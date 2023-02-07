ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
VikingsTerritory

All the Former Vikings in the Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVII kicks off Sunday evening between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona. The Eagles are favored by 1.5. If one Minnesota Vikings “curse” lives on, the Eagles will win the chip. In the last five seasons, every team that won the Super Bowl beat the Vikings along the way. And you probably remember the Vikings Week 2 showdown in Philadelphia.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change

No one will ever know how the NFC Championship Game would have turned out had Brock Purdy not gotten injured, but San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is hoping the circumstances surrounding his team’s loss will inspire a significant rule change. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Niners 31-7 after both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback... The post Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Broke the Internet

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins dusted off his “Kirko Chainz” persona on Thursday night, breaking into a tune in front of the NFL’s Honor Ceremony capacity crowd — and live national audience. Cousins shared the stage with show host and singer Kelly Clarkson, and the rest...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Thursday Is a Massive Day for 2 Vikings

Annually right before the Super Bowl, one of the league’s most important events occurs. Singer Kelly Clarkson will host the NFL honors on Thursday. Nationally televised on NBC and NFL Network at 8 p.m. CT, the event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards like MVP and Offensive Player of the Year and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A current and a former Viking could be in the spotlight.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Gigantic Thursday Night Mystery

On Thursday night, former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jared Allen will learn his 2023 Hall of Fame fate. The NFL showcases its Honors Ceremony, and five men out of 15 finalists will officially enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame. These are the 15 finalists:. Jared Allen. Willie Anderson. Ronde...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The 3 Longtime Vikings Who Could Be Traded

Let’s get you caught up on the Minnesota Vikings offseason. The team hired Brian Flores as defensive coordinator on Monday and will make a decision on extending — or not extending — Kirk Cousins’ contract in the next five weeks. Those are the first two mammoth dominos of the offseason, beyond the shadow of a doubt.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Adam Thielen Sheds Light on 2023 Contract Mystery

The Minnesota Vikings offseason began on the night of January 15th, and since then, the status of wide receiver Adam Thielen has existed in limbo. Thielen, 32, is scheduled to incur a $19.9 million cap hit against the Vikings books in 2023, a figure thought by some as too expensive for a WR2 who tallied 716 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns in 2022.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

FanDuel $3,000 Super Bowl Promo: Get Piece of $10 Million TODAY

FanDuel Sportsbook has the biggest Super Bowl promo out there, and it’s not just ONE big offer they’ve got going, it’s TWO. The first is an up to $3,000 risk-free first bet on the Super Bowl. The second is a chance to get a piece of a $10 million prize pool that requires no investment, only Gronk to make a 25-yard field goal.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Could Achieve Rare Stint with 1 Group

The 2022 Minnesota Vikings finished the season with NFL’s 13th-best offensive line performance, according to Pro Football Focus. To a degree, this was cause for celebration as renditions of the Vikings usually ended seasons ranked lower than No. 20 via offensive line proficiency from 2018 to 2021. Quarterback Kirk Cousins still endured too many quarterback hits — he was hit more than anyone — but generally speaking, the offensive trenches improved.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Will the Vikings Use the Franchise Tag?

The Minnesota Vikings have been in offseason mode ever since their disappointing loss against the New York Giants in the postseason. On Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s agenda are multiple tasks surrounding the roster. The team has to get under the salary cap. They are currently about $23 million over the cap.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Ex-Vikings Coach in Running for 2 OC Jobs

First, he has to run the Kansas City Chiefs offense this Sunday in Super Bowl LVII. After that, Chiefs offensive coordinator and former Vikings coach Eric Bieniemy could have an NFL offense all too himself. ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Wednesday, “Chiefs’ OC Eric Bieniemy remains a prime candidate for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

FanSided

