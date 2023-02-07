ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Felon Found with Gun with Altered ID Marks

Derrick McKinnley Brown Jr, 21 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was found illegally in possession of a firearm that had its serial numbers altered and removed. Reports added that Brown, a convicted felon, is not permitted to be in possession of a firearm. He was...
ROME, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Gwinnett County lawmaker says Georgia’s arrest record prevents minorities from getting jobs

A Gwinnett County lawmaker told Channel 2 Action News Georgia’s arrest record system is preventing many poor and black and brown people from getting jobs. Channel 2′S Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson spoke to the lawmaker who said the system needs to change. Representative Gregg Kennard introduced a bill for those who have been arrested but never charged and sometimes never even convicted but still have criminal records. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Funeral arrangements announced for wife of former Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, the first wife of late Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr., has died at the age of 82. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom was born Burnella Hayes Nov. 16, 1940 in Louisburg, North Carolina. She married Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1965 and had three children with him before their divorce in 1976. Jackson-Ransom later married Raymond Ransom, the bassist for funk band Brick.
ATLANTA, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Rome High School Student Jailed for Attack

A Rome High School student, Dominic Keshawn Espinoza, 17, was arrested this week after reports said he slapped another student in the face. Police stated that the victim suffered bruising and swelling as a result of the attack. Espinoza is charged with battery.
ROME, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Jailed After Sending Woman to Hospital with Injuries

Xavion Demount Clowers, 21 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he beat a woman to the point she had to retrieve medical attention at a local hospital. Reports said that Clowers caused the woman to suffer visible injuries to her forehead during the attack. The incident occurred...
ROME, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Student arrested at Newnan High

A 17-year-old Newnan High School student was arrested Thursday for having a pocketknife in his boot. Authorities said he “bragged” to another student that he had the knife, and that student notified administrators. “He never threatened or presented it,” said Lt. Greg VanSant of the Newnan Police Department....
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man robs bank in Atlanta Feb. 3, steals more than $7K

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for a man who robbed an Ameris Bank on Roswell Road Feb. 3, making off with more than $7,000. The robbery happened just after 3:30 p.m. The man reportedly walked in wearing a red hat, black face mask, and black jacket and handed an employee a note demanding money. He left with $7,050.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy