Read full article on original website
Kendra Thompson
3d ago
The girl that was there who knw everything had something to wit it how they come to rob you and wind up killing you and didn’t take the drugs and the money out the safe !!!! Make it make sense
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville police name Palmyra man as suspect in Harris Street shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are searching for a Palmyra man wanted in connection with a recent shooting along Harris Street. The Charlottesville Police Department announced Friday, February 10, that 40-year-old Demetrius Andre Brown is charged with discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of school zone, felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, maliciously shoot at an occupied motor vehicle, and malicious wounding.
wfxrtv.com
Nelson County Sheriff investigates counterfeit money scam in the Lovingston area
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in an ongoing counterfeit money investigation that occurred at Walgreens in Bedford on February 4. Deputies say the unidentified woman shown in the pictures below allegedly entered the Walgreens in the Lovingston area...
Inside Nova
Culpeper altercation ends with one man injured, charged and another dead
A 60-year-old Culpeper man died on Feb. 7 following a Feb. 2 altercation with a relative, according to Culpeper Town Police. Anthony Tyler, 60, of Culpeper, died after suffering a seemingly life-threatening laceration to one of his limbs. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be conducting an investigation to determine his manner and cause of death.
NBC 29 News
Protest held outside Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens gathered outside the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA Saturday, February 11, for a peaceful protest. People came out with pets, posters, and some noisemakers over allegations of employee mistreatment and animal neglect. Some shouted for the resignation of CEO Angie Gunter, as well. Do you have a...
Augusta Free Press
Surprise: The three masked black guys armed robbery story was fake news
Remember the guy who said he was pulled over on Route 262 in Augusta County last week by three armed black guys with masks?. And now the man, Sammie Lee Mason Jr., 38 of Craigsville, has been booked for filing a false police report. This ending to this story wasn’t...
cbs19news
Two men arrested for breaking into store, stealing lottery tickets
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says two men have been arrested in connection with a break-in in Ruckersville. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the Tobacco Shop during the early morning hours of Feb. 1. The investigation found that several...
NBC12
Person arrested in Hanover for allegedly stabbing woman in home
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested a person from Richmond Monday after she forced entry into a home and stabbed one of the residents multiple times. On Feb. 6, deputies responded to a house in the 9000 block of Shelly Drive for a disturbance. Once on...
cbs19news
Man accused of hit-and-run on East High Street waives rights to preliminary hearing
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The man accused of hitting a cyclist on East High Street last October appeared in Charlottesville General District Court on Thursday afternoon. John Dean Sherwin waived his rights to a preliminary hearing, meaning the case will now be sent to a grand jury. Sherwin, a...
wfxrtv.com
Foodie Friday: Devils Backbone
NELSON COUNTY, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR News’ Hazelmarie Anderson spoke with Kim Oakley, Commercial Director of Devils Backbone Brewing Company about the company’s history and more. WFXR...
cbs19news
CPD investigating early morning shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating an early morning incident on Harris Street. According to police, officers responded to a disorder call at Wicked Hits around 12:25 a.m. Wednesday. Police say it was upgraded to a shooting call after officers secured the area and evidence...
Inside Nova
Staunton man dies after possibly being struck by a train in Culpeper
A 48-year-old Staunton man died Feb. 9 after seemingly being struck by a train in Culpeper. At approximately 12:29 p.m. on Feb. 9, the Culpeper County E-911 Center received a 9-1-1 call about a pedestrian possibly being struck by a train in the area of the Depot at 109 S Commerce St. Officers responded to the area and located an unresponsive adult male lying beside the railroad tracks in the area of U.S. Ave.
Augusta Free Press
Local mulch available at the Ivy Material Utilization Center
After grinding 2,200 tons of vegetative waste brought to the Ivy Material Utilization Center in the last six months, this freshly ground mulch from local trees and vegetation is available for $30/ton. All the mulch is double-ground and landscape quality with no dyes. Ivy MUC is located at 4576 Dick...
NBC 29 News
Man charged in Grove Street murder appears in Charlottesville courtroom
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The man accused of murdering a BUCK Squad member appeared in Charlottesville General District Court Monday, February 6. Thirty-eight-year-old Tadashi Demetrius Keyes is charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The charges stem from the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Eldridge Vandrew “Skeeta” Smith along Grove Street.
cbs19news
Police: Victim of Grove Street shooting was targeted by suspect
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department says that the shooting on Grove Street that took the life of an anti-gun group member on Jan. 28 was targeted. After nine days, city police now say the suspect, 38-year-old Tadashi Demetrius Keyes, not only knew the victim, 36-year-old Eldridge...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville church showing Repairing The World: Stories from the Tree of Life
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville church is offering a free screening of Repairing The World: Stories from the Tree of Life Saturday, February 11. The documentary was shown at Mount Zion First African Baptist Church. The showcases the community of Pittsburgh in the years following the attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue.
staffordsheriff.com
Drugs Discovered on Wanted Duo
Double the wanted individuals, double the drugs. Deputies located two wanted individuals last night after they littered on Warrenton Road. On February 9th at approximately 8:17 p.m. Deputy S.C. Jett was traveling Southbound on Warrenton Road near South Gateway Drive when he observed a vehicle being driven by a wanted individual. As Deputy Jett attempted to conduct a traffic stop, an object was nonchalantly flung from the vehicle. Deputy F.C. O’Neill quickly responded to assist.
WHSV
Fire displaces Weyers Cave family
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Several crews were called out to the 900 block of Dice’s Springs Road at 10:35 Friday morning. According to Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief Greg Schacht, the fire started on the second floor with smoke and water damage going into the first floor. Chief Schacht...
cbs19news
CPD to hold hiring blitz to fill open officer positions
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There are more than two dozen open officer positions at the Charlottesville Police Department, so it will be hosting a hiring blitz. The event will take place at Charlottesville High School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 18. The department says no experience...
cbs19news
Police confirm one killed in crash in Stanardsville
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that has killed one person in Greene County. According to police, the crash occurred around 7:05 a.m. Thursday on the 9000 block of Spotswood Trail in Stanardsville. The Virginia Department of Transportation says Spotswood Trail was...
Comments / 7