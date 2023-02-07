ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
fox7austin.com

State chainsaw team back to work in Austin after being released

AUSTIN, Texas - A chainsaw strike team continued to work on several fallen trees in South Austin, just one of many assignments for the day. "The mission is still making sure that we have access to roadways, sidewalks and fire hydrants and locating other potential hazards, issues along electrical lines, things like that. So getting in, most of our roads are cleared, but we still have some spots where we need to get further access and make sure that we've got two lanes of travel, things like that," said Karl Flocke with the Texas A&M Forest Service.
KVUE

Silver Alert discontinued for woman who was missing from North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A Silver Alert has been discontinued for a 66-year-old woman had gone missing in North Austin on Friday evening. The Silver Alert for Robin Jordan was discontinued on Saturday afternoon. The Austin Police Department had said Jordan had been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and there...
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Feb. 2-9, 2023

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Feb. 2-9, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
fox7austin.com

Leander family loses everything in house fire during Texas ice storm

LEANDER, Texas - It’s Thursday afternoon and Robert Harris is working his shift at Twin Liquors in Central Austin. He has a friendly demeanor and wears a badge that says, ‘Stay Positive.’. Customers he interacts with would never know what he’s carrying. "Work is a distraction," said...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Myers arrested following LPD investigation

Former Lampasas High School basketball coach Mark Allen Myers has been arrested on misdemeanor charges in connection with reports made in early January of “concerning communications” between himself and students. Mark Allen Myers, 61, turned himself in to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday morning after warrants...
The Highlander

Details released on Horseshoe Bay shooting

Details released on Horseshoe Bay shooting Connie Swinney Associate Editor Fri, 02/10/2023 - 15:52 Image Officers Kos, left, and Guadiana are back to work after being injured when they were allegedly shot at by a suspect. Contributed photos Pierce remains in the Burnet County jails on bonds which total $1.5 million for allegedly shooting at Horseshoe Bay police. ...
CBS Austin

Police searching for man allegedly involved in two Austin bank robberies

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for a man who was allegedly involved in two bank robberies in Austin. The first robbery happened on Jan. 26 at the Wells Fargo located at 501 South Congress Avenue. The second happened on Feb. 6 at the Prosperity Bank located at 1610 West North Loop Boulevard.
