Florida State

newsnationnow.com

Reports: Pence subpoenaed by special counsel investigating Trump

(NewsNation) — Former Vice President Mike Pence was allegedly subpoenaed by a special counsel leading investigations into former President Donald Trump, according to multiple reports. The investigations into Trump and his former allies revolve around his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, sources told the...
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
newsnationnow.com

Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in DC elevator: Office

(NewsNation) — Minnesota congresswoman Angie Craig is OK after being assaulted Thursday in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, D.C, according to a social media post from her office. According to her Chief of Staff Nick Coe, Craig was assaulted around 7:15 a.m., defended herself and suffered...
newsnationnow.com

Missouri state lawmaker against ban on kids carrying guns

(NewsNation) — A proposal to ban minors from carrying some guns on public property without a 21-year-old present failed to advance this week, as Republican lawmakers decided not to include the proposed amendment in a broader crime bill. Missouri State Rep. Tony Lovasco, who voted against the bill, said...
newsnationnow.com

Alabama official: Why we’re leaving voter registration group

(NewsNation) — The state of Alabama has withdrawn from a multistate voter registration partnership, a decision that was met with criticism from proponents who say the organization can help combat voter fraud. Much has been made of election security and voter fraud since 2016, and the Electronic Registration Information...
newsnationnow.com

‘Thought before we shot’: Pentagon defends handling of China balloon

(NewsNation) — Some Republican senators have questioned why the Chinese balloon recently hovering over U.S. airspace was not shot down in Alaska. Lawmakers voiced their concerns about China at two different U.S. Senate hearings on Thursday morning. Some senators also received a private, classified briefing about the balloon. Coming...
newsnationnow.com

States call on Biden to label Mexican cartels as terrorist groups

(NewsNation) — Attorneys general for 21 states are calling on President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to designate Mexcian drug cartels as terrorist organizations. In a letter sent Wednesday, the Republican state officials said the cartels pose a severe threat to the nation and have caused...
newsnationnow.com

Ex-military official assesses ‘propaganda’ in Ukraine war

(NewsNation) — The one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine is approaching, and the country’s president has been projecting a message of strength. Retired Brig. Gen. Mark Kimmitt says there is a bit of “propaganda” happening inside Ukraine that’s muddying the picture as it relates to the number of casualties on the Ukrainian side.
newsnationnow.com

Hunter Biden lawyers refuse House panel records request

(NewsNation) — Attorneys for President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, responded in kind to a letter from Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., seeking documents in a House panel probe of his foreign business pursuits. Comer, chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, had earlier sent the panel’s first...

