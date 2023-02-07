Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Make Your Own Homemade Valentines at Oxford ExchangeModern GlobeOxford, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
Why you (maybe) shouldn't camp at this terrifying site in Astor, Florida
I’m not sure why my friend and I have been on this weird Florida camping kick ever since I arrived in Orlando, but we’ve had an obsession with finding the perfect place to go on a camping trip for almost two years now.
ocalahorseproperties.com
Matt Varney – Ocala’s Top Real Estate Agent in 2022
2022’s Top Real Estate Agent in Ocala & Marion County Florida:. Ocala Horse Properties’ Matt Varney is the top realtor of Ocala and Marion County for 2022. While many agents are strong in either sales or listings, Matt is a strong leader in both, with numbers for both sales AND listing volumes coming in at nearly $75,000,000. His listings and sales volume totaled an impressive $149,104,800. The next closest farm agent totaled $48,277,655, more than a hundred million dollars less.
Noted journalist, businessman dies
Bob Hauck, one of Ocala’s most endearing, and enduring, members of the media, died Feb. 6 at the age of 83. Hauck’s “Florida Factoids” quiz has been a popular staple in print copies of the “Ocala Gazette” since October of 2021. The column previously was published in the “Ocala Star-Banner.”
How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Ocala, Florida, the “Horse Capital of the World”
Kentucky isn’t the only land of plenty for horse lovers. Ocala, Florida, located between Gainesville and Orlando, has an equestrian industry dating back nearly a century. Driving into town, the first signs of recognition are the white fences and the farms lined with majestic oak trees draped in Spanish moss. It’s here that thoroughbred horses are raised before going on to compete in races, giving Ocala the nickname of the “Horse Capital of the World.”
orangeobserver.com
Crooked Can expanding into Lake County
Andy Sheeter created a popular brewery in Winter Garden nearly a decade ago, and he now is embarking on a new venture that will add a Crooked Can destination brewery in Lake County. The Lake County craft brewery, which does not yet have a name, will sit on three acres...
Gov. DeSantis makes stop in Ocala
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced an estimated $2 billion Family-Focused Tax Relief proposal while taking a swing at several policies of the Biden administration in Washington at a press conference in Ocala Wednesday morning. “The cost of living has gone through the roof,’’ he said. “We need to give taxpayers relief....
villages-news.com
Moldy home of deceased couple in The Villages will finally be power washed
The moldy home of a deceased couple in The Villages will finally be power washed. The home at 2016 Cordero Court in the Village of Santo Domingo was the subject of another public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors. The home was purchased for...
WCJB
North Central Florida rural communities slated to receive COX fiber-optic internet
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - COX is bringing high-speed broadband service to more rural areas in North Central Florida. Parts of Alachua, Gilchrist, Marion, and Putnam counties will be receiving all-fiber networks, reaching around 7,000 homes in the area. COX is investing $20 million, in addition to $16 million in state...
mainstreetdailynews.com
BOCC backs meat processing facility, local ranches
Alachua County wants to support local ranchers and food systems with a proposed meat processing facility in Newberry. The Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has already dedicated $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to build the site, but on Thursday BOCC Chair Anna Prizzia released a full position statement on behalf of the commission.
click orlando
💟Enter to win Dora Queen paddlewheel boat cruise, dinner for two
TAVARES, Fla. – Looking for a romantic, laid back activity for you and your loved one or crush? (Or just a fun time with a friend?) News 6 has you covered with a Sunday Funday cruise for two on the Dora Queen paddlewheel boat and we’re throwing in dinner afterward.
villages-news.com
Officials acknowledge difficulties at Hacienda Hills temporary postal trailer
Amenity Authority Committee members have acknowledged the difficult situation facing residents who collect their mail at the Hacienda Hills temporary postal facility. AAC member Jim Vaccaro said he recently spent time over at the temporary facility and got an earful from residents who are extremely unhappy with the hand they’ve been dealt.
specialtycropindustry.com
Blueberry Management Tips for February
Florida blueberry growers are just a few weeks away from harvest season. University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences offers growers management tips for this point in the season. Producers should monitor for botrytis and apply control measures as needed. Any applications of fungicides prior to a need...
villages-news.com
La Hacienda Catering booted from rec center after failing to pay rent
A longtime catering company has been booted from a recreation center in The Villages after failing to pay rent. La Hacienda Catering began serving The Villages in 1993. The catering company has a prominent history in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, including catering events featuring President George W. Bush and former Gov. Jeb Bush.
ocala-news.com
More residents discuss quality of dental care in Ocala/Marion County
In response to recent letters that voiced concerns on the quality of dental care in Ocala/Marion County, more residents wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns regarding this topic. “I also have an issue with dental services in the area. I went to a well-known chain here in Ocala....
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida
I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
visitgainesville.com
What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, February 9-15, 2023
This Valentine’s Day weekend, pass the languages of love test with What’s Good! Follow the trail of 💗emojis and discover ways to spend quality time with your loved ones or find gift ideas for that special someone. Be sure to visit our specially curated Visit Gainesville, Alachua County webpage for 7 Fun Ways to Celebrate Love and Friendship in Gainesville and Alachua County.
Central Florida police warn drivers of increased car break-ins inspired by TikTok challenge
The Clermont Police Department says some residents should take extra security measures when locking up their cars.
‘We have to do something different’: Chief says after 2 firefighter suicides
The agency lost two firefighters to suicide in less than a month.
villages-news.com
Attorney proposes solution for abandoned cars and golf carts in The Villages
A solution has been proposed for the longstanding problem of abandoned cars and golf carts in The Villages. Attorney Kevin Stone, who serves as counsel to the Amenity Authority Committee and the Village Center Community Development District, said Wednesday he is working on a potential solution to the problem. “The...
WESH
FHP: 2 people killed in Lake County crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed two people Saturday in Umatilla. According to the FHP, troopers were called to the crash on Live Oak Ranch Road and County Road 439 Saturday morning. The driver of a sedan lost control of...
