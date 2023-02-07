Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Pittsburgh- National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerPittsburgh, PA
Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State earns 18-6 win against Robert Morris in season openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two-Time Super Bowl Champion DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
Related
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
All the Former Vikings in the Super Bowl
Super Bowl LVII kicks off Sunday evening between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona. The Eagles are favored by 1.5. If one Minnesota Vikings “curse” lives on, the Eagles will win the chip. In the last five seasons, every team that won the Super Bowl beat the Vikings along the way. And you probably remember the Vikings Week 2 showdown in Philadelphia.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change
No one will ever know how the NFC Championship Game would have turned out had Brock Purdy not gotten injured, but San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is hoping the circumstances surrounding his team’s loss will inspire a significant rule change. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Niners 31-7 after both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback... The post Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kirk Cousins Broke the Internet
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins dusted off his “Kirko Chainz” persona on Thursday night, breaking into a tune in front of the NFL’s Honor Ceremony capacity crowd — and live national audience. Cousins shared the stage with show host and singer Kelly Clarkson, and the rest...
Thursday Is a Massive Day for 2 Vikings
Annually right before the Super Bowl, one of the league’s most important events occurs. Singer Kelly Clarkson will host the NFL honors on Thursday. Nationally televised on NBC and NFL Network at 8 p.m. CT, the event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards like MVP and Offensive Player of the Year and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A current and a former Viking could be in the spotlight.
The Vikings Gigantic Thursday Night Mystery
On Thursday night, former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jared Allen will learn his 2023 Hall of Fame fate. The NFL showcases its Honors Ceremony, and five men out of 15 finalists will officially enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame. These are the 15 finalists:. Jared Allen. Willie Anderson. Ronde...
The 3 Longtime Vikings Who Could Be Traded
Let’s get you caught up on the Minnesota Vikings offseason. The team hired Brian Flores as defensive coordinator on Monday and will make a decision on extending — or not extending — Kirk Cousins’ contract in the next five weeks. Those are the first two mammoth dominos of the offseason, beyond the shadow of a doubt.
It Was a Crazy Night for Vikings at the NFL’s Honor Ceremony
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took home the 2022 NFL MVP award Thursday night, Brian Daboll of the New York Giants won Coach of the Year, Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers earned Defensive Player of the Year hardware — and then the Minnesota Vikings took over.
WR Adam Thielen on Vikings talks: ‘I’ve got a big cap hit’
While making the Super Bowl radio row rounds, wide receiver Adam Thielen said he wants to stick with the Minnesota
Adam Thielen Sheds Light on 2023 Contract Mystery
The Minnesota Vikings offseason began on the night of January 15th, and since then, the status of wide receiver Adam Thielen has existed in limbo. Thielen, 32, is scheduled to incur a $19.9 million cap hit against the Vikings books in 2023, a figure thought by some as too expensive for a WR2 who tallied 716 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns in 2022.
Latest Derek Carr, Saints trade update sounds good for New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints could see a true successor to Drew Brees if the talks with quarterback Derek Carr continue trending in a positive direction. The New Orleans Saints may have lost Sean Payton, but they could still land the talent they need to turn around their franchise: Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.
Fun 2023 Super Bowl prop bets for Chiefs vs. Eagles
The Super Bowl is the single best sporting event to bet on. Whether you’re betting on the side, the total, or a number of player props, it’s up to you. On top of all of those, there are also plenty of fun or “exotic” props you can wager on.
FanDuel $3,000 Super Bowl Promo: Get Piece of $10 Million TODAY
FanDuel Sportsbook has the biggest Super Bowl promo out there, and it’s not just ONE big offer they’ve got going, it’s TWO. The first is an up to $3,000 risk-free first bet on the Super Bowl. The second is a chance to get a piece of a $10 million prize pool that requires no investment, only Gronk to make a 25-yard field goal.
Vikings Could Achieve Rare Stint with 1 Group
The 2022 Minnesota Vikings finished the season with NFL’s 13th-best offensive line performance, according to Pro Football Focus. To a degree, this was cause for celebration as renditions of the Vikings usually ended seasons ranked lower than No. 20 via offensive line proficiency from 2018 to 2021. Quarterback Kirk Cousins still endured too many quarterback hits — he was hit more than anyone — but generally speaking, the offensive trenches improved.
Will the Vikings Use the Franchise Tag?
The Minnesota Vikings have been in offseason mode ever since their disappointing loss against the New York Giants in the postseason. On Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s agenda are multiple tasks surrounding the roster. The team has to get under the salary cap. They are currently about $23 million over the cap.
Ex-Vikings Coach in Running for 2 OC Jobs
First, he has to run the Kansas City Chiefs offense this Sunday in Super Bowl LVII. After that, Chiefs offensive coordinator and former Vikings coach Eric Bieniemy could have an NFL offense all too himself. ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Wednesday, “Chiefs’ OC Eric Bieniemy remains a prime candidate for the...
Justin Jefferson One Ups Vikings Legend Randy Moss
On Thursday evening, the NFL handed out individual awards for the season. Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson has begun his career by tracking down legend Randy Moss. With his Offensive Player of the Year victory, he took down an honor that eluded Moss. Randy Moss played in more than 100...
Why was it a quiet trade deadline for the Miami Heat, and what’s next?
Why didn’t the Miami Heat make a move to add a player before Thursday’s trade deadline? And what’s next for the Heat?
FanSided
307K+
Followers
612K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0