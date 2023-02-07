Read full article on original website
Related
rigzone.com
INEOS Inovyn And Stakraft Renew Renewable Power Supply Deals
INEOS Inovyn and Statkraft have signed two new renewable power supply deals for the former's Norwegian assets. — INEOS Inovyn has secured renewable power supply for its Rafnes and Porsgrunn sites in Norway by signing two new power agreements with Statkraft. The two deals mean the long-standing partnership between the two companies in Norway gets an extension.
rigzone.com
PAO Novatek Issues Notice of Intended Delisting from LSE
PAO Novatek has issued a notice of intended delisting from the London Stock Exchange. “In connection with the actual suspension of trading of the company’s depositary receipts from 3 March 2022, [PAO Novatek] hereby notifies of its request to the UK Financial Conduct Authority to cancel the listing of the company’s global depositary receipts issued under Regulation S, ISIN US6698881090 and a request to the London Stock Exchange to cancel the GDRs admission to trading on the LSE Main Market,” the company said in a statement posted on its website on February 7.
rigzone.com
Equinor Makes Oil, Gas Find Close to Troll
Equinor has announced that it has made an oil and gas discovery close to the Troll field in the North Sea. The size of the discovery, which was dubbed Røver Sør, is between 17 and 47 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent, according to preliminary estimates, Equinor highlighted in a statement posted on its website. The company pointed out that the two exploration wells of the find were drilled by the Transocean Spitsbergen rig.
rigzone.com
Green Hydrogen Production Growth Could Lead To Iridium Shortage
The latest projection for green hydrogen production by 2030 is 24 million tons from 212 GW of electrolyzers, fueled by the latest round of incentives. — The latest projection for green hydrogen production by 2030 is 24 million tons from 212 GW of electrolyzers, fueled by the latest round of incentives.
Comments / 0