Putnam County, NY

Northern Westchester Man Strangles Woman, Violates Restraining Order In Hudson Valley: Police

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

A man from Northern Westchester faces charges after violating a restraining order against a woman he allegedly strangled in Putnam County, authorities said.

Peekskill resident Dany Villa-Carchipulla was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 2 at his residence for the violations, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Villa-Carchipulla was ordered to stay away from the victim after an incident that happened in Garrison in November 2022, after which he was also charged with strangulation and endangering the welfare of a child.

Since then, Villa-Carchipulla allegedly violated the order of protection by messaging the victim over 900 times, as well as calling her more than 25 times. He also showed up at her residence more than once, Captain Michael Grossi said.

Villa-Carchipulla is now charged with four counts of second-degree criminal contempt for violating the order of protection and was arraigned in Putnam Valley Court. He is now being held in Putnam County Correctional Facility on a $5,000 bond or $2,500 cash.

The victim who Villa-Carchipulla was ordered to stay away from has been helped by domestic violence advocates, Grossi said.

Comments / 7

rapper Tee Berkulosis
3d ago

He be out in 2 days tops w this bail reform yo. Ain’t mean a thing to violate anything any more. Criminals be on top now

Reply
4
Andre Le blanc
4d ago

Restraining orders only stop people who have something to lose. Otherwise, it's only a piece of paper.

Reply
6
Damon De Maio
4d ago

Violated 900+ times? WTH? Jail time! Are they going to wait until the victim is DEAD to take this seriously?

Reply
3
