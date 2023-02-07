ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Upstate man sentenced to 20 years for shooting another man in the face

By Jaylan Wright
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- The Office of Seventh Circuit Solicitor said a man pleaded guilty to 20 years in prison after he shot another man in the face.

Roque Deleon, 25, pleaded guilty in Spartanburg on Tuesday. Deleon pleaded guilty to the following:

  • assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature
  • possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime

Circuit Court Judge J. Mark Hayes, II issued the sentence.

According to the solicitor’s office, Cirilo Guerrero had a dispute with his landlord on November 23, 2021, on Old Woodruff Road in Spartanburg County.

After the dispute was over, the landlord left and then returned to Mr. Guerrero’s home with Roque Deleon.

The solicitor’s office said that Deleon threatened Guerrero and then shot him. Guerrero was transported to a medical facility with a gunshot wound to his face. Guerrero lost his right eye due to the injury.

Guerrero was able to identify Deleon from a lineup as the person who shot him. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Deleon’s home where a pistol was recovered.

SLED has confirmed the pistol recovered from Deleon’s home fired the shell casing found at the scene of the crime.

According to the Solicitor’s Office, the dispute was over several hundred dollars. Deleon was also on home detention at the time of his plea.

