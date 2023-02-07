Read full article on original website
rhslegend.com
Harry Styles ‘Love on Tour’ Palm Springs D:1
On January 31st and February 1st singer and songwriter Harry Styles held concerts at the Acrisure Arena in Plam Springs, California. These concerts were a part of a special two-day event for Harry Styles birthday. Harry has been on tour for the last few years and after these concerts he continued his tour in other countries. This two-day event was a part of his ‘Love on Tour’ which meant he sang the same setlist as the shows before this.
visitcalifornia.com
Exploring the Inland Empire
The Inland Empire is such a hidden gem, many of its own residents don’t even realize it. The Southern California region that encompasses both Riverside and San Bernardino counties “is an oasis...of desert, mountains, lakes—so many incredible things,” says Joel Greene, host of the show Inland Empire Explorer. “I love it when we do a feature on something, and people say, ‘I've lived in this city for X amount of years and I had no idea that that existed.’ All of our content is based on viewers telling us where to go, so we get surprised all the time as well.”
redlandscommunitynews.com
Cuca’s draws a crowd after being closed for six months
Little Cuca’s, the Redlands location of the Cuca’s Mexican walk-up restaurant on East State Street off Redlands Boulevard officially re-opened its windows for service last Friday. The site has undergone extensive remodeling internally to the building, which included updates to the back of the building, the addition of...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from San Diego to Palm Springs
The glitzy resort city of Palm Springs is a fabulous standalone destination but hop off the highway and you can turn the drive from San Diego into an unforgettable short road trip. Packed full of charming small towns, stunning wine country and endless views of unspoilt forests and mountains, this route is a real visual feast.
Hot air balloon flies too close to I-10, makes hard landing
A hot air balloon made a close landing on the Interstate 10 freeway at the Monroe exit in Indio Wednesday evening. A viewer sent in video of the balloon just barely making it over the freeway. Another video shows the balloon's basket tipping over with people inside as it made a hard landing. The viewer The post Hot air balloon flies too close to I-10, makes hard landing appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs Homeless Encampment Near Walmart To Be Cleared
“It’s gone from 18 to 25,” Local Gregory Ellis said last week. “Then as I’m driving my daughter [to school], there’s up to 34 tents now.”. Just last week, tents were seen lining the street on Crossley Rd. But as of Tuesday, what used to...
4newsplus.com
Historic Camp Cajon: A Rest Stop For Weary Travelers Driving to California
The beauty of the Cajon Pass made it a perfect roadside rest area for early motorists in 1920. The site was ideal for an all-inclusive campground with tables, firepits, and bathrooms. Even better, Route 66 would soon provide plenty of an audience for this type of recreation. Such was the...
z1077fm.com
Operation Dust Devil Week 7 – King of Hammers patrolled, 5,000 off-roaders contacted
As Operation Dust Devil entered its 7th week, San Bernardino Sheriff Deputies patrolled Victorville, Hesperia, Juniper Flat, Phelan and Apple Valley – issuing 26 California Vehicle Code Violations, 18 California Penal Code violations, and one county code enforcement citation. Three of the vehicles towed were quads being driven on the roadway in the town of Apple Valley.
gosbcta.com
Measure Impact: SR 210 Lane Addition / Base Line Interchange Project
When construction began on the SR 210 Lane Addition/Base Line Interchange Project in February 2020, in the cities of San Bernardino, Highland, Redlands, and parts of unincorporated San Bernardino County, it was hailed as a milestone for improving connectivity across one of the fastest-growing population and economic centers in California. With its summer 2023 completion date nearing, the project is about to deliver on that promise for one of the fastest growing regions in the United States.
Verdict reached in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial
A jury has reached a verdict in the quadruple murder retrial for Jose Larin Garcia, an official with Riverside County District Attorney's office confirmed Monday. He's accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury. In the first trial, the jury deliberated for a total of The post Verdict reached in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial appeared first on KESQ.
OnlyInYourState
The Stunning Airbnb In Southern California With A Saloon That Used To Be A Film Set
If you’ve ever dreamed of being in a Western movie, get a group of friends together and head to Pioneertown to stay at this Wild West Southern California vacation rental. The surrounding small town was originally built as a film set by famous actors and investors in the 1940s, including Roy Rogers and Gene Autry, and there have been many movies shot here. Today, the 17-acre location is a unique place to stay in Southern California that you will never forget!
Suspect in murder of missing Desert Hot Springs man to stand trial
A La Quinta man will be arraigned next week on a murder charge stemming from the shooting death of a 20-year-old man whose body was found in the open desert of Desert Hot Springs. At the end of a preliminary hearing Monday, Riverside County Superior Court Judge Edward Forstenzer ruled there was sufficient evidence to The post Suspect in murder of missing Desert Hot Springs man to stand trial appeared first on KESQ.
Body found on San Bernardino County hiking trail
Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered on a San Bernardino County hiking trail on Wednesday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The body was found by a hiker on the Etiwanda Falls trailhead in the North Etiwanda Preserve in Rancho […]
YAHOO!
Operation Consequences target Adelanto, Victorville, Palm Springs
The latest week of Operation Consequences by sheriff’s officials included search warrants, a dozen felony arrests, and seizing of firearms and illegal drugs. The targeted crime suppression operations by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials, for one week ending Feb. 2, took place at various locations, including Riverside County.
foxla.com
LA teen arrested for allegedly shooting Rancho Cucamonga gas station worker
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - An 18-year-old man from Los Angeles was arrested Monday for allegedly shooting a gas station attendant in Rancho Cucamonga, officials announced. Royell Richard was arrested Monday on suspicion of attempted murder, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The shooting happened back on Friday, Feb....
foxla.com
Inland Empire junior high school students sickened after ingesting marijuana gummies
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department launched an investigation and detectives are working to determine the junior high school student who was responsible for bringing gummy bears that contained cannabis to campus in Rancho Cucamonga. Sheriff's officials said on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 2,...
Cathedral City man faces penalty phase in quadruple murder retrial
A Cathedral City man who was convicted earlier this week of murdering four people in Palm Springs four years ago is now in the penalty phase of his trial. The same jury that found Jose Larin Garcia guilty on all counts will soon decide whether he should be sentenced to death. The penalty phase began The post Cathedral City man faces penalty phase in quadruple murder retrial appeared first on KESQ.
Two women convicted of killing casino visitor during robbery
Two women who robbed and fatally assaulted a senior at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula were convicted today of first-degree murder and other offenses.
48-year-old Morongo Valley woman reported missing
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept. is asking for the community's help in finding a woman who went missing in the Morongo Basin area over the weekend. Jessica Almendarez, 48, was reported missing on Sunday, Feb 5. Authorities said that at around 11 p.m., Almendarez left her residence on foot. She lives in the 48900 The post 48-year-old Morongo Valley woman reported missing appeared first on KESQ.
2 hospitalized after crashing into train in San Bernardino
Two people are in critical condition after crashing into a Metrolink train in San Bernardino on Wednesday. The collision happened on Rancho Avenue as the victims drove their pickup truck across the railroad tracks, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Over 30 passengers were aboard the train during the crash, police said. Images from […]
