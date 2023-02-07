ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

St. Francis Dam Tours Return After Three-Year Hiatus

By Andrew Menjivar
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eputy_0kfeZjBe00

The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society announces the return of St. Francis Dam tours to commemorate the 95th anniversary of the second-worst disaster in California history.

After a three-year hiatus, the group is set to return its “renowned” St. Francis Dam lecture and a bus and hike tour at the original dam site in San Francisquito Canyon on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The short presentation is scheduled to be hosted in Room 258 at the University Center on the College of the Canyons campus.

The lecture is anticipated to be presented by Dr. Alan Pollack, the President of the SCV Historical Society, and Dianne Erskine-Hellrigel, the Vice President of the St. Francis Dam Disaster National Memorial Foundation.

After the presentation, two buses with speakers familiar with the disaster’s history, including Frank Rock and Ann Stansell, are set to take participants into San Francisquito Canyon, narrating at essential points of interest to the disaster, according to Historical Society officials.

Water and snacks are anticipated to be provided. Hikers are encouraged to wear long pants, long sleeves, hiking boots, a hat and sunscreen.

For more information on the event click here .

Do you have a news tip? Call us at (661) 298-1220, or send an email to news@hometownstation.com. Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox. Report a typo or error, email Corrections@hometownstation.com

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFmZ6_0kfeZjBe00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD

Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country. The Orange County Register reported that these groups are often comprised of Chilean or Colombian nationals who operate as “‘Lanzas Internacionales,’ or international thieves in the […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Ask Brien – Economic/Community Development With Hollie Stalder – February 9, 2023

Hosts: Peter Bronstein, Traci DeForge Guests: Hollie Stalder Topic: Economic/Community Development With Hollie Stalder Ask Brien – Economic/Community Development With Hollie Stalder  – February 9, 2023 Welcome to Ask Brien, the show with the answers to all your business questions! On today’s episode, Peter and Traci welcome in special guest Hollie Stalder! Hollie’s background is ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

SCV Education Foundation To Host 1st Annual Sweet Side Of Education Chocolate Walk

The SCV Education Foundation announced its 1st Annual Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk in May for public school literary programs. This event hopes to bring together chocolate lovers and enthusiasts on Main Street in Santa Clarita and nearby for the chance to sample a variety of chocolates and chocolate-inspired treats at participating businesses. Proceeds ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
The Malibu Times

City of Malibu issues citation to Aviator Nation Dreamland for unpermitted ‘Zuma Cars & Coffee’ event

While factors such as the Woolsey Fire and the COVID-19 pandemic take part in the challenges of organizing events in Malibu, events, in general, have been hard to come by.   On Sunday, Jan. 22, an automotive event, “Zuma Cars and Coffee,” took place at Aviator Nation Dreamland, the restaurant and events venue in Malibu. And […] The post City of Malibu issues citation to Aviator Nation Dreamland for unpermitted ‘Zuma Cars & Coffee’ event appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Real Estate and Other Stuff – Panic Sellers Turning To Open Door And Tech Industry Reeling– February 10, 2023

Hosts: Phil Nordella, Taylor Williams-Moniz Topic: Panic Sellers Turning To Open Door And Tech Industry Reeling Real Estate and Other Stuff – Panic Sellers Turning To Open Door And Tech Industry Reeling– February 10, 2023 Today on Real Estate and Other Stuff, it is Phil and Taylor discuss home sellers turning to Open Door, firings ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California gave Teslas to an isolated farmworker community. Why did the cars vanish overnight?

This story is part of the Central Valley News Collaborative — a bilingual, community journalism project funded by the Central Valley Community Foundation and with technology and training support from Microsoft Corp. The collaboration includes The Fresno Bee, Valley Public Radio, Vida en el Valle, Radio Bilingüe and the Institute for Media & Public Trust at Fresno State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

9 Quirky Facts About Southern California That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate

So, you think you know Southern California? Well, we love nothing more than to surprise you with interesting things and fun facts that you never knew. Speaking of the latter, here are some quirky facts about Southern California that even locals might think we made up, but trust us, it is all true.
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Los Angeles County, CA
2K+
Followers
837
Post
467K+
Views
ABOUT

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220 is like no other radio station. We are hyperlocal. We focus on the 300,000+ residents who live in Santa Clarita and deliver breaking news, traffic updates, sports, features and more that matter to our fellow residents.

 https://www.hometownstation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy