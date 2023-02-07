Brandi Carlile wins three awards at 65th GRAMMY Awards, performs “Broken Horses” during live broadcast

Read full article on original website
Florida Strawberry Festival Loses Headliner & Gains 5 More: Here's Who's Set To Take The Stage Instead
With the 2023 iteration of Florida's Strawberry Fest right around the corner, snagging tickets to see your favorite talent might have already been on your to-do list. With notable names like Willie Nelson, Lynard Skynard, Halestorm, and more announced back in November of 2022, the headliners for Florida Strawberry Festival 2023 was already shaping up to be a musical hit and blast from the past for fruit munchers, lyric lovers, and nostalgia seekers alike. Five additional artists now flesh out the roster of over 20 performers, while one leaves the line-up.
Chris Stapleton Joins 2023 Grammys Performers List
Chris Stapleton has nabbed one of the final Grammy performance slots, adding to what is becoming a very big year for him. It's not clear what he'll sing on Sunday night (Feb. 5) during the CBS telecast. Both Stapleton and the Grammys made the announcement on social media, adding the country vocalist to a roster of country performers that includes Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile and Kacey Musgraves (a Loretta Lynn tribute).
Luke Combs Remembers North Carolina Roots In Debut Grammy Performance Of “Going, Going, Gone”
From Boone, North Carolina to the Grammy Awards stage… Luke Combs has certainly come a very long way. And he made his debut as a performer at the show last night, taking the stage to sing “Going, Going, Gone,” from his 2022 third studio album Growin’ Up. The break-up song was written by by Luke along with Ray Fulcher and James McNair, and he sings about a former significant other, who no matter what he does, there’s simply no holding her down. […] The post Luke Combs Remembers North Carolina Roots In Debut Grammy Performance Of “Going, Going, Gone” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Linda Ronstadt Made Country Music on Her Own Terms. She Belongs in the Country Music Hall of Fame.
In 2019, I watched the documentary film The Sound of My Voice, which illuminated the epic career and impact of Linda Ronstadt. Prior to this moment, I'd only known of her career in relation to mariachi/Tejano and rock music. Her Mexican cultural roots and her musical passion always shone through her music -- and it isn't hard to see why, with a voice as powerful as hers. What was unknown to me at the time, but what I learned from her documentary, was how she would become the driving influence to a unique and evolved style of country that we know today.
Shania Twain Dances to Harry Styles at 2023 Grammy Awards
Shania Twain attended the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), and she seemed to have a particularly fun time dancing to Harry Styles' performance. In a clip captured by MTV News, the country singer is seen dancing in the audience as Styles performs his song "As It Was," which was nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.
Every Can't-Miss Country Music Tour Scheduled for 2023
Whether you want to see Country Music Hall of Famers (Hank Williams Jr., George Strait), '90s legends (The Chicks, Shania Twain), 21st century standard bearers (Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown) or this decade's breakout stars (Lainey Wilson, Walker Hayes), there's an upcoming or ongoing tour that should be in your wheelhouse.
Garth Brooks Now 2023: Age, Net Worth, Country Singer Performs at a Hospice Benefit to Help the Needy
Happy birthday, Garth Brooks! As the musician turns 61 today, we take a look at his accomplishments that have made him a legendary country singer that he is. Troyal Garth Brooks was born on February 7, 1962 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Brooks was born to parents Troyal Brooks, Jr. and Colleen Carroll. The now country singer attended Oklahoma State University under a javelin throwing scholarship. Brooks has been well-known to have successfully mixed pop and rock components of music into country melodies. He has also known to have crossed over into the mainstream pop music scene. Brooks has been married to fellow singer, Trisha Yearwood, since 2005. He has three children from his previous marriage.
Stars pay tribute to Loretta Lynn, Takeoff, and Christine McVie during Grammys In Memoriam
Kacey Musgraves, Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, Bonnie Raitt, Maverick City Music, and Quavo all paid tribute to the music legends we lost this year at the 65th Grammy Awards Sunday night. As part of the ceremony's annual In Memoriam segment, Musgraves honored country music queen Loretta Lynn by singing a...
Hayley Williams Honors Loretta Lynn with “You Ain’t Woman Enough” at Opry Show
Paramore played their first hometown show since 2018 at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House on Monday night (Feb. 6). Along with playing a set chock full of greatest hits, Hayley Williams brought out a cover that she performed at the group’s first Ryman Auditorium show around 13 years ago: Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man).”
Loretta Lynn’s Family Praises Kacey Musgraves' Tribute to Country Legend: ‘Beyond Words’
Kacey Musgraves shared a touching tribute to Loretta Lynn at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5) by performing Lynn's signature song, "Coal Miner's Daughter," and the family of the late country legend approved of the performance. Lynn's family -- presumably her children -- tweeted from Lynn's Twitter account to express their thanks to Musgraves for the tribute.
Brandi Carlile's Wife and Kids Introduce Her 'Broken Horses' Performance at 2023 GRAMMYs
A family affair! Brandi Carlile got some love from her wife and kids on Sunday in one of the sweetest moments at this year's GRAMMY Awards. Ahead of her performance of "Broken Horses" -- the second musical act of the night, following Bad Bunny's high-energy opening number and host Trevor Noah's skillful monologue -- Carlile was introduced by her wife, Catherine Carlile.
Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde Make History With 2023 Grammy Win
Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde took the stage at the 2023 Grammys on Sunday night to make country music history. The pair, who took home the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their duet "Never Wanted To Be That Girl," became the first pair of women to earn the award since its inception. Additionally, the win marked the first Grammy Award for both singers individually, making it even more of a milestone for each artist.
