Goodyear, AZ

Goodyear appoints new city manager

 4 days ago

Goodyear City Council has appointed Wynette Reed to serve as the new city manager after the retirement of Julie Karins, who served as Goodyear’s city manager since 2018.

Reed was appointed to the position on Monday, Feb. 6. She has served as the city’s deputy city manager since 2013.

Karins announced last month that she will be retiring from her position as Goodyear city manager to take a job as the deputy county manager of  Johnson County in Kansas. She told Independent Newsmedia that she took the job to be closer to her children, who have all moved to the Kansas City area in recent years.

“We are so fortunate to have a strong foundation of talent and leadership in our city manager’s office,” said Mayor Joe Pizzillo. “Julie has been a tremendous asset to our city and was instrumental in developing a workplace culture that has taken our team to an entirely new level of productivity, engagement and enthusiasm. We have experienced incredible growth in recent years, and Julie’s leadership has been instrumental in that process.”

