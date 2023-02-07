Read full article on original website
NYC schools chancellor to create working group on new class size law, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City Schools Chancellor David C. Banks plans to create a working group of parents, school leaders and others that will share opinions and concerns about a new class size law, according to a report by Chalkbeat. On Wednesday, while testifying during a state budget...
Why Are Black Families Leaving New York City?
Has New York City become too expensive for black families? It seems that black children in particular are becoming less of the population in the communities which had led someone to believe that their families are fleeing the city. When asked directly, the families not only confirm the reason, but they give an explanation for why they chose to leave. The answer is one that New York City has heard more than once.
Escaped Zoo Owl Becomes New York Celebrity
An owl that escaped from the Central Park Zoo after his cage was damaged has become a New York celebrity, watching over parkgoers from above. According to a report by Karen Matthews for the Associated Press, a Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco escaped from the Central Park Zoo on February 2, after somebody damaged his exhibit. After he escaped the zoo, he flew over to the iconic Fifth Avenue to update his style and avoid capture by the New York City Police Department.
‘It’s like a public dump.’ How the remains of formerly enslaved people came to rest beneath a Staten Island strip mall
Ruth Ann Hills, left, and her brother David Thomas. Benjamin Prine's descendants didn’t know about their family ties – or their connection to his enslaver. [ more › ]
Who will step up in fight to save our nation’s oldest free Black settlement?
This is the first story in an ongoing journalistic initiative to rally the community and the country around a critical, but endangered, historical site: Sandy Ground, the nation's oldest free Black settlement still inhabited by descendants of its pioneers. Launched during Black History Month, the work will shine a spotlight on the site’s rich past and urgent needs as its historians seek to pass the torch of preservation to a new generation.
Going ‘above and beyond’: 2 Staten Island educators honored with Patrick F. Daly Award
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two Staten Island educators received a prestigious honor for their positive impact on local students. John K. Boyle, principal of Totten Intermediate School (I.S. 34) in Tottenville, and Lisa Friscia, a K-5 English as a New Language teacher at PS 39 in South Beach, were the recipients of this year’s Patrick F. Daly Award. The pair were honored during a ceremony hosted by Borough President Vito Fossella at Borough Hall on Tuesday evening.
multihousingnews.com
Inside Coney Island’s Vertical Boardwalk
From top to bottom, this Brooklyn project is a model of green building practices. Here's what makes it unique. The most pressing issue changing the face and structure of the built environment is the need to build sustainably, the absolute necessity to create buildings that have very low or zero carbon offsets, and use energy- and water-efficient technologies. So experts in the industry are coming up with or reinventing building methods.
nychealthandhospitals.org
NYC Health + Hospitals Announces New Initiative to Increase Physician Diversity
MOSAIC, Medical Opportunities for Students and Aspiring Inclusive Clinicians, will work with students from middle school to graduate medical education, as well as attending physicians, to increase diversity in medicine. Studies show that patients have better health outcomes when their doctors come from similar backgrounds and cultures. Feb 08, 2023.
Religious group wants to demolish former Advance headquarters, build school and dormitory
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A religious group that purchased the former Staten Island Advance/SILive.com headquarters presented their plans for the location to part of the local community board Tuesday night. Bonnie Rose, a representative for the Law Office of Jay Goldstein, told Community Board 2‘s Land Use Review Committee...
City program brings fresh food to over 1.2M New Yorkers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In 2009, the city introduced the Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (“FRESH”) program to make healthier food options accessible to all New York City residents. The program was implemented following a 2008 study titled “Going to Market.” The study highlighted the shortage of...
tourcounsel.com
The Mall at Bay Plaza | Shopping center in New York City
Bay Plaza Shopping Center is a shopping center on the south side of Co-op City, Bronx, New York City. In addition to various department stores and shops, such as Macy's, JCPenney, Staples, and Old Navy, it has a multiplex movie theater, several restaurants, a fitness club, and some office space. Constructed from 1987 to 1988 by Prestige Properties, the shopping center is located between Bartow and Baychester Avenues, just outside Sections 4 and 5 of Co-op City, on an open lot that was the site of the Freedomland U.S.A. amusement park between 1960 and 1964.
Staten Island students attend mass to mark Catholic Schools Week | In Class column
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — To celebrate the start of Catholic Schools Week, students from a Catholic elementary school on Staten Island recently came together to celebrate during a Sunday mass. Catholic Schools Week is an annual celebration of Catholic education throughout the entire country, typically held the last week...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New York City food desert program spurs grocery store development
A New York City program to incentivize supermarket construction in food deserts has led to the opening of at least 30 of a planned 51 stores. Called Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (FRESH), the 14-year-old Department of City Planning (DCP) initiative has facilitated the opening of new grocery stores in all five New York City boroughs—Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island—that now serve 1.2 million New York consumers, who live within a half-mile of those locations. Another 21 FRESH stores are in the development pipeline and will bring fresh food access to 300,000 more New Yorkers who previously had few green grocer options, DCP reported.
therealdeal.com
No, really, New Yorkers came back: Unraveling Curbed’s rent conspiracy
What if the staggering rent growth in New York City over the past two years was not from tenants returning en masse? What if landlords stowed units off-market to artificially inflate rents?. A Curbed story laid out that theory in late January, raising hackles across real estate Twitter. Author Lane...
NYC middle school dean jumped and stabbed while defending student
NEW YORK, NY – A 29-year-old dean at Brooklyn’s Philippa Schuyler IS 383 in Bushwick, was slashed by a group of students during a fight at the school. The Schuyler administrator was rushing to the aid of a 13-year-old student who was being attacked by a group of students. When he intervened, he was cut with a sharp object by one of the aggressors. The incident happened at around 4 pm on Monday. The administrator was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The student did not sustain any serious injuries, but the suspects remain at The post NYC middle school dean jumped and stabbed while defending student appeared first on Shore News Network.
Early Addition: Some Silicon Valley entrepreneurs are trying to turn Williamsburg into a hub for young ambitious creative types
Because the pink pigeon is dead and so is irony, here are your early links: FDNY infighting, busing migrants to Canada, Pitchfork really goes in on this Italian rock band and more. [ more › ]
FDNY commissioner booed at promotion ceremony following recent fallout; Dept. Chief Hodgens receives applause, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh was on the receiving end of boos at a promotion ceremony Tuesday following the demotion of three top fire officials. At the same event, a fire official from Staten Island, who recently gave up his title in protest, was cheered. In...
NYC African American Day Parade founder dies at 86
The African American Day Parade in Harlem in 2018. Abraham “Abe” L. Snyder helped the first parade step off in 1969. It was a boost to the African American community during a turbulent time. [ more › ]
Poll: Mayor Eric Adams' job approval rating drops to 37%
(The Center Square) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams' approval rating has dropped to just 37%, as Big Apple voters worry more about increasing crime, rising housing costs and the city's growing homeless problem. The Quinnipiac University poll of about 1,300 registered voters found slightly more than a third of voters gave the Democrat positive marks compared to 43% who disapproved of his job performance. That's a reversal of...
One of the Largest Cruise Ships Is Coming to Red Hook, Along With Its Exhaust
In December, Mayor Eric Adams announced to great fanfare MSC Cruise’s forthcoming year-round operations from the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal (BCT). The ships, the mayor said, would bring thousands of tourist dollars to New York City.But the vessels will also bring toxic diesel exhaust to the local community.Over the course of a single day, a docked and idling cruise ship...
