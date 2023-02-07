ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dallasexpress.com

Which Local Restaurants Failed Inspection

The Dallas Express is starting a monthly feature examining restaurant inspections in Dallas County — highlighting those who have passed as well as those failing and at risk of closure. With the City’s procedures publicized little — and often difficult to understand even when they are — The People’s...
DALLAS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Man Fights Security Guard, Crosswalk Lady, and a Trash Can in Dallas, Texas

I think the man in this video can really identify with the message in Limp Bizkit's 1999 smash hit "Break Stuff." The video at the bottom of this article opens with a man who appears to be in his 70s facing what looks to be a restaurant judging by the window treatments. A security guard is brandishing something that looks like a can of pepper spray. The man turns around and get's in a fighter's stance for a second or two.
DALLAS, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Meet One Of The Most Honorable Dogs In Texas, Named Kaya

When we think of heroes, it's difficult to not think about those who have served our country. There are so many individuals who have served to protect the freedoms we enjoy. Some have even given the ultimate sacrifice. There will never be enough words to thank these individuals who protected...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

23 Locals Charged with PPP Fraud

Twenty-three people from Texas have been named in a federal indictment for allegations of fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas has charged these individuals with a money laundering conspiracy. The defendants are alleged “to have conspired...
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?

Hot dog fans across Dallas and North Texas were excited when the famous Chicago-based restaurant Portillo's opened its first location in Texas last month. The restaurant's grand opening at The Colony, on 4560 Destination Drive, 20 miles from Downtown Dallas, was met with much fanfare and long lines. The 7,900-square-foot restaurant can seat over 260 guests and has a double-lane drive-thru, but despite the huge capacity, people still report hour-long waits to grab a hot dog.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 300 N Jim Miller Rd

On February 10, 2023, at around 6:00 pm Dallas Police responded to the 300 block of N. Jim Miller Road for a body found in a vacant lot. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found the body of an unknown adult male. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office...
KCEN

Meet the first Black Millionaire in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — The story of Ms. Opal Lee’s neighbor and his mansion on Terrell Avenue in Fort Worth almost sounds like a tall tale. But William Madison McDonald was very much real. He was the first Black millionaire in Texas. “It was huge. It was the...
FORT WORTH, TX
Steven Doyle

Sandwiches in Dallas to Satisfy the Hangries

There is little to make a sandwich wonderful other than fantastic bread, well-thought-out seasonings and spreads, and a filling that should be unsurpassed. When deciding on a list of our favorites it seemed a more daunting task than originally thought. So much more came to mind as the list was settled.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Maren Morris to Headline Hometown of Arlington, Texas at The American Contender Tournament Finals on March 9

ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Joining a full lineup of entertainment at The American Western Weekend March 8-11 at Globe Life Field, Teton Ridge announced today that singer, songwriter Maren Morris will perform live following The American Contender Tournament Finals on Thursday, March 9, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005654/en/ Maren Morris (photo credit Rachel Deeb)
ARLINGTON, TX
dpdbeat.com

Shooting at Harry Hines Boulevard

Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a shooting on Harry Hines Boulevard on January 9, 2023. At approximately 5:50 am, the male suspect in the video and a victim got into an argument inside of a business in the 10000 block of Harry Hines Blvd.
Ash Jurberg

Popular hot chicken store adding four new locations in Dallas

Great news for fans of hot chicken in Dallas with the opening of a new Lucky's Chicken location with more to follow. The hot chicken concept has opened its new venue in Dallas on Lemmon Ave and Oak Lawn Ave. The location used to house an Einstein Bros. Bagel store. It will have an old school retro type feel with "red & white checkered vinyl floors, oak-slat booths, a classic 60's-era aluminum-banded countertop, and vintage opal glass pendant fixtures."
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Face of Facial Plastic Surgery

Voted one of the Best Doctors in Dallas for plastic surgery for the 18th consecutive year, Dr. Benjamin Bassichis continues his devotion to lifelong facial health and beauty at his well-respected, cutting-edge practice, the Advanced Facial Plastic Surgery Center. Dr. Bassichis earned prestigious double board certification in facial plastic and...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Late night crash in Dallas leaves multiple people injured

DALLAS - One person is in critical condition and two others are seriously hurt after a crash in Dallas late Friday night. It happened at about 10 p.m., along Live Oak Road at North Central Expressway, near the Deep Ellum area. The crash involved two small SUVs. Firefighters were needed...
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

CLEAR Alert canceled, Denton County man found safe

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A CLEAR Alert was canceled Friday after a critical missing Denton man was found safe. The Aubrey Police Department said 62-year-old Lee Gills had been found just before noon, but did not say where he was located. Gills was reported reported missing Friday at 9:48 a.m.
AUBREY, TX
