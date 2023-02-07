Lawmaker speaks out on Wisconsin court system

(The Center Square) – Lawmakers in Wisconsin are lamenting gun violence and one is placing blame on the court system following two deaths Monday night and early Tuesday morning, one of which was a police officer in Milwaukee.

The officer was shot and killed on the south side of the city. The 37-year-old was attempting to arrest a robbery suspect. Hours later, after 1 a.m., the suspect was spotted and confronted by police. In a struggle, one officer was hit by gunfire and another officer shot the 19-year-old suspect later identified as Terrell Thompson.

Thompson died at a hospital. Police said it was unclear if he died from the officer’s gunshot or a self-inflicted shot.

On Twitter, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers wrote, “Last night, a Milwaukee Police Department police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty. Kathy and I are praying for the officer's family, colleagues, the department, and the entire city of Milwaukee mourning yet another tragic loss due to gun violence.”

State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, is a former lawman and said the problem lies with how Milwaukee treats criminals with guns. Thompson had been in court earlier Monday; in two hit-and-run cases, one was dismissed, and he pleaded guilty and received a suspended sentence in the other.

He could have been sentenced to six months in jail.

“The murder of this officer, who was doing his small part to make Milwaukee safer, was senseless and preventable,” Wanggaard said. “The truth is, until Milwaukee changes how it treats violence, how it punishes criminals, how it educates and supports its children, and how it budgets for public safety, these tragic, senseless and preventable attacks will continue.

“The question is when will the people of Milwaukee say ‘Enough is enough! We’re tired of living in fear of the criminals ruling our streets. We want our city back.”

The Brookfield Police Department is investigating the shooting.