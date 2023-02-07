Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man High On Acid Attacked His Girlfriend And His Mother Then Vanished Into The Woods. Where Is DeCorrius Jones?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLawrenceville, GA
Exploring the Ever-Changing Beauty of Our Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Say 'I Do' for Free on Valentine's Day: A Group Wedding in Marietta Perfect for Hopeless Romantics and Cheapskates AlikeDeanLandMarietta, GA
K. Kawaii release his single pretty little spider from his debut album "Love Letters and Smoke Signals"averyhensleyAtlanta, GA
Related
atlantaga.gov
Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman Releases Statement Following Changes to 420 Fest
Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman Releases Statement Following Changes to 420 Fest. ATLANTA — Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman issued the following statement after SweetWater Brewing Co.’s signature 420 Fest announced that it will scale back and change its venue to restrict guns and weapons. “This...
Henry Commissioner Clemmons request for 90-day leave rejected
Henry County Commissioner Dee Clemmons announced Tuesday she would be taking a 90-day leave of absence from her position...
WXIA 11 Alive
Fulton County task force to explore reparations for Black people
The county board of commissioners approved funding for the Fulton County Reparations Task Force. According to a county news release, $250,000 was approved.
Historic Cobb County bridge’s protective beam hit once again, this time by rental truck
The Cobb County Department of Transportation had crews on the scene on Wednesday morning, working to repair the beam and reopen the road.
atlantatribune.com
Atlanta Mourns Passing of Former First Lady of the City of Atlanta Bunnie Jackson-Ransom
One of Atlanta’s most beloved figures has dies. Bunnie Jackson Ransom, first wife of famed Atlanta mayor Maynard Jackson dies on Friday, Jan. 27 surrounded by family and friends in Atlanta. Bunnie Jackson Ransom was no ordinary girl. She was an adventurer, an explorer, and a dreamer. She had...
Zaxby’s in Henry County charging phony city surcharge ‘in error,’ officials say
City officials say there is no "city surcharge" being applied in the city limits.
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Felon Found with Gun with Altered ID Marks
Derrick McKinnley Brown Jr, 21 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was found illegally in possession of a firearm that had its serial numbers altered and removed. Reports added that Brown, a convicted felon, is not permitted to be in possession of a firearm. He was...
Gwinnett County lawmaker says Georgia’s arrest record prevents minorities from getting jobs
A Gwinnett County lawmaker told Channel 2 Action News Georgia’s arrest record system is preventing many poor and black and brown people from getting jobs. Channel 2′S Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson spoke to the lawmaker who said the system needs to change. Representative Gregg Kennard introduced a bill for those who have been arrested but never charged and sometimes never even convicted but still have criminal records. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
American Dream For Rent: Investors zero in on Black neighborhoods
Buy-to-rent push puts home ownership further out of reach in metro Atlanta....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Funeral arrangements announced for wife of former Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, the first wife of late Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr., has died at the age of 82. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom was born Burnella Hayes Nov. 16, 1940 in Louisburg, North Carolina. She married Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1965 and had three children with him before their divorce in 1976. Jackson-Ransom later married Raymond Ransom, the bassist for funk band Brick.
1 dead in double shooting at SE Atlanta apartment complex
One man was killed and another was injured in a Saturday morning shooting at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex, poli...
2nd Gwinnett teenager found dead this week from same high school
A Gwinnett County high school community is grieving the loss of two students this week after a second teenager was found dead, officials confirmed.
coosavalleynews.com
Rome High School Student Jailed for Attack
A Rome High School student, Dominic Keshawn Espinoza, 17, was arrested this week after reports said he slapped another student in the face. Police stated that the victim suffered bruising and swelling as a result of the attack. Espinoza is charged with battery.
Police investigating shooting in southwest Atlanta
Police did not say if the shooting happened inside the store or outside or how many people were injured.
1 dead after shooting outside SW Atlanta fire station
A man was shot and killed outside of a southwest Atlanta fire station Thursday night, authorities said.
Lockdown lifted after disturbing messages airdropped to students at Henry County middle school
School officials said no one will be allowed in the school until the investigation is complete and the lockdown has been lifted.
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Man Jailed After Sending Woman to Hospital with Injuries
Xavion Demount Clowers, 21 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he beat a woman to the point she had to retrieve medical attention at a local hospital. Reports said that Clowers caused the woman to suffer visible injuries to her forehead during the attack. The incident occurred...
fox5atlanta.com
Allegations of 'inappropriate behavior' after video of Clayton County teacher surfaces
JONESBORO, Ga. - Lateasha Boggs was stunned by images circulating on social media, reportedly recorded by some Jonesboro High students, that allegedly showed a teacher pleasuring himself in an empty classroom during school on Friday. "I was just appalled, like 'this can't be real'," Boggs told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes....
Newnan Times-Herald
Student arrested at Newnan High
A 17-year-old Newnan High School student was arrested Thursday for having a pocketknife in his boot. Authorities said he “bragged” to another student that he had the knife, and that student notified administrators. “He never threatened or presented it,” said Lt. Greg VanSant of the Newnan Police Department....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man robs bank in Atlanta Feb. 3, steals more than $7K
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for a man who robbed an Ameris Bank on Roswell Road Feb. 3, making off with more than $7,000. The robbery happened just after 3:30 p.m. The man reportedly walked in wearing a red hat, black face mask, and black jacket and handed an employee a note demanding money. He left with $7,050.
Comments / 0