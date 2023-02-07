ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

Full Closure Scheduled On Long Island Expressway

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xNzYT_0kfeaOSK00

Scheduled roadwork on the Long Island Expressway could spell delays for drivers this week.

The eastbound lanes of I-495 are set to close from 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 to 5 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, near Commack Road in the Town of Huntington, according to the Department of Transportation.

In the meantime, traffic will be detoured onto the South Service Road.

Transportation officials said the closure will allow road crews to complete scheduled bridge work.

Drivers were urged to slow down through the stretch and reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Girl, 8, breaks leg in Long Island hit-and-run: Nassau PD

VALLEY STREAM, NY (PIX11) — An 8-year-old girl broke a leg in a Valley Stream hit-and-run collision on Sunday afternoon, police said. She was playing in the alleyway behind a home on Dartmouth Street when an SUV driver hit her, then fled the scene around 1:35 p.m., Nassau County officials said. The girl was taken […]
VALLEY STREAM, NY
Daily Voice

18-Year-Old Driver Ejected, Seriously Hurt In Route 287 Crash

An 18-year-old driver from Rockaway was seriously hurt in a crash on Route 287 overnight in Somerset County, authorities said. Kamil D. Nowak was heading south in the express lanes when his Infiniti ran off the road to the left and struck multiple trees around 1:25 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 in Bridgewater, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
fireislandnews.com

SCPD Drill as Seen from Watch Hill

The network of volunteer fire departments and EMT rescue services on Fire Island are bound by the common thread which is the medevac unit of Suffolk County Police Department. These fearless men and women get people in need off Fire Island quickly when every second counts and delivers them to area hospitals equipped to give them the best of care. Of course training drills are a necessary component to deal with the tricky barrier island terrain and regular Fire Island News contributor Ted Steffensen was lucky enough to see them in action over at Watch Hill. This footage captures a rare glimpse into the world of these essential first responders. Countless lives have been saved due to their courage.
CBS New York

Caught on video: LI boat explodes in fiery blaze

ISLIP, N.Y. -- A Suffolk County man suffered serious burns when his boat exploded Thursday night in a canal.Surveillance video shows the dramatic moment a sailboat bursts into flames, debris flying everywhere, while the owner was on board."I heard a loud boom, explosion, sounded like a bomb," said a witness named Gus, whose yacht was docked nearby. "Boom, echoed off the building. My ears were ringing."He called 911."I came outside. I heard him yelling for help," Gus said.Fire officials say when emergency crews arrived, 44-year old Scott Murray was trapped in the cabin of the boat, underneath debris.He had broken bones...
ISLIP, NY
fox5ny.com

BMW driver dead after going into water on Long Island

NEW YORK - The driver of a new luxury SUV died after their vehicle went into the water. The Nassau County Police Department got a call just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday of a white object floating in the water at 175 Roslyn West Shore Road in Port Washington. Police...
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
pix11.com

Man found dead inside BMW floating in water off Long Island, police say

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was found dead inside a BMW that was floating in the water off Long Island, police said. Witnesses spotted a white object floating in the water on Wednesday at 175 Roslyn West Shore Rd. and called the police around 3:10 p.m., according to police officials. The white object turned out to be a BMW vehicle. It is unclear how the vehicle ended up in the water.
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
476K+
Followers
66K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy