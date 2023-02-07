Read full article on original website
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Skid Row Housing Trust's failure is another example of the failed homeless industrial complex2UrbanGirlsLos Angeles, CA
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Farewell to a Musical Legend: Burt Bacharach Passes Away at 94Sara IrshadLos Angeles, CA
Yamazaki Bakery is Popular in the Japan Town Area of Los Angeles, CaliforniaS. F. MoriLos Angeles, CA
Popculture
Carrie Underwood Snubbed at Grammys Despite 'Denim & Rhinestones' Release
Carrie Underwood may have won just about every country music award in existence, but she does not have a strong track record at the Grammys. Her win for Best Roots Gospel Album last year was her first victory at the Grammys since 2015. Her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, was not nominated in any of the country categories at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, giving her fans little reason to tune in Sunday night.
Boxcar Willie Imitates Country Music Legends Like Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson & More
We knew Merle Haggard could do an impressive impersonation, but Boxcar Willie just may have him beat…. Lecil Travis Martin, better known by stage name Boxcar Willie, became known for his old-time hobo style of country music after serving in the Air Force during the Korean War.
Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Elvis, Hank, & Merle Covers Back In 2018
Everybody love Posty. A while back, Post Malone stopped by Tootsies, the iconic honky tonk on Nashville's Lower Broadway, and surprised the crowd by hopping up on stage and performing. Admittedly hammered, Post took the stage with two Bud Lights in one hand, a cigarette in the other, and laid down a few covers of some country classics. "Y'all caught a very drunken Post Malone, and the boys are tellin' me we're playin' 'Move It On Over.' Play that shit
Luke Combs Remembers North Carolina Roots In Debut Grammy Performance Of “Going, Going, Gone”
From Boone, North Carolina to the Grammy Awards stage… Luke Combs has certainly come a very long way. And he made his debut as a performer at the show last night, taking the stage to sing "Going, Going, Gone," from his 2022 third studio album Growin' Up. The break-up song was written by by Luke along with Ray Fulcher and James McNair, and he sings about a former significant other, who no matter what he does, there's simply no holding her down.
Chris Stapleton Joins 2023 Grammys Performers List
Chris Stapleton has nabbed one of the final Grammy performance slots, adding to what is becoming a very big year for him. It's not clear what he'll sing on Sunday night (Feb. 5) during the CBS telecast. Both Stapleton and the Grammys made the announcement on social media, adding the country vocalist to a roster of country performers that includes Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile and Kacey Musgraves (a Loretta Lynn tribute).
What Carrie Underwood Didn’t ‘Love’ About Working With Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire
Carrie Underwood said she "loved every second" of hosting the CMA Awards with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire in 2019, except for one part.
Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck
Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
Matthew McConaughey Delivers A Must-Watch Cover Of Johnny Cash’s “The Man Comes Around”
With his birthday just a few weeks away, the great Johnny Cash would have turned 91 this year. And while sifting through some old Johnny Cash videos to share with our readers, I happened to come across an interesting crossroad on YouTube where Johnny Cash and Matthew McConaughey intersected. Back in 2012, a special event took place called, We Walk the Line: A Celebration of the Music of Johnny Cash. A number of greats were a part of the concert
Kris Kristofferson Landed A Helicopter In Johnny Cash’s Yard To Deliver His “Sunday Morning Coming Down” Demo
Two country music legends, one legendary country music song. Throughout the entire history of country music, there are few songs as iconic as "Sunday Morning Coming Down." Penned by the great singer/songwriter and Highwaymen member, Kris Kristofferson, "Sunday Morning Coming Down" was originally released in 1969 by Ray Stevens. It was then released by Johnny Cash the following year, becoming a number one song, Kristofferson recorded it himself for his 1970 debut album, Kristofferson. It went on to become one
Johnny Cash Once Refused To Record Until Kris Kristofferson, Who Was Working As A Janitor At His Record Label, Was Allowed To Sit In On The Session
Can you imagine a talent as great as Kris Kristofferson working as a janitor at a recording studio?. The legendary artist and songwriter behind iconic songs like "Sunday Morning Comin' Down," "Me & Bobby McGee" and "Help Me Make It Through the Night" took quite the road to country music stardom.
Willie Nelson’s Duet Of “Have You Ever Seen The Rain” With His Daughter, Paula, Is Pure Country Perfection
Is there any song Willie Nelson can't do justice?. And a perfect example of that is his 62nd 2013 duets album To All the Girls…, as the tracklist is full of awesome collaborations with some of Willie's favorite ladies, including Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Miranda Lambert Wynona Judd, and even Willie's daughter, Paula Nelson.
Taylor Swift Fans Who Had Never Heard Of Bonnie Raitt Were Outraged After She Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year: “Who TF Is Bonnie Raitt?”
At the risk of sounding like a grumpy old man: How in the hell have these kids never even heard of Bonnie Raitt? The legendary blues singer won her 14th Grammy at last night's awards ceremony, not including her Lifetime Achievement Award from 2022. She's a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and her 1989 album Nick of Time was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry and has been certified 5x
Luke Combs' Wife Nicole Shows off Winter Fashion Ahead of the Grammys
Luke Combs was nominated in three of the four Grammys country categories, and he will take the stage at Crypto.com Arena to represent the genre. Combs, 32, is married to Nichole Hocking, 30, who modeled some winter weather gear in the days before the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Combs and Hocking recently launched a new collection, appropriately named the Luke Combs x Nicole Winter Collection.
Florida Strawberry Festival Loses Headliner & Gains 5 More: Here's Who's Set To Take The Stage Instead
With the 2023 iteration of Florida's Strawberry Fest right around the corner, snagging tickets to see your favorite talent might have already been on your to-do list. With notable names like Willie Nelson, Lynard Skynard, Halestorm, and more announced back in November of 2022, the headliners for Florida Strawberry Festival 2023 was already shaping up to be a musical hit and blast from the past for fruit munchers, lyric lovers, and nostalgia seekers alike. Five additional artists now flesh out the roster of over 20 performers, while one leaves the line-up.
Hayley Williams Honors Loretta Lynn with “You Ain’t Woman Enough” at Opry Show
Paramore played their first hometown show since 2018 at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House on Monday night (Feb. 6). Along with playing a set chock full of greatest hits, Hayley Williams brought out a cover that she performed at the group’s first Ryman Auditorium show around 13 years ago: Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man).”
Willie Nelson Releases Cover Of Buck Owens’ “Tiger By The Tail,” From Forthcoming ‘I Don’t Know A Thing About Love’ Album
Your Thursday just got a whole lot better… On the heels of winning the Grammy Award for Best Country Album this past Sunday, Willie Nelson released the second single from his forthcoming 98th career studio album (his 73rd solo studio album to go along with his 26 collaborative studio albums) I Don't Know A Thing About Love, which is a cover of Buck Owens' "I've Got A Tiger By The Tail." Written by Buck along with Harlan Howard, the song was
Travis Tritt Delivers Hymn-Like Cover Of The Johnny Cash Hit, “I Walk The Line”
Holy HELL. They just don't make 'em like they did in the '90s anymore, do they? I mean Alan Jackson, Randy Travis, Reba, Ronnie Dunn, Travis Tritt, we're talking about some of the premiere voices in country music. This morning, I saw a clip of Travis Tritt performing the iconic Johnny Cash hit "I Walk The Line" during a livestream from his house, but it immediately brought me back to some of those old Opry performances from back in the
Tim McGraw Plays “Don’t Close Your Eyes” On Keith Whitley’s Guitar At Country Music Hall Of Fame
The influence of Keith Whitley can hardly be overstated. Despite a tragically short career, Keith's music has gone on to inspire and impress countless country artists. Waylon Jennings called him "The greatest country singer ever", Morgan Wallen has posted a cover of his "Kentucky Bluebird," Randall King posted a cover of "Miami, My Amy," heck the list goes on and on… Keith sadly died from alcohol poisoning in 1989, just 5 years after the release of his first solo album.
Chris Stapleton Announces 2023 All-American Road Show Tour
Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show will roll through 2023. The singer just announced 20 new tour dates, starting in April and rolling through August. The headlining tour is separate from his previously-announced run of stadium shows with George Strait, and a handful of festival dates slated for this spring and summer. In total, there are more than 30 tour dates visible at his official website.
Music: Paramore's Hayley Williams Covered Loretta Lynn at the Opry.
Paramore's Hayley Williams Covered Loretta Lynn at the Opry. played the Grand Ole Opry on Monday, and one of the highlights was when Hayley Williams honored the late, great Loretta Lynn. Hayley played her acoustic guitar and sang Loretta's 1966 hit, "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)." The...
