Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congresswoman Attacked Inside D.C. Apartment BuildingNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Maryland - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Controversy over Democratic Secrecy Sparks National Conversation on Transparency in GovernmentSuperb26Washington, DC
Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig assaulted in Washington, her office saysMecoTipsWashington, DC
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Related
Washington City Paper
Racial Disparities in D.C. Homeownership Persist
Even as D.C.’s Black population has declined, the area east of the Anacostia has remained majority Black as gentrification in the District has pushed these communities further out of the center of what was once widely known as “Chocolate City.” But a recent study shows that the Black communities established in the eastern portion of the District are also at risk of being driven out.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Maryland Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Maryland may be known for seafood, but we also take barbecue very seriously as well. Throughout the state you’ll find pit beef stands, rib shacks, and more. The following restaurant may not look like much from the outside, but inside, you’ll find what just may be some of the best BBQ in Maryland. Reviewers praise the tender meats here, and some people even drive out of their way just for a taste. Read on, and try not to salivate too much…
DC rolls out the State of the Union drink specials for Biden address
Watering holes around the District are preparing Tuesday for a uniquely inside-the-Beltway tradition: State of the Union viewing parties. Several bars and restaurants around Washington are getting ready to offer patrons a potentially boozy experience as President Biden delivers his address before a joint session of Congress. At Union Pub on Capitol Hill, Biden’s address…
fox5dc.com
New gun restrictions spark debate in Maryland legislature
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Last June, the Supreme Court reinforced the Second Amendment when it held that you have the right to carry a gun in public for the purpose of self-defense. Now, Maryland lawmakers are trying to limit the scope of the court's decision in a new bill. In the...
testudotimes.com
Analyzing Maryland women’s basketball’s attendance
Maryland fans are fortunate to have two basketball programs with a winning pedigree. Winning comes with expectations, though, and consequentially, criticism. The women’s basketball team has been in and around the top 10 in average attendance for the past decade, but after the Terps’ big 72-64 win against a top 15 opponent in Michigan, the lack of fans present for such a massive matchup became a topic of conversation.
akronschools.com
The Howard Theatre
The Howard Theatre is a historic theatre, located at 620 T Street Northwest, Washington D.C. Opened in 1910, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1974. In its heyday, the theater was known for catering to an African-American clientele and had played host to many of the great Black musical artists of the early and mid-twentieth century. The Howard Theatre was billed as the "Theater of the People" and supported two theatrical organizations, the Lafayette Players and the Howard University Players. In September 2010, extensive renovations were started to restore the theater to its former glory. The theater reopened on April 9, 2012, to headline acts including Wanda Sykes, Blue Oyster Cult and Chaka Khan, all of whom appeared in the first month after its reopening.
WJLA
Metro tests out new 'saloon-style' fare gates, riders share their thoughts
WASHINGTON (7News) — Recently, Metro began testing a new “saloon door” style fare gate aimed at deterring fare evasion, which Metro says costs the transit agency tens of millions of dollars a year. The test is going on at Fort Totten, where for several months, Metro has...
Comments / 0