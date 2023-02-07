ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs7.com

Texas DPS investigating fatal crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, on February 09, 2023, at 7:18 pm, there was a fatal crash in Martin County that took place on State Highway 349, just 6 miles north of Midland. The investigation determined that Darren Dean Anthony, 58, of Midland, Texas, was traveling...
MARTIN COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Search underway for family of Texas teen with special needs found alone

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is searching for the family of a special needs teenager who was found wandering alone last month. Police said the boy was found walking in an alley by himself in a neighborhood near Midland College on Jan. 29. According to police, he is non-verbal and believed to be between the ages of 13 and 17 years old.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland City Councilmember facing break-in accusations

MIDLAND, Texas — City Councilman Dan Corrales is being accused of breaking into a City Services Department. The group who obtained and released city emails regarding Corrales calls themselves Texas Corruption Watch. The incident in question happened in November of 2022. According to the released emails, Corrales was looking...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

1 person confirmed dead in Odessa crash

ODESSA, Texas — A three-vehicle crash in Odessa Wednesday night left one person dead. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, preliminary information revealed that Joseph Richard Autry, 37, of Odessa was driving a Kenworth truck southbound on Loop 338. He was stopped at the red light at the intersection of 8th Street.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Pedestrian death leads to MPD roadside safety discussion

Midland, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland police continue their investigation after a man was found dead on an I-20 service road, believed to be the victim of a hit-and-run accident. In the meantime, the MPD is offering advice to West Texas motorists on how to stay safe when an emergency requires them to pull over. “If […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Downtown Odessa opening new sports bar tavern

ODESSA, Texas — NewsWest 9 has been following the latest developments in downtown Odessa and the city's plans to modernize the area. Now, one business is close to becoming a part of the new change. On Thursday, the Odessa Development Corporation held a meeting that granted a fire system...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Over 2,000 customers in Ector County without power

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: As of 3:30 a.m., there are no more power outages reported in both Ector and Midland Counties according to Oncor. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- As of 10 p.m., 731 customers still didn't have power in Ector County, while Midland County was down to four customers. The estimated...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Midlander set to begin filming movie in West Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland Lee graduate has written a film about domestic abuse that begins filming in Midland-Odessa this spring. This project is personal for Drafus Andrews because the film “Closure” is about his mother. A three-sport athlete at Lee, he was also involved in the...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa man arrested in connection with a string of auto burglaries

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, An Odessa man has been arrested in connection with a string of auto burglaries he committed during the early morning hours of February 6, 2023. The burglaries occurred in the area of Pine Leaf and Ratliff Ridge, Lawndale community. Nathan...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Four car crash kills Odessa man

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a crash involving four cars, killed a 33-year-old man on Wednesday. Texas DPS says that a semi-truck was stopped at the traffic light on Loop 338 and 8th street when it was hit from behind by a Ram truck.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland Legacy student stabbed, one arrested

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland High School student was arrested Thursday for allegedly stabbing a Legacy High School student. He has been charged with aggravated assault and is set to be booked into the Midland County Detention Center this evening. The incident is being investigated by Midland ISD Police and the Midland Police Department and the […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Pedestrian dies following hit and run crash in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department has identified a man killed Monday evening in a deadly pedestrian/vehicle crash as 51-year-old Lazaro Villafuerte Resendiz, of Cedar Creek, Texas.  The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on February 7 on the north service road near the 1900 block of E Interstate 20, mile marker 137. At the […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Jesus House renovates and extends hours

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After a big renovation, those who need a hot meal once again are getting fed, but that’s not all. Jesus House Odessa reopened its doors and ABC Big 2 got a look inside. The group helps feed the most vulnerable in The Permian Basin, but staff and volunteers wanted to do more […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man dies in deadly four-vehicle crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a victim in a deadly crash that happened Wednesday night as 33-year-old Felipe Oviedo-Castillo, of Odessa. Oviedo-Castillo died at the scene.  According to a crash report, around 7:35 p.m. on February 8, troopers responded to a crash at the intersection of Loop 338 […]
ODESSA, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Long Time Odessa Business Closes Permanently-Find Out What Is Taking It’s Place!

For as long as I can remember, my mother would visit La Casa Verde Nursery in Odessa to get her plants and everything to go with when it was time to plant flowers. If we were making a grocery run in Odessa, you can bet momma was going to stop to grab either something to plant or something that would help her do so. Well, the end of an era has come as I discovered recently that it has permanently closed.
ODESSA, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Mix 97.9 FM

