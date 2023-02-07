Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery chain to open third store in Frisco as grocery war heats up in North TexasAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Arlington chef is in the running to become Gordon Ramsay's Next Level ChefKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DArlington, TX
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Enjoy a Chicken Fried Steak at Lucky's Cafe in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Popular hot chicken store adding four new locations in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
dallasexpress.com
Which Local Restaurants Failed Inspection
The Dallas Express is starting a monthly feature examining restaurant inspections in Dallas County — highlighting those who have passed as well as those failing and at risk of closure. With the City’s procedures publicized little — and often difficult to understand even when they are — The People’s...
Man Fights Security Guard, Crosswalk Lady, and a Trash Can in Dallas, Texas
I think the man in this video can really identify with the message in Limp Bizkit's 1999 smash hit "Break Stuff." The video at the bottom of this article opens with a man who appears to be in his 70s facing what looks to be a restaurant judging by the window treatments. A security guard is brandishing something that looks like a can of pepper spray. The man turns around and get's in a fighter's stance for a second or two.
Meet One Of The Most Honorable Dogs In Texas, Named Kaya
When we think of heroes, it's difficult to not think about those who have served our country. There are so many individuals who have served to protect the freedoms we enjoy. Some have even given the ultimate sacrifice. There will never be enough words to thank these individuals who protected...
Legend Has It Terrifying Screams Are Heard Nightly On This Texas Bridge
Scary stories. They are taboo. They are terrifying and yet so satisfying. My entire life I have been prone to listening to and reading about spooky stories, urban legends and ghostly sightings. But I can without a doubt honestly say I have never heard the story of 'the screaming bridge' in Arlington. Just thinking about it sends chills down my spine.
‘Tremendous conflict of interest’ | Texas lawmaker seeks to outlaw caretakers getting clients’ death benefits
ARLINGTON, Texas — In life, Leroy Anderson needed others to care for him. Anderson had the intellect of a 10-year-old. He was also diabetic, schizophrenic and bipolar. He lived in what’s called a group home, here in Dallas. His caretaker was paid by the state. In 2018, the...
dallasexpress.com
23 Locals Charged with PPP Fraud
Twenty-three people from Texas have been named in a federal indictment for allegations of fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas has charged these individuals with a money laundering conspiracy. The defendants are alleged “to have conspired...
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?
Hot dog fans across Dallas and North Texas were excited when the famous Chicago-based restaurant Portillo's opened its first location in Texas last month. The restaurant's grand opening at The Colony, on 4560 Destination Drive, 20 miles from Downtown Dallas, was met with much fanfare and long lines. The 7,900-square-foot restaurant can seat over 260 guests and has a double-lane drive-thru, but despite the huge capacity, people still report hour-long waits to grab a hot dog.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 300 N Jim Miller Rd
On February 10, 2023, at around 6:00 pm Dallas Police responded to the 300 block of N. Jim Miller Road for a body found in a vacant lot. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found the body of an unknown adult male. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office...
Moldy Cheese Served At Texas Middle School Sparks Investigation
An investigation is underway at a Texas middle school after a student consumed moldy cheese.
Meet the first Black Millionaire in Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas — The story of Ms. Opal Lee’s neighbor and his mansion on Terrell Avenue in Fort Worth almost sounds like a tall tale. But William Madison McDonald was very much real. He was the first Black millionaire in Texas. “It was huge. It was the...
Sandwiches in Dallas to Satisfy the Hangries
There is little to make a sandwich wonderful other than fantastic bread, well-thought-out seasonings and spreads, and a filling that should be unsurpassed. When deciding on a list of our favorites it seemed a more daunting task than originally thought. So much more came to mind as the list was settled.
Maren Morris to Headline Hometown of Arlington, Texas at The American Contender Tournament Finals on March 9
ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Joining a full lineup of entertainment at The American Western Weekend March 8-11 at Globe Life Field, Teton Ridge announced today that singer, songwriter Maren Morris will perform live following The American Contender Tournament Finals on Thursday, March 9, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005654/en/ Maren Morris (photo credit Rachel Deeb)
dpdbeat.com
Shooting at Harry Hines Boulevard
Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a shooting on Harry Hines Boulevard on January 9, 2023. At approximately 5:50 am, the male suspect in the video and a victim got into an argument inside of a business in the 10000 block of Harry Hines Blvd.
Popular hot chicken store adding four new locations in Dallas
Great news for fans of hot chicken in Dallas with the opening of a new Lucky's Chicken location with more to follow. The hot chicken concept has opened its new venue in Dallas on Lemmon Ave and Oak Lawn Ave. The location used to house an Einstein Bros. Bagel store. It will have an old school retro type feel with "red & white checkered vinyl floors, oak-slat booths, a classic 60's-era aluminum-banded countertop, and vintage opal glass pendant fixtures."
dmagazine.com
Face of Facial Plastic Surgery
Voted one of the Best Doctors in Dallas for plastic surgery for the 18th consecutive year, Dr. Benjamin Bassichis continues his devotion to lifelong facial health and beauty at his well-respected, cutting-edge practice, the Advanced Facial Plastic Surgery Center. Dr. Bassichis earned prestigious double board certification in facial plastic and...
McKinney ISD announces ice storm makeup days, schedule reminders
Road conditions stayed icy throughout Texas in early February after the state was hit by a weeklong freeze, causing multiple school districts in the area to close. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) McKinney ISD announced plans for making up the four days of classes it lost to an early February statewide ice...
Legendary Restauranteur to Open Loop 9 BBQ in Grand Prairie
Loop 9 BBQ, a new restaurant concept featuring prime brisket and other connoisseur-level barbecued meats, opens to the public March 6, 2023. Loop 9 BBQ will soon be one of the first restaurants to open in Grand Prairie’s growing 172-acre entertainment center, EpicCentral.
fox4news.com
Late night crash in Dallas leaves multiple people injured
DALLAS - One person is in critical condition and two others are seriously hurt after a crash in Dallas late Friday night. It happened at about 10 p.m., along Live Oak Road at North Central Expressway, near the Deep Ellum area. The crash involved two small SUVs. Firefighters were needed...
KXII.com
CLEAR Alert canceled, Denton County man found safe
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A CLEAR Alert was canceled Friday after a critical missing Denton man was found safe. The Aubrey Police Department said 62-year-old Lee Gills had been found just before noon, but did not say where he was located. Gills was reported reported missing Friday at 9:48 a.m.
'Solemn honor': Texas service dog with 250+ Southwest flights takes her final trip home
DALLAS — We're not crying, you're crying. OK, we're all crying after watching this video posted by Southwest Airlines on Tuesday. The Dallas-based airline on Feb. 2 had a very special guest on a Love Field-bound plane: Kaya, a German Shepherd service dog who was taking her final flight.
Mix 97.9 FM
Midland, TX
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mix979fm.com
Comments / 0