars less.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Noted journalist, businessman dies

Bob Hauck, one of Ocala’s most endearing, and enduring, members of the media, died Feb. 6 at the age of 83. Hauck’s “Florida Factoids” quiz has been a popular staple in print copies of the “Ocala Gazette” since October of 2021. The column previously was published in the “Ocala Star-Banner.”
OCALA, FL
InsideHook

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Ocala, Florida, the “Horse Capital of the World”

Kentucky isn’t the only land of plenty for horse lovers. Ocala, Florida, located between Gainesville and Orlando, has an equestrian industry dating back nearly a century. Driving into town, the first signs of recognition are the white fences and the farms lined with majestic oak trees draped in Spanish moss. It’s here that thoroughbred horses are raised before going on to compete in races, giving Ocala the nickname of the “Horse Capital of the World.”
OCALA, FL
orangeobserver.com

Crooked Can expanding into Lake County

Andy Sheeter created a popular brewery in Winter Garden nearly a decade ago, and he now is embarking on a new venture that will add a Crooked Can destination brewery in Lake County. The Lake County craft brewery, which does not yet have a name, will sit on three acres...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Gov. DeSantis makes stop in Ocala

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced an estimated $2 billion Family-Focused Tax Relief proposal while taking a swing at several policies of the Biden administration in Washington at a press conference in Ocala Wednesday morning. “The cost of living has gone through the roof,’’ he said. “We need to give taxpayers relief....
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

BOCC backs meat processing facility, local ranches

Alachua County wants to support local ranchers and food systems with a proposed meat processing facility in Newberry. The Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has already dedicated $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to build the site, but on Thursday BOCC Chair Anna Prizzia released a full position statement on behalf of the commission.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Officials acknowledge difficulties at Hacienda Hills temporary postal trailer

Amenity Authority Committee members have acknowledged the difficult situation facing residents who collect their mail at the Hacienda Hills temporary postal facility. AAC member Jim Vaccaro said he recently spent time over at the temporary facility and got an earful from residents who are extremely unhappy with the hand they’ve been dealt.
specialtycropindustry.com

Blueberry Management Tips for February

Florida blueberry growers are just a few weeks away from harvest season. University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences offers growers management tips for this point in the season. Producers should monitor for botrytis and apply control measures as needed. Any applications of fungicides prior to a need...
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

La Hacienda Catering booted from rec center after failing to pay rent

A longtime catering company has been booted from a recreation center in The Villages after failing to pay rent. La Hacienda Catering began serving The Villages in 1993. The catering company has a prominent history in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, including catering events featuring President George W. Bush and former Gov. Jeb Bush.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

More residents discuss quality of dental care in Ocala/Marion County

In response to recent letters that voiced concerns on the quality of dental care in Ocala/Marion County, more residents wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns regarding this topic. “I also have an issue with dental services in the area. I went to a well-known chain here in Ocala....
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida

I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
FLORIDA STATE
visitgainesville.com

What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, February 9-15, 2023

This Valentine’s Day weekend, pass the languages of love test with What’s Good! Follow the trail of 💗emojis and discover ways to spend quality time with your loved ones or find gift ideas for that special someone. Be sure to visit our specially curated Visit Gainesville, Alachua County webpage for 7 Fun Ways to Celebrate Love and Friendship in Gainesville and Alachua County.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WESH

FHP: 2 people killed in Lake County crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed two people Saturday in Umatilla. According to the FHP, troopers were called to the crash on Live Oak Ranch Road and County Road 439 Saturday morning. The driver of a sedan lost control of...
LAKE COUNTY, FL

