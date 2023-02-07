Read full article on original website
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Trump's Connection to Jeffrey Epstein Explained by Roger Stone
Talk about Trump's ties to Epstein reemerged this week after the ex-president reshared a Truth Social post accusing Governor Ron DeSantis of grooming minors.
Donald Trump Has 'Hit the Panic Button,' His Former Lawyer Says
Michael Cohen described Trump's handling of classified documents as "the true danger to our national security" as the DOJ investigations heat up.
Reports: Pence subpoenaed by special counsel investigating Trump
(NewsNation) — Former Vice President Mike Pence was allegedly subpoenaed by a special counsel leading investigations into former President Donald Trump, according to multiple reports. The investigations into Trump and his former allies revolve around his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, sources told the...
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Trump Laptop Reports Spur Calls for Republicans to Hold New Hearing
"Since House Republicans love to hold hearings over laptops, they should immediately hold a hearing discussing the #TrumpLaptop, lawyer Aaron Parnas said.
'I Tore 'Em To Pieces': Marjorie Taylor Greene Reportedly Erupts At Balloon Briefing
"I chewed them out," Greene boasted to The Hill about what another lawmaker described as an "irrational," profanity-laced tirade.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
AOC Part of a Group of Politicians Who Now Stand Accused of Paying a Foreign Agent to Help Their Re-Elections in 2022
Just as the temperature of Chinese-American relations is approaching a boil, a new report shows that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a handful of other lawmakers paid a Chinese foreign agent to help them keep their jobs during the mid-terms.
Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in DC elevator: Office
(NewsNation) — Minnesota congresswoman Angie Craig is OK after being assaulted Thursday in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, D.C, according to a social media post from her office. According to her Chief of Staff Nick Coe, Craig was assaulted around 7:15 a.m., defended herself and suffered...
Mystery Craft Meets Its Match: U.S. F-22 Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Alaska
Officials in the United States have stated that a Chinese balloon that had floated across the United States was taken down by the United States army – less than a week when an F-22 fighter jet from the United States torpedoed an unknown object that was flying high above Alaska.
Missouri state lawmaker against ban on kids carrying guns
(NewsNation) — A proposal to ban minors from carrying some guns on public property without a 21-year-old present failed to advance this week, as Republican lawmakers decided not to include the proposed amendment in a broader crime bill. Missouri State Rep. Tony Lovasco, who voted against the bill, said...
Alabama official: Why we’re leaving voter registration group
(NewsNation) — The state of Alabama has withdrawn from a multistate voter registration partnership, a decision that was met with criticism from proponents who say the organization can help combat voter fraud. Much has been made of election security and voter fraud since 2016, and the Electronic Registration Information...
‘Thought before we shot’: Pentagon defends handling of China balloon
(NewsNation) — Some Republican senators have questioned why the Chinese balloon recently hovering over U.S. airspace was not shot down in Alaska. Lawmakers voiced their concerns about China at two different U.S. Senate hearings on Thursday morning. Some senators also received a private, classified briefing about the balloon. Coming...
States call on Biden to label Mexican cartels as terrorist groups
(NewsNation) — Attorneys general for 21 states are calling on President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to designate Mexcian drug cartels as terrorist organizations. In a letter sent Wednesday, the Republican state officials said the cartels pose a severe threat to the nation and have caused...
Ex-military official assesses ‘propaganda’ in Ukraine war
(NewsNation) — The one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine is approaching, and the country’s president has been projecting a message of strength. Retired Brig. Gen. Mark Kimmitt says there is a bit of “propaganda” happening inside Ukraine that’s muddying the picture as it relates to the number of casualties on the Ukrainian side.
Hunter Biden lawyers refuse House panel records request
(NewsNation) — Attorneys for President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, responded in kind to a letter from Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., seeking documents in a House panel probe of his foreign business pursuits. Comer, chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, had earlier sent the panel’s first...
