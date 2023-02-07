The Howard Theatre is a historic theatre, located at 620 T Street Northwest, Washington D.C. Opened in 1910, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1974. In its heyday, the theater was known for catering to an African-American clientele and had played host to many of the great Black musical artists of the early and mid-twentieth century. The Howard Theatre was billed as the "Theater of the People" and supported two theatrical organizations, the Lafayette Players and the Howard University Players. In September 2010, extensive renovations were started to restore the theater to its former glory. The theater reopened on April 9, 2012, to headline acts including Wanda Sykes, Blue Oyster Cult and Chaka Khan, all of whom appeared in the first month after its reopening.

