The Inland Empire is such a hidden gem, many of its own residents don’t even realize it. The Southern California region that encompasses both Riverside and San Bernardino counties “is an oasis...of desert, mountains, lakes—so many incredible things,” says Joel Greene, host of the show Inland Empire Explorer. “I love it when we do a feature on something, and people say, ‘I've lived in this city for X amount of years and I had no idea that that existed.’ All of our content is based on viewers telling us where to go, so we get surprised all the time as well.”

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO