St. Francis Dam Tours Return After Three-Year Hiatus

The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society announces the return of St. Francis Dam tours to commemorate the 95th anniversary of the second-worst disaster in California history.

After a three-year hiatus, the group is set to return its “renowned” St. Francis Dam lecture and a bus and hike tour at the original dam site in San Francisquito Canyon on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The short presentation is scheduled to be hosted in Room 258 at the University Center on the College of the Canyons campus.

The lecture is anticipated to be presented by Dr. Alan Pollack, the President of the SCV Historical Society, and Dianne Erskine-Hellrigel, the Vice President of the St. Francis Dam Disaster National Memorial Foundation.

After the presentation, two buses with speakers familiar with the disaster’s history, including Frank Rock and Ann Stansell, are set to take participants into San Francisquito Canyon, narrating at essential points of interest to the disaster, according to Historical Society officials.

Water and snacks are anticipated to be provided. Hikers are encouraged to wear long pants, long sleeves, hiking boots, a hat and sunscreen.

For more information on the event click here .

