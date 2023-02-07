Read full article on original website
Top Headlines: What Would War-End Mean for Global Oil and Gas?
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. The end of the war in Ukraine would reduce pressure on Western governments to continue expanding sanctions on Russia’s oil and gas sector, according to Matthew Bey, a Senior Global Analyst at risk intelligence company RANE.
Oil Rebounds This Week
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) This week, one of Rigzone’s regular market watchers takes a look at the latest oil price moves, flags market surprises and outlines the developments to watch out for next week.
Oil Ends Three Day Rally on Economy Concerns
Oil backtracked after its best three-day stretch since December as headwinds from recession risks in the US and Europe tempered optimism over China’s emergence from Covid-Zero policies. “The push-pull has been ongoing since the start of the year, leaving the commodity having trouble breaking out of its range,” said...
Oil Posts Biggest Weekly Gain Since October
Oil posted its largest weekly gain in four months after Russia followed through on a threat to cut production in response to western energy sanctions. Moscow says it will reduce output by half a million barrels, equivalent to about 5% of January levels. The cut was the first major effect on Russian production from the swath of sanctions that have been placed on the country’s output, leading West Texas Intermediate to advance to just below $80.
Jet Fuel Prices Hit 12-Year Highs
'Since China's reopening on 8 January, which followed more than 1,000 days of Covid restrictions, jet fuel demand has been climbing'. — In a statement sent to Rigzone on Thursday, energy and environmental geo-analytics company Kayrros noted that jet fuel prices have reached 12-year highs relative to diesel, “helped by the reopening of China”.
BP Says Unclear When Exports of BTC Oil From Turkey Will Resume
Exports of Azeri oil from Turkey’s port of Ceyhan still haven’t resumed and it’s unclear when they will, according to a BP Plc spokesperson. All quays at the eastern Mediterranean port — which normally handles about 1 million barrels a day of crude — were shut on Monday for safety checks following two devastating earthquakes.
USA LNG Exports to Europe Hold Firm Throughout 2022
U.S. LNG exports to Europe held firm throughout 2022, according to a new North America gas and LNG market update from Rystad Energy analyst Ade Allen. In the update, which was sent to Rigzone recently, Allen highlighted that these exports averaged 6.4 billion cubic feet per day, and made up 63.7 percent of total exports, between January 2022 and January 2023.
Russia Retaliates for Sanctions By Announcing Oil Output Cut
Russia plans to cut its oil output by 500,000 barrels a day next month, following through on a threat to retaliate against western energy sanctions and sending oil prices sharply higher. The move threatens to renew turmoil in the oil market, which had so far taken disruption to Russian supplies...
Woodmac Analyses Net Zero Pledges Of Major Countries
Wood Mackenzie has analyzed 19 major countries and regions and key end-use sectors to assess what it takes to fulfill net zero pledges. Wood Mackenzie has analyzed 19 major countries and regions and key end-use sectors to assess what it takes to fulfill net zero pledges. In the run-up to...
USA EIA Reveals Latest Gasoline and Diesel Price Forecasts
The U.S. Energy Information Administration has revealed its latest gasoline and diesel price forecasts for 2023 and 2024. — The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has revealed its latest gasoline and diesel price forecasts for 2023 and 2024 in its February short term energy outlook (STEO). The EIA now...
Energy Aspects Says China State Refiners Buy More Russian Oil
China's daily oil imports from Russia could increase by as much as 500,000 barrels this year to about 2.2 million barrels. — China’s state-owned oil majors have stepped up Russian imports in a sign that Beijing is ready to give the go-ahead for more purchases of the country’s crude, according to industry consultants Energy Aspects.
Equinor Makes Oil, Gas Find Close to Troll
Equinor has announced that it has made an oil and gas discovery close to the Troll field in the North Sea. The size of the discovery, which was dubbed Røver Sør, is between 17 and 47 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent, according to preliminary estimates, Equinor highlighted in a statement posted on its website. The company pointed out that the two exploration wells of the find were drilled by the Transocean Spitsbergen rig.
INEOS Inovyn And Stakraft Renew Renewable Power Supply Deals
INEOS Inovyn and Statkraft have signed two new renewable power supply deals for the former's Norwegian assets. — INEOS Inovyn has secured renewable power supply for its Rafnes and Porsgrunn sites in Norway by signing two new power agreements with Statkraft. The two deals mean the long-standing partnership between the two companies in Norway gets an extension.
Green Hydrogen Production Growth Could Lead To Iridium Shortage
The latest projection for green hydrogen production by 2030 is 24 million tons from 212 GW of electrolyzers, fueled by the latest round of incentives. — The latest projection for green hydrogen production by 2030 is 24 million tons from 212 GW of electrolyzers, fueled by the latest round of incentives.
Exxon Plans Trading Division to Vie for Commodity Profits
Exxon Mobil Corp. is creating a global trading division to compete more aggressively with the likes of BP Plc and Shell Plc in the high-risk, high-reward world of energy derivatives. The new division will bring together Exxon’s crude, natural gas, power and petroleum-product desks, the company said in an email...
PAO Novatek Issues Notice of Intended Delisting from LSE
PAO Novatek has issued a notice of intended delisting from the London Stock Exchange. “In connection with the actual suspension of trading of the company’s depositary receipts from 3 March 2022, [PAO Novatek] hereby notifies of its request to the UK Financial Conduct Authority to cancel the listing of the company’s global depositary receipts issued under Regulation S, ISIN US6698881090 and a request to the London Stock Exchange to cancel the GDRs admission to trading on the LSE Main Market,” the company said in a statement posted on its website on February 7.
Expro Acquires Cementing Specialists DeltaTek Global
Expro has expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of construction cementing specialists DeltaTek Global. — Expro, an energy services provider has broadened its offering portfolio with the acquisition of DeltaTek Global, a construction cementing specialist. The acquisition will enable Expro to better serve clients in the well construction cementing...
