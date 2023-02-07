ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plan: $576.2M to Wisconsin municipalities, counties

By By Benjamin Yount | The Center Square contributor
 4 days ago

(The Center Square) – Gov. Tony Evers is looking to send a half-billion dollars from the state to local governments across Wisconsin, and let counties double their sales taxes.

The governor announced his plan Tuesday to earmark 20% of Wisconsin’s future sales tax dollars for shared revenue and to allow counties across the state to take their sales taxes up to 1%.

“The state must fulfill our obligation to ensure our local partners can meet basic and unique community needs alike, and this historic investment will ensure that we do," Evers said in a news release Tuesday.

Wisconsin shares about $1 billion in state tax money with local governments. Those local governments say that amount hasn’t changed in years.

The governor’s plan would boost shared revenues to municipalities and counties by $576.2 million .

The governor’s office said 43.4% of the money would be dedicated for public safety, while the rest would be sent to local governments to use as they see fit.

The governor’s local tax increase proposal would allow counties, most notably Milwaukee County, to raise local sales tax.

Milwaukee County adds a 0.5% sales tax to most things sold in the county. The governor wants to allow Milwaukee County to take that up to 1.5%. Half of that money, the governor’s office said, would be sent to the city of Milwaukee to offset its looming financial crisis.

Other counties across the state could increase their sales taxes to as high as 1%. All of the new tax increases would be on top of Wisconsin’s 5% sales tax.

“Sharing (revenue) is caring!,” Rep. Greta Nubauer, D-Racine wrote on Twitter. “Thrilled to see Gov. Evers prioritizing our local communities.”

Eric Bott with Americans for Prosperity in Wisconsin said Evers is showing his roots as a tax-and-spend kind of governor.

“Now that the election's over, Gov Evers is back to supporting huge tax hikes,” Bott wrote in a tweet.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, both Republicans, have said in the past that they could support more shared revenue for cities and counties. Vos has insisted on getting spending or pension reforms in return.

Evers is scheduled to deliver his full budget proposal to lawmakers next week.

