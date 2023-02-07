The Olympic Peninsula's prettiest town is here for a good time. Situated at the very northwestern corner of the Olympic Peninsula, Port Townsend is a strange little burg. Once frequented by shipwrights and sailors, today the Victorian downtown mostly welcomes tourists enjoying its scenic history. So close to Seattle it picks up the same radio stations, the town nevertheless makes for a worthy weekend escape (and the eats aren't bad either).

PORT TOWNSEND, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO