Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Split on Extra Time Weekend in OdessaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Non-Verbal Boy Found In Texas Remains Unidentified And Online Sleuths Think He Is Florida's Missing Adji DesirThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMidland, TX
Dollar General to Open a new Store in OklahomaBryan DijkhuizenOklahoma State
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through WednesdayNational Weather ForceDallas, TX
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
cbs7.com
Texas DPS investigating fatal crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, on February 09, 2023, at 7:18 pm, there was a fatal crash in Martin County that took place on State Highway 349, just 6 miles north of Midland. The investigation determined that Darren Dean Anthony, 58, of Midland, Texas, was traveling...
Disappearances in Texas: These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people that are missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. These missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
Search underway for family of Texas teen with special needs found alone
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is searching for the family of a special needs teenager who was found wandering alone last month. Police said the boy was found walking in an alley by himself in a neighborhood near Midland College on Jan. 29. According to police, he is non-verbal and believed to be between the ages of 13 and 17 years old.
Midland City Councilmember facing break-in accusations
MIDLAND, Texas — City Councilman Dan Corrales is being accused of breaking into a City Services Department. The group who obtained and released city emails regarding Corrales calls themselves Texas Corruption Watch. The incident in question happened in November of 2022. According to the released emails, Corrales was looking...
1 person confirmed dead in Odessa crash
ODESSA, Texas — A three-vehicle crash in Odessa Wednesday night left one person dead. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, preliminary information revealed that Joseph Richard Autry, 37, of Odessa was driving a Kenworth truck southbound on Loop 338. He was stopped at the red light at the intersection of 8th Street.
Pedestrian death leads to MPD roadside safety discussion
Midland, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland police continue their investigation after a man was found dead on an I-20 service road, believed to be the victim of a hit-and-run accident. In the meantime, the MPD is offering advice to West Texas motorists on how to stay safe when an emergency requires them to pull over. “If […]
Downtown Odessa opening new sports bar tavern
ODESSA, Texas — NewsWest 9 has been following the latest developments in downtown Odessa and the city's plans to modernize the area. Now, one business is close to becoming a part of the new change. On Thursday, the Odessa Development Corporation held a meeting that granted a fire system...
Over 2,000 customers in Ector County without power
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: As of 3:30 a.m., there are no more power outages reported in both Ector and Midland Counties according to Oncor. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- As of 10 p.m., 731 customers still didn't have power in Ector County, while Midland County was down to four customers. The estimated...
Midland man encouraging gun safety after stray bullet hits his trailer
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Midland man is spreading awareness after a stray bullet went through his trailer and caused some major damage. Michael Quinn said he found a stray bullet hit the top of his trailer and that the hole the bullet left let rain seep in and cause a lot of water damage, […]
cbs7.com
Midlander set to begin filming movie in West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland Lee graduate has written a film about domestic abuse that begins filming in Midland-Odessa this spring. This project is personal for Drafus Andrews because the film “Closure” is about his mother. A three-sport athlete at Lee, he was also involved in the...
cbs7.com
Odessa man arrested in connection with a string of auto burglaries
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, An Odessa man has been arrested in connection with a string of auto burglaries he committed during the early morning hours of February 6, 2023. The burglaries occurred in the area of Pine Leaf and Ratliff Ridge, Lawndale community. Nathan...
cbs7.com
Four car crash kills Odessa man
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a crash involving four cars, killed a 33-year-old man on Wednesday. Texas DPS says that a semi-truck was stopped at the traffic light on Loop 338 and 8th street when it was hit from behind by a Ram truck.
Unemployment rates in Midland-Odessa area drop back down to single digits
ODESSA, Texas — During the pandemic the unemployment rates in the Midland-Odessa were quite high. But now, things are looking better according to Workforce Solutions Permian Basin. “About two years ago during the pandemic, you know this area, Midland-Odessa area, Odessa was in the double digits when you talk...
Midland Legacy student stabbed, one arrested
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland High School student was arrested Thursday for allegedly stabbing a Legacy High School student. He has been charged with aggravated assault and is set to be booked into the Midland County Detention Center this evening. The incident is being investigated by Midland ISD Police and the Midland Police Department and the […]
Pedestrian dies following hit and run crash in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department has identified a man killed Monday evening in a deadly pedestrian/vehicle crash as 51-year-old Lazaro Villafuerte Resendiz, of Cedar Creek, Texas. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on February 7 on the north service road near the 1900 block of E Interstate 20, mile marker 137. At the […]
Jesus House renovates and extends hours
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After a big renovation, those who need a hot meal once again are getting fed, but that’s not all. Jesus House Odessa reopened its doors and ABC Big 2 got a look inside. The group helps feed the most vulnerable in The Permian Basin, but staff and volunteers wanted to do more […]
Truck left on blocks after suspect steals all four tires and rims, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Wednesday after a woman found her vehicle on wooden blocks in a hotel parking lot. Bryan Brown, 24, has been charged with Theft of Property, a state jail felony, and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, a third-degree felony. According to an affidavit, around 2:30 a.m. on February […]
What Will It Take For Marijuana To Become Legal in Texas?
What do you think of marijuana aka cannabis being legal here in Midland/Odessa and what would it take for it to happen?. There are a lot of cities and towns in Texas putting cannabis on the ballot in the next election or in the near future, could it be on a ballot here soon?
Odessa man dies in deadly four-vehicle crash
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a victim in a deadly crash that happened Wednesday night as 33-year-old Felipe Oviedo-Castillo, of Odessa. Oviedo-Castillo died at the scene. According to a crash report, around 7:35 p.m. on February 8, troopers responded to a crash at the intersection of Loop 338 […]
Long Time Odessa Business Closes Permanently-Find Out What Is Taking It’s Place!
For as long as I can remember, my mother would visit La Casa Verde Nursery in Odessa to get her plants and everything to go with when it was time to plant flowers. If we were making a grocery run in Odessa, you can bet momma was going to stop to grab either something to plant or something that would help her do so. Well, the end of an era has come as I discovered recently that it has permanently closed.
Mix 97.9 FM
Midland, TX
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mix979fm.com
Comments / 0