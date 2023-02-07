ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 7

Kendra Thompson
3d ago

The girl that was there who knw everything had something to wit it how they come to rob you and wind up killing you and didn’t take the drugs and the money out the safe !!!! Make it make sense

Reply
5
 

NBC 29 News

Charlottesville police name Palmyra man as suspect in Harris Street shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are searching for a Palmyra man wanted in connection with a recent shooting along Harris Street. The Charlottesville Police Department announced Friday, February 10, that 40-year-old Demetrius Andre Brown is charged with discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of school zone, felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, maliciously shoot at an occupied motor vehicle, and malicious wounding.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

Culpeper altercation ends with one man injured, charged and another dead

A 60-year-old Culpeper man died on Feb. 7 following a Feb. 2 altercation with a relative, according to Culpeper Town Police. Anthony Tyler, 60, of Culpeper, died after suffering a seemingly life-threatening laceration to one of his limbs. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be conducting an investigation to determine his manner and cause of death.
CULPEPER, VA
NBC 29 News

Protest held outside Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens gathered outside the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA Saturday, February 11, for a peaceful protest. People came out with pets, posters, and some noisemakers over allegations of employee mistreatment and animal neglect. Some shouted for the resignation of CEO Angie Gunter, as well. Do you have a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Two men arrested for breaking into store, stealing lottery tickets

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says two men have been arrested in connection with a break-in in Ruckersville. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the Tobacco Shop during the early morning hours of Feb. 1. The investigation found that several...
RUCKERSVILLE, VA
NBC12

Person arrested in Hanover for allegedly stabbing woman in home

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested a person from Richmond Monday after she forced entry into a home and stabbed one of the residents multiple times. On Feb. 6, deputies responded to a house in the 9000 block of Shelly Drive for a disturbance. Once on...
RICHMOND, VA
wfxrtv.com

Foodie Friday: Devils Backbone

NELSON COUNTY, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR News’ Hazelmarie Anderson spoke with Kim Oakley, Commercial Director of Devils Backbone Brewing Company about the company’s history and more. WFXR...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

CPD investigating early morning shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating an early morning incident on Harris Street. According to police, officers responded to a disorder call at Wicked Hits around 12:25 a.m. Wednesday. Police say it was upgraded to a shooting call after officers secured the area and evidence...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

Staunton man dies after possibly being struck by a train in Culpeper

A 48-year-old Staunton man died Feb. 9 after seemingly being struck by a train in Culpeper. At approximately 12:29 p.m. on Feb. 9, the Culpeper County E-911 Center received a 9-1-1 call about a pedestrian possibly being struck by a train in the area of the Depot at 109 S Commerce St. Officers responded to the area and located an unresponsive adult male lying beside the railroad tracks in the area of U.S. Ave.
CULPEPER, VA
Augusta Free Press

Local mulch available at the Ivy Material Utilization Center

After grinding 2,200 tons of vegetative waste brought to the Ivy Material Utilization Center in the last six months, this freshly ground mulch from local trees and vegetation is available for $30/ton. All the mulch is double-ground and landscape quality with no dyes. Ivy MUC is located at 4576 Dick...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Man charged in Grove Street murder appears in Charlottesville courtroom

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The man accused of murdering a BUCK Squad member appeared in Charlottesville General District Court Monday, February 6. Thirty-eight-year-old Tadashi Demetrius Keyes is charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The charges stem from the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Eldridge Vandrew “Skeeta” Smith along Grove Street.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Police: Victim of Grove Street shooting was targeted by suspect

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department says that the shooting on Grove Street that took the life of an anti-gun group member on Jan. 28 was targeted. After nine days, city police now say the suspect, 38-year-old Tadashi Demetrius Keyes, not only knew the victim, 36-year-old Eldridge...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
staffordsheriff.com

Drugs Discovered on Wanted Duo

Double the wanted individuals, double the drugs. Deputies located two wanted individuals last night after they littered on Warrenton Road. On February 9th at approximately 8:17 p.m. Deputy S.C. Jett was traveling Southbound on Warrenton Road near South Gateway Drive when he observed a vehicle being driven by a wanted individual. As Deputy Jett attempted to conduct a traffic stop, an object was nonchalantly flung from the vehicle. Deputy F.C. O’Neill quickly responded to assist.
STAFFORD, VA
WHSV

Fire displaces Weyers Cave family

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Several crews were called out to the 900 block of Dice’s Springs Road at 10:35 Friday morning. According to Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief Greg Schacht, the fire started on the second floor with smoke and water damage going into the first floor. Chief Schacht...
WEYERS CAVE, VA
cbs19news

CPD to hold hiring blitz to fill open officer positions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There are more than two dozen open officer positions at the Charlottesville Police Department, so it will be hosting a hiring blitz. The event will take place at Charlottesville High School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 18. The department says no experience...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Police confirm one killed in crash in Stanardsville

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that has killed one person in Greene County. According to police, the crash occurred around 7:05 a.m. Thursday on the 9000 block of Spotswood Trail in Stanardsville. The Virginia Department of Transportation says Spotswood Trail was...
STANARDSVILLE, VA

