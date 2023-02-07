‘Owners are devastated’: Humane agents hope to feed, rescue pets left during East Palestine evacuation

Read full article on original website
Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State earns 18-6 win against Robert Morris in season openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
Rescuers help mom, 2 children escape from burning home in Salem
A neighbor and passersby helped a 2-year-old boy and his mother escape flames consuming their Salem home Friday morning, and firefighters rescued a 9-year-old boy from a bedroom. Neighbor Christina Shaner was alerted by a horn honking outside while she was working from home. She threw on a pair of...
WFMJ.com
East Palestine residents within mile of derailment allowed to pick up or feed pets
Many pet owners who live within one mile of ground zero where the train derailment and crash happened, have been upset since they have not been allowed to go back to their homes to check on their pets. But today folks were grateful telling WFMJ News the National Guard Members...
Local hotel making an exception for train derailment evacuees
Some evacuees from the East Palestine train derailment are staying in a hotel in Boardman while they wait for the go-ahead to return home.
Police warn of person going door to door in East Palestine
A warning from East Palestine Police. Someone is walking around town promising money and potentially getting personal information.
Reward to find person who left Hamlin the puppy to die raises to $2,000
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) - Once injured, emaciated and abandoned, the dog now known as Hamlin is getting better and better. "He's busy, he wants to play. He's very loud, he's found his voice," shelter manager Cailin Rankin said. When we first met him in January, his ribs were prominent on his little frame and he was barely able to walk.Now, even on his paw-print cast, Hamlin is hitting his stride, gaining weight -- about 5 pounds -- and picking up hobbies like sniffing every inch of everything and cuddling. Lots of cuddling."Knowing that he was so close to not even having...
East Palestine pets taken in by humane society when residents forced to evacuate derailment site
It’s all hands on deck at the Columbiana County Humane Society, where it’s near capacity with pets from East Palestine, Ohio.
Some in East Palestine struggling to adjust back to normal
Even as people return to East Palestine, mental health experts say it's OK to like things are still far from normal.
Ohio woman who faces charges for leaving 30 pets to die gets orders from judge
Christine Edgar, formerly of Barton, appeared in court today, facing three counts of abandonment and three counts of cruelty. Edgar allegedly moved out of her Main Street, Barton, home in 2016, leaving pets behind with no care. Humane agents from Belmont County Hoof & Paw who were recently called to the scene discovered the remains […]
Health concerns mounting as animals become sick after train derailment
Health concerns are growing in East Palestine as reports rise of animals getting sick and some even dying. The train derailment is causing struggles not just for the animals, but their owners as well.
WYTV.com
Hometown Hero giving animals second chance on life
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — This week’s Hometown Hero goes to an organization that gives animals a second chance at life. Some of these animals come from dilapidated conditions, and it’s this organizations job to save them and treat them. Animal Charity of Ohio, located on Market Street...
Ohio dog born deaf went from being abandoned to being rescued and taught sign language
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Scotty the Boxer dog was discovered abandoned on Kirkland Hill Road, off Pipe Creek Road in Belmont County, according to officials from Belmont County Hoof & Paw. They say when they rescued him, Scotty was suffering from Lyme Disease, coccidiosis and hookworm. Neighbors said he’d been left behind when his owners […]
North Lima woman finds chickens dead Tuesday, questions chemical release from train
People across the Mahoning Valley -- including those who live in Mahoning and Trumbull counties -- reported smelling chlorine after Monday's controlled release in East Palestine. Officials said it wasn't dangerous, but one North Lima woman is skeptical about that statement.
Popular cookie chain coming to Boardman
A cookie chain store with locations throughout Ohio is coming to Boardman.
Not devastating, it was an accident, auto dealer says of East Palestine train derailment
The train derailment was an experience it will never forget.
WFMJ.com
Mother gives birth to baby boy in ambulance on her way to hospital in Boardman
A mother from Youngstown gave birth to her baby boy while on route to a local hospital Wednesday evening. According to Emergency Medical Transport CEO, Ken Joseph, a 911 call came in around 6:30 p.m. from a nine-year-old child that her mother was in labor. Ambulances arrived on scene shortly...
‘Doors of hell were open,’ chief says of train fire in East Palestine
We're getting one of our first accounts from one of those on the scene of Friday's huge train derailment and fire in East Palestine.
Woman jailed for leaving dog in closet to die asks for early release from jail
A woman sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to leaving a dog in a closet to die while she went on vacation has asked for an early release from the Mahoning County jail.
Residents, staff of East Palestine nursing home staying at Monaca hotel after train derailment
They are making the most out of the situation.
'Everyone was affected by this': Residents outside evacuation zone in East Palestine frustrated to be excluded in reimbursement payment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — It's been two days since officials gave the all clear for residents to return to their homes in East Palestine following the fiery train derailment last week. "We could just smell the chemical smell coming inside our house," said resident Reegan Parker. As the effects...
Erin Brokovich talks about East Palestine train derailment
Consumer advocate Erin Brockovich talked with our sister network NEWSNATION about the events unfolding in East Palestine following last week's train derailment and the controlled release of vinyl chloride.
