Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed Hollywood Actor Dies Suddenly At 34News Breaking LIVEAustin, TX
Texas and Oklahoma to pay $100M for early exit from Big 12 to join SECJalyn SmootAustin, TX
This Massive Farmers' Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAustin, TX
TV Star Found Dead At 34Daily News NowAustin, TX
Legendary Republican DiesNews Breaking LIVEAustin, TX
Related
Thousands lose power again Friday morning, Austin Energy says ‘isolated incident’ caused by circuit lockout
Austin Energy said a circuit lockout is like a safety switch. The utility said the trigger of the lockout was unknown but tweeted that crews were on site making necessary repairs.
Home generator installers expect demand spike following ice storm
Just like it did after the epic winter storm of 2021, demand is expected to spike for home generators in Central Texas after a tree-snapping, blackout-inducing ice storm left more than 100,000 Austin-area customers dark and cold in early February.
Travis County: Ice storm recovery to cost $29M
The county has now estimated the price tag for that damage will be roughly $29 million.
Motorcyclist crashes into former Texas Lotto Commission building in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video states that the motorcyclist crashed into the Texas Lottery Commission building. However, it was the former location of the commission. KVUE is reporting multiple incidents involving motorcycles in the Downtown Austin area overnight Thursday into Friday. At around 2:30 a.m., a...
APD: No threat from reported ‘suspicious package’ downtown, Congress Bridge reopened
Officers responded to 111 E. Caesar Chavez St., where The LINE is located, for a call about a suspicious package, according to a tweet from APD.
fox7austin.com
State chainsaw team back to work in Austin after being released
AUSTIN, Texas - A chainsaw strike team continued to work on several fallen trees in South Austin, just one of many assignments for the day. "The mission is still making sure that we have access to roadways, sidewalks and fire hydrants and locating other potential hazards, issues along electrical lines, things like that. So getting in, most of our roads are cleared, but we still have some spots where we need to get further access and make sure that we've got two lanes of travel, things like that," said Karl Flocke with the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Silver Alert discontinued for woman who was missing from North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A Silver Alert has been discontinued for a 66-year-old woman had gone missing in North Austin on Friday evening. The Silver Alert for Robin Jordan was discontinued on Saturday afternoon. The Austin Police Department had said Jordan had been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and there...
Texas police department investigating bones, skull found by dog
A Texas police department is working to figure out where skeletal remains came from, and who they belong to, after someone called 911 and said their dog brought home what appeared to be a human skull.
Austin Energy: Roughly 200 customers need electrical equipment repairs
Still, there are a few hundred left in the dark. They said some of them have electrical repairs preventing from turning their power on.
Cat dies in southwest Austin duplex fire
According to AFD, the cause of the fire just before 10 p.m. on Leafield Drive was accidental.
Silver Alert issued in Austin for missing woman with cognitive impairment
According to police, Jordan has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.
Can I burn my tree stumps, fallen branches post-storm?
As Central Texas pivots into recovery mode following last week's ice storm, many properties have been littered by fallen trees, branches and discarded limbs.
Why does Austin Energy transfer millions back to the city’s general budget?
As a city-owned, nonprofit utility, Austin Energy isn't allowed to maintain any excess revenues it acquires during a fiscal year, officials said.
APD: Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend in north Austin home
Police found Guajardo and Fox with gunshot wounds in an upstairs room. APD said Guajardo was pronounced dead at the scene.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Feb. 2-9, 2023
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Feb. 2-9, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Amid ice storm fallout, Austin Energy customers criticize new rate hikes
As Austin Energy works to restore power to the final hundreds of customers still in the dark after last week's ice storm, all customers are set to see another increase in their bills starting next month.
fox7austin.com
Leander family loses everything in house fire during Texas ice storm
LEANDER, Texas - It’s Thursday afternoon and Robert Harris is working his shift at Twin Liquors in Central Austin. He has a friendly demeanor and wears a badge that says, ‘Stay Positive.’. Customers he interacts with would never know what he’s carrying. "Work is a distraction," said...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Myers arrested following LPD investigation
Former Lampasas High School basketball coach Mark Allen Myers has been arrested on misdemeanor charges in connection with reports made in early January of “concerning communications” between himself and students. Mark Allen Myers, 61, turned himself in to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday morning after warrants...
Details released on Horseshoe Bay shooting
Details released on Horseshoe Bay shooting Connie Swinney Associate Editor Fri, 02/10/2023 - 15:52 Image Officers Kos, left, and Guadiana are back to work after being injured when they were allegedly shot at by a suspect. Contributed photos Pierce remains in the Burnet County jails on bonds which total $1.5 million for allegedly shooting at Horseshoe Bay police. ...
CBS Austin
Police searching for man allegedly involved in two Austin bank robberies
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for a man who was allegedly involved in two bank robberies in Austin. The first robbery happened on Jan. 26 at the Wells Fargo located at 501 South Congress Avenue. The second happened on Feb. 6 at the Prosperity Bank located at 1610 West North Loop Boulevard.
Comments / 0