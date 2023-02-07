Read full article on original website
Jorma Kaukonen schedules solo show at Boulder Theater!
In a career that has already spanned a half-century, Jorma Kaukonen has been one of the most highly respected interpreters of American roots music, blues, and rock. A member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Grammy recipient, Jorma was at the forefront of popular rock and roll, one of the founders of the San Francisco sound and a progenitor of Psychedelic Rock. He is a founding member of two legendary bands, Jefferson Airplane and the still-touring Hot Tuna. Jorma Kaukonen is a music legend and one of the finest singer-songwriters in his field. He continues to tour the world bringing his unique styling to old blues tunes while presenting new songs of weight and dimension. His secret is in playing spontaneous and unfiltered music, with an individual expression of personality. In 2016, Jorma, Jack Casady and the other members of Jefferson Airplane were awarded The GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award for their contributions to American music.
TRAMPLED BY TURTLES with AMIGO THE DEVIL Live at Dillon Amphitheater on Friday, July 14, 2023
Trampled by Turtles are from Duluth, Minnesota, where frontman Dave Simonett initially formed the group as a side project in 2003. At the time, Simonett had lost most of his music gear, thanks to a group of enterprising car thieves who'd ransacked his vehicle while he played a show with his previous band. Left with nothing more than an acoustic guitar, he began piecing together a new band, this time taking inspiration from bluegrass, folk, and other genres that didn't rely on amplification. Simonett hadn't played any bluegrass music before, and he filled his lineup with other newcomers to the genre, including fiddler Ryan Young (who'd previously played drums in a speed metal act) and bassist Tim Saxhaug. Along with mandolinist Erik Berry and banjo player Dave Carroll, the group began carving out a fast, frenetic sound that owed as much to rock & roll as bluegrass.
Rocky Mountain Folks Festival Announces Initial Lineup for 2023 Festival
Today, the good folks at Planet Bluegrass are pleased to announce the initial lineup for Rocky Mountain Folks Festival 2023. Charley Crockett, The Tallest Man on Earth, Josh Ritter and The Royal City Band, Tank and the Bangas, Larkin Poe, and The Secret Sisters will take the stage at the 33rd annual celebration of great songs which takes place August 11-13 in beautiful Lyons, CO, at the Planet Bluegrass Ranch along the St. Vrain River. Tickets are on sale today at 10 AM MT at shop.bluegrass.com. This is Folks Festival’s initial lineup offering and fans should stay tuned to Planet Bluegrass social media and website for lineup additions and more information including camping, parking, and single day tickets.
Watch the Rebroadcast of Billy Strings Sitting in with Ross James & Andy Thorn's Electric Dead Grass at Knew Conscious
Knew Conscious, Denver's premier social club around the arts has partnered with couchtour.tv for an exclusive re-broadcast of this past Saturday's performance of Ross James & Andy Thorn's Electric Dead Grass ft. Garrett Sayers (The Motet) and Mark Levy (Circles Around the Sun) airing on Wednesday, February 8th at 7pm MT. During the performance, the quartet was joined by Billy Strings after his sold-out show at 1st Bank Center who joins the band on three songs.
