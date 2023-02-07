Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Delaware - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerRehoboth Beach, DE
Interactive Life-Size Dinosaur Experience Coming to Pennsylvania this MonthTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Related
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
petpress.net
Top 10 Best Toy Dog Breeds for Companionship and Loyalty
Toy dog breeds are a type of small-sized companion dogs that have been selectively bred over centuries to be ideal companions for humans. These pint-sized pups come in all shapes and sizes and make perfect lapdogs due to their low energy levels and friendly temperaments. Toy dog breeds are also...
Care for Caregivers - Three Best Practices
Being a caregiver is a huge psychological and physical challenge for many employees, but there are several important strategies that companies can use to lessen the impact and keep people productive and focused while at work. With the right support elements in place, caregivers can thrive, and companies can boost their retention rates too.
physiciansweekly.com
Emerging Treatments for Opioid Use Disorder: Clinical Trial Design Challenges & Opportunities
The following is a summary of “Clinical Trial Design Challenges and Opportunities for Emerging Treatments for Opioid Use Disorder,” published in the November 2022 issue of Psychiatry by Kiluk, et al. To address the ongoing opioid pandemic and enduring obstacles to current OUD therapies that target the endogenous...
KevinMD.com
Women should be allowed to exercise autonomy with regard to their bodies and their medical care
When I walked into the ultrasound room, I immediately noticed the patient’s red-rimmed eyes and cloud of mussed-up brown hair. My eyes tracked the defeated curve of her back and its stark contrast to the sterile environment of the obstetrics and gynecology exam room, with its muted grey and blue tones. A forty-year-old woman, she had used in-vitro fertilization to become pregnant because she wanted her toddler son to have a sibling. She had come to terms with the arduous process of in-vitro fertilization. Still, she had not anticipated the severe nausea and vomiting that greeted her during her early pregnancy, deciding to take root and become a permanent fixture through a diagnosis of hyperemesis gravidarum. A once healthy, physically fit woman, she had lost ten pounds during her pregnancy and now got weak standing up for any extended period of time. Despite all of her suffering, this patient had dearly wanted both this pregnancy and this baby. Even though she was fortified by the hopeful promise of a new family member and a sibling for her son, she still expressed feelings of misery and resentment.
pharmacist.com
CDC releases new pain management guidelines, advocating tailored care for patients
CDC’s updated guidelines on pain management are “a step in the right direction,” said Chris Herndon, PharmD, BCACP, FASHP, FCCP. Most pain experts, like Herndon, are pleased with the new guidance, which covers acute, subacute, and chronic pain, and replaces the controversial 2016 CDC opioid guideline for chronic pain.
verywellhealth.com
Naproxen vs. Ibuprofen: Which Should You Take for Pain?
Both medications are effective, but their length of effectiveness varies. When pain hits, whether from arthritis, menstrual cramps or muscle strains, you want fast and effective pain relief. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or NSAIDs, are the most common tools for over-the-counter pain relief. Naproxen (Aleve) and Ibuprofen (Advil or Motrin) are two common NSAIDs that are both effective for relieving pain. Naproxen is longer lasting, while ibuprofen often provides faster pain relief.
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
Before you toss expired COVID-19 tests ...
Did you know? The expiration date on your at-home COVID-19 tests may have been extended by the manufacturer. To check, go to covidtests.gov. There you can find a table listing specific brand names and types (including photos), and read up on what the Food and Drug Administration is recommending. If...
beckersdental.com
New legislation seeks to expand coverage of medically necessary dental care under Medicare
U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., introduced a bill that would provide Medicare beneficiaries additional coverage for medically necessary dental services. The Medicare Medically Necessary Dental Care Act would provide coverage for Medicare part B patients requiring dental services in conjunction with prosthetic heart valve replacement and organ transplantation as well as cancer diagnoses of the head or neck, lymphoma and leukemia.
Chemicals found in shampoo can increase women’s risk of diabetes
Phthalates are even added to fragrances to help the scent last longer on the skin. The post Chemicals found in shampoo can increase women’s risk of diabetes appeared first on Talker.
DVM 360
Get MotiVETed celebrates 1 year of its Veterinary Burnout P.R.E.P Certification Program
Certification program incorporates robust and evidence-based training that offers practical ways for any veterinary professional to cultivate well-being. Content submitted by Get MotiVETed, a dvm360® Strategic Alliance Partner. Get MotiVETed LLC is celebrating 1 year of its Veterinary Burnout P.R.E.P Certification Program! A training program designed for preventing and...
WebMD
Three Wild Technologies About to Change Health Care
Star Trek. I was dazzled by the space travel, sure, but also the medical technology. A handheld “tricorder” detected diseases, while an intramuscular injector (“hypospray”) could treat them. Sickbay “biobeds” came with real-time health monitors that looked futuristic at the time but seem primitive today.
pupvine.com
19 Brachycephalic Dog Breeds: Dogs With Serious Health Issues
How far are we willing to go with the Brachycephalic dog breeds? Does it really matter how cute we think they are compared to their health?. Imagine a trend where a man or a woman is considered attractive only if they cannot breathe through their nose, but the mouth, and if they have to choke and gasp for air every few minutes because the tissue surrounding the larynx is so thick that it prevents normal breathing.
My life and problems with activities of daily living
As a senior of 70 odd years, the lifestyles dynamics are changing. Is this happening to you? Since I’ve had so many surgeries and have been left with many difficulties, the activities of daily living, have become near impossible. I need help, daily. Food prep is difficult, cutting vegetables is nearly impractical on most days. Baking can be hard, as I can’t lift my expensive mixer and somehow one of my hand mixer blades has disappeared. I don’t have the strength to stir anything by hand. Wrists and hands/ fingers are too damaged or misaligned. Getting in and out of the shower can be treacherous, it’s a tub, which I’ve had a handrail installed, but it’s still hard to navigate the tub sides ,due to hips and knees. Dressing is a challenge. With my shoulder replacement on my dominant side, I can not reach behind to put my arm in a sleeve . I try to remember to put bad arm in first, but habits are hard to break. Buttoning jeans, because of fingers etc. requires a device. Holding on to the device is another ongoing issue. Which brings me to buttoning blouses, again, a device that sometimes fit the buttons and sometimes not. Off the article goes to goodwill, if I can’t work the closures.
3printr.com
US students practice surgery on 3D-printed bodies
Faced with rising monetary and environmental costs of obtaining, transporting and storing cadavers for teaching purposes, two University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) neurosurgeons believed there had to be a better, “greener” way. Glenn Pait, M.D., director of the Jackson T. Stephens Spine & Neurosciences Institute and...
MedicalXpress
Marketing study of sickle cell patients looks at effects of racism on the adoption of innovative therapies
A recent study by University of Illinois Chicago researchers in the College of Business Administration analyzed how the experiences of racism and discrimination in health care significantly affect the adoption of innovative medical technology like gene therapies and the gene editing tool CRISPR. The study, "In the Back of the...
Wearable button allows doctors to monitor discharged hospital patients remotely
Created by Colorado-based BioIntelliSense, it can measure over 20 vital early signs of illness, including patients' heart rate, skin temperature, respiratory rate and other symptomatic data.
DVM 360
The tooth, the whole tooth, and nothing but the tooth!
A letter from Adam Christman, DVM, MBA to highlight National Pet Dental Health Month. I know I’m not alone on this. Discussing dental treatments with pet owners can be frustrating. You can’t help feeling as if you’ve turned into a salesperson. Sometimes, the discussion becomes a bartering session. Does this sound familiar? You may see clients squirm in their chair or hear them grumble after reviewing the plan. My takeaway from these consultations is that clients truly want to have their pets’ teeth professionally cleaned. They know its importance and why it’s recommended. But some have trepidations about general anesthesia. Once you and your team have educated them, they will enjoy peace of mind.
McKnight's
Pay good providers more to care for dementia patients, researchers urge
Policymakers should consider incentivizing nursing homes to take patients with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias (ARDR) argue the authors of a new study that finds such patients currently are more likely to enter low-quality facilities after a hospital stay. Patients with dementia were more frequently admitted to larger skilled...
mcknightshomecare.com
SYNERGY Home Care strengthens referral network with new concierge service
SYNERGY Home Care and its more than 200 franchisees rolled out a new concierge service Monday to ease patient transition from acute care to home. SYNERGY’s ConciergeCare offers a variety of services including transportation, medication reminders, light housekeeping, meal preparation and grocery shopping. As part of the service, the company will offer a variety of packages and prices depending on the needs of the patient.
Comments / 0