OSU student who medically retired from football, a guest of The First Lady at the State of the Union

A former Ohio State University offensive lineman who brought awareness to prioritizing his mental health has been invited to join First Lady Jill Biden in the First Lady viewing box for the State of the Union Address Tuesday night.

In March 2022, Harry Miller announced his medical retirement from college football after struggling with his mental health and suicidal thoughts. After seeking help from OSU football, Coach Ryan Day, and OSU, Miller made his announcement via Twitter with a detailed statement about his decision and the events that led to it.





Miller is among the 25 guests who have been invited to sit in the First Lady’s box along with the Second Gentleman.

“Each of these individuals were invited by the White House because they personify issues or themes to be addressed by the President in his speech, or they embody the Biden-Harris Administration’s policies at work for the American people,” said a White House spokesperson.

Miller remained a student at Ohio State mechanical engineering major. Since his announcement, Miller became an advocate for mental health and emotional wellness by speaking publically about his struggles.

“President Biden has named tackling the mental health crisis a key pillar of his Unity Agenda, laying out a strategy to transform how mental health is understood, perceived, accessed, treated, and integrated – in and out of health care settings. Since taking office, the Biden-Harris Administration has significantly increased federal government investments in mental health support for Americans across the country,” said a White House spokesperson.

The State of the Union address will be delivered Tuesday night and will air on WHIO TV, starting at 9:00 p.m.







